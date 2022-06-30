Family Fun in Summer Sun

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

This summer’s goal? Put those screens away and get up close and personal with the family—and support local while doing it!

Summer’s not over yet! Whether you seek fun in the sun, day camps with interesting educational programs or events for everyone, we’ve got your summer days covered. Check out these fun, family-friendly activities to keep the season going.

SUMMER PROGRAMMING

While summer camp season is at its peak in June, some local camps extend their offerings into the latter part of the summer.

Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing hosts a bevy of camps focused on backpacking, paddling and hiking adventures. They cover all levels of experience for a number of ages, and are designed to develop strength, character and confidence. wilderness-adventure.com/about-camp

STEAM Discovery Academy at Roanoke Catholic School offers programs such as art, chemistry, Drone Academy, Girls Leadership, Pirate Science, architecture, robotics and coding for grades K-8. July 11, 18, 25 and August 1. steamda.com/roanoke-summer-programs

Roanoke Parks & Recreation’s Outdoor Exploration Camp is ideal for kids who enjoy wilderness survival, GPS capture the flag, nature crafts, and river ecology or outdoor recreation like hiking, caving, water sports (canoeing, kayaking, tubing or Stand Up Paddle Boarding), mountain biking, slackline and indoor rock climbing. For kids 8-11, August 15-19. playroanoke.com/summer-camps

Roanoke County Parks, Recreation & Tourism offers day camps, enrichment camps and athletic camps for kids 3-15. Programs are held at Camp Roanoke, Explore Park, Green Ridge Recreation Center, Brambleton Recreation Center and Cave Spring Elementary School. roanokecountyparks.com/camps

Mill Mountain Zoo has daily programs as well as summer camps available for kids 6-13. Campers can be inspired by the animals and learn about them (we predict a future veterinarian in your family!). mmzoo.org/experiences/events

Parkway Kids Summer Camps are for preschool children and big kids. They feature a variety of indoor camp activities and offer early drop-off and late pick-up. parkwayroanoke.com/summer-camps

Y Summer Camps (all locations) are for kids 3-16 and have themes like cooking or solving mysteries. The Y also offers swimming lessons for ages 3-12 and Leadership Training for ages 13-16. ymcavbr.org/summercamp

Hollinsummer is a pre-college program for rising 9th-12th grade girls focusing on writing, social justice, environmental issues, theatre and horseback riding. hollins.edu/academics/hollinsummer

Virginia Children’s Theatre hosts camps in July for ages pre-K-12th grade. If your child is a budding performer, they won’t want to miss taking center stage! virginiachildrenstheatre.org/academy.html

OUTDOOR FUN

Pack your sunscreen and head into the great outdoors. (And thanks to our region’s multiple terrific spots, you don’t have to go very far!)

Have an adventure at Explore Park with trails, camping, water activities and disc golf, plus Tree Top Quest. roanokecountyparks.com/231/Explore-Park

Grab your camping gear and try a weekend in the great outdoors! Stick around Explore Park and test their yurts or cabins, or rough it in one of our many campgrounds in the region. Don’t forget the s’mores kit! roanokecountyparks.com/375/Camping

Take a hike. Whether you prefer to stay within city limits, hit the trails in the great outdoors or find your way to a gorgeous waterfall, there are a number of spots for all skill levels to hike in our Blue Ridge Mountains. See a list at Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge website. visitroanokeva.com/hiking

Grab your suits and hit the water. Cool off during these hot days at Splash Valley Water Park with their water slides, children’s play area and a current river. roanokecountyparks.com/179/Splash-Valley

Got a need for speed? Thunder Valley has outdoor go-carts for adrenaline junkies or miniature golf for a more relaxed activity. They also have an arcade and laser tag. thundervalley.net

Putt Putt Fun Center offers miniature golf and batting cages for some classic summer fun. puttputt.com/roanoke-va

Perfect your game at Downtown Putt Around’s nine-hole mini-golf course. Each course pops up at a different location and is fun for all ages. July 17. downtownroanoke.org/events/signature-events/downtown-putt-around

Roanoke Mountain Adventures has bikes, tubes, kayaks and SUPs for rent with shuttle service. Plus, they have expert advice about the activities. roanokemountainadventures.com

Take your family out to the ballgame! Salem Red Sox baseball is an all-American pastime for our region’s families. Get your tickets to any home game (especially the themed ones), buy your peanuts and Cracker Jacks and don’t forget your glove in case you need to sub in to catch a foul ball in the stands! milb.com/salem

Visit the Roanoke Star on Mill Mountain. You simply won’t find a better view (and tell your friends to look you up on the Star Cam while you’re there!). mmzoo.org

Roanoke Scavenger Hunt: A Big Lick of Roanoke helps you explore the city in a way you’ve never seen it before. You’ll explore iconic buildings and cultural landmarks all while competing in an epic quest with interactive photo and trivia challenges. scavengerhunt.com/locations/Big_Lick_Roanoke_Scavenger_Hunt.html

No summer is complete without a trip to Smith Mountain Lake. Get your rentals at Bridgewater Marina and hop on a boat to put the wind in your hair, enjoy lunch on the water and strap on your gear for tubing, waterskiing and so much more. visitsmithmountainlake.com

INDOOR FUN

For rainy days, forget about fun in the sun—instead, get made in the shade with these indoor activities.

Kids Square keeps kiddos 10 and under engaged and active with exhibits that are interactive, educational and multi-sensory, with an emphasis on hands-on learning. kidssquare.org

Roanoke Starcade features classic and contemporary arcade games, and you can play all you want for one entrance fee. We guarantee everyone in the family will feel like a kid again! roanokestarcade.org

The Roanoke Pinball Museum has pinball machines from different eras, and they are all fully playable. Like the Starcade, you can play all day for just the entrance fee, and you might even get a little nostalgic, too. roanokepinball.org

Add important history to your agenda. Harrison Museum of African American Culture celebrates the culture and contributions of African Americans in the Roanoke Valley. harrisonmuseum.com

The Science Museum of Western Virginia celebrates science and makes it accessible to visitors. Not to mention The Parakeet Garden, their immersive parakeet exhibit where visitors can feed and interact with 150 birds! smwv.org

Mill Mountain Theatre presents drama, music, and family fun throughout the year, with the programming changing roughly every month. millmountain.org/shows

The Virginia Museum of Transportation lets visitors explore planes, trains and automobiles, with plenty of hands-on experiences. vmt.org

Glazed Bisque-It’s DIY art studio might just become your favorite new hobby. All ages are welcome for pottery painting, glass fusing, mosaics and board art. glazedbisqueit.com

Taubman Museum of Art offers programs, events and exhibits that can please every family member, and makes a great afternoon for out-of-town visitors (plus, escape that summer heat!). taubmanmuseum.org

Want 30 more great ideas for family summer activities, including more indoor suggestions, the best events and ideas on how to make your own fun? Get our latest issue now on newsstands or read our digital guide linked below!

