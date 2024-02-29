Fashion Week Turns Five

The story below is a preview from our March/April 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Fashion Week weaves art into form and celebrates diversity in our community.

× Expand Hali Donitahn Glitter Squad Photography Eva Darcel Walters, Talisha Otey and Kathryn Keefer

Roanoke Fashion Week, a collaborative effort to bring together the fashion community to highlight styles and trends while celebrating diversity and inclusion, has been turning heads ever since hitting the runway five years ago.

Erica Jenkins, CEO of Roanoke Fashion Week, fondly recalls dressing up Barbie and being inspired by the legacy of fashion in her maternal lineage.

Hali Donitahn Glitter Squad Photography Whitney Lopez

“My passion for fashion was ingrained in me from birth, as my mother, a role model with a unique flair for style, passed down this love through generations. Her influence traces back to my grandmother, who inherited a keen sense of fashion from her own mother,” Jenkins relays.

At 14, Jenkins and her mom, Darcel Walters, begin modeling for local stores. After being turned down by a New York modeling agency because she had bags under her eyes, she didn’t expect to get another opportunity to sign with an agency. She was surprised when she went to Philadelphia with a friend who was auditioning as a model with John Casablancas Agency and the agency asked her to sign with them.

“As I embraced a career in the fashion industry as a model, my understanding and connection to the world of fashion deepened. Immersed in this dynamic field, I continuously learn and evolve, further fueling my passion for the ever-changing landscape of style.”

While at NuFocus (now NFX Group), a digital media company in Roanoke that produced publications and events, she realized there was a need for fashion to have its own space in Roanoke, so she created a digital fashion magazine. That led to putting on various fashion shows and ultimately to what is now Roanoke Fashion Week.

Jenkins credits Tom Page (owner, NFX Group) for pushing her to move forward with the idea.

“Truthfully, it’s been hard,” says Jenkins. “However, fortunately for me, I’ve had a small team who brought their much-needed expertise to the table.”

The team includes Sonia Gravely who serves as second in command as well as a model coach and Kim Tucker Preston who started as a model and is now a model coach. Boutique owners Pauline Wood of Shades of Color and Crystal McBroom of La De Da, Inc. contribute their time, sponsorships and fashions. They work with Kat Pascal, Tameka Pullen, Kathryn Keefer, Beth Bell and Stacey Howard Wright to produce a fashion experience.

Based on her experience as a model, Jenkins wanted to get rid of the cliché in modeling that excluded many. Roanoke Fashion Week offers an inclusive opportunity for people of all ages, sizes, shapes, abilities and colors who love fashion and want to model.

Monique Duncan Photography Tanya Alleyne (winner of RFW) models a bleach-painted Free People set painted by Niccole Conner of Elysium Tattoos.

Models audition in February and receive coaching to prepare them to walk the runway. Tanya Alleyne won last year’s show and Javual Burnett was the first runner up. Both received cash prizes plus a clothing allowance and modeling opportunities with La De Da, Inc.

Alleyne has wanted to be a model since she was a little girl. Participating in Fashion Week over the years has helped her build confidence and friendships.

“I can say this experience has taught me to get rid of self-doubt, because honestly I did not expect to win,” Alleyne shares. “I was just there to do what I loved, so imagine getting the call that I had won! I look forward to seeing the growth of Roanoke Fashion Week and the talent discovered right here in the Star City.”

Burnett, who had no previous modeling experience, agrees that participating in Fashion Week was a confidence-booster.

“I didn’t think I was going to win and did not mind if I didn’t,” Burnett says. “I did it for me. For the enjoyment and the confidence.”

Roanoke Fashion Week: We Demand Diversity and Inclusion takes place April 18-21. Events include a fashion bus crawl which will take participants to various boutiques offering special discounts and includes lunch at Farmburguesa.

BudgetChic will feature consignment and thrift ideas with Paparazzi Accessories as well as a clothing swap. Proceeds will benefit the Roanoke Diversity Center, and leftover clothing will be donated to the women’s shelter.

Runway shows include Queen of the Runway and the Finale. Local models will compete wearing area boutique and designer fashions.

Want to learn more about Roanoke Fashion Week, including more about what to expect at this year's celebration and how you can get involved? Check out the latest issue, now on newsstands, or see it for free in our digital guide linked below!

The story above is a preview from our March/April 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!