For the Love of the Classroom

These three teachers combined have over 100 years worth of experience - what keeps them coming back each year?

This September, I will attend the 50th reunion of Andrew Lewis High School’s class of 1970. In all probability, most attendees will have retired, and I will likely be one of the few that hasn’t. Actually, I’ve never really stopped going to school. As after college, for the past 46 years I’ve taught high school English at one school or another – the past 31 at Lord Botetourt.

More than a few may be thinking right now that “with kids these days the way they are,” I must be crazy. The truth is that the vast majority of students “these days” are wonderful young people. And at age 68, I truly love what I do and look forward to this fall for what my students can teach me and how I can help them become lifetime learners. At least two more area teachers feel the same way.

Fred Campbell, Salem High School

Sixty-year-old Fred Campbell taught for four years for Roanoke City, spent three years as a substitute while attaining his masters and performing as a standup comedian and is about to begin his 31st year at Salem High School. Why is he still teaching?

“Where else could I go where I would get paid to talk every day about the things I love: great novels, short stories and poetry,” says the English teacher. “Plus, I get to read what my students feel about all these things. When young people find something in a piece of literature that they can really latch on to, great moments can happen just about every day.”

Over the years, Campbell says that he has experienced many of these sublime moments. Certainly one of them was when his Salem High School Academic Team won the state Scholastic Bowl in 2003. A “great continuing moment,” he says has been his association with the school’s literary magazine.

“I’ve been able to build relationships with not only a long line of great young people, but also with community members who support these students and contribute money to their writing and art work,” he says.

Campbell adds that another gratifying part of his career has been nurturing so many accomplished young writers. One of the premier ones is former student Eric McMillian, who graduated from Salem in 1995, became a captain in the U.S. Army, and then sold short stories; his first novel will appear this year. Allie Hoback is another, currently working on her Master of Fine Arts in poetry from Syracuse University, and has published several poems.

“When I see young people come in with that spark and passion to become great writers, then see them develop into ones … well, what could be better?” Campbell says.

Mary Lou Hagen, Green Valley Elementary

Roanoke County music teacher Mary Lou Hagen begins her 32nd year at Green Valley Elementary this autumn. Before that, she spent two years teaching at both Fort Lewis and West Salem elementary schools before taking 15 years off to raise her children. Hagen’s husband, Bo, retired from teaching in 2003, but she is not ready to do so.

“Teaching music to elementary school children is what I love, so why should I retire,” she says. “I’m very much looking forward to this school year starting.”

The 70-year-old Salem resident says her proudest moment was helping to start and continue Green Valley’s Veterans Day Program. It immediately became an annual event and many other area schools have followed Green Valley’s lead in creating programs honoring area veterans.

“In January 1991, my principal came to me and said he wanted to do something to support our troops involved in Desert Storm,” she says. “He explained that he would like an assembly program that would involve all kids in every grade level, kindergarten through fifth grade, and that we would videotape the performance so it could be sent overseas. We decided that the students would perform the official songs of all five service branches: Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard, along with other patriotic songs and poems.”

Hagen quickly agreed to the request and asked her principal how much time she had to prepare; the answer was “about three weeks.” It was then that she realized the magnitude of the performance. Nevertheless, the program proved to be a huge success.

