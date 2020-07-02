Health Heroes 2020

The story below is from our July/August 2020 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you! We asked readers to share their stories on the health professionals who changed their lives. × Expand There’s never been a better time to thank our health heroes. With COVID-19 in the forefront of our everyday lives, we believe it’s more important than ever to recognize the health heroes caring for our community. They listen to us, reassure us and are with us every step of the way on our medical journeys. We are incredibly grateful to them, as are our readers who submitted their health hero stories in the months of March and April during our nomination process. Over 50 entries include nurses, family physicians, cardiologists, elder care and many more. Thank you to our readers for sharing your health hero stories. Nominees are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Some nominators chose to remain anonymous. Quotes from nominators have been edited for grammar and spacing, but are otherwise as submitted. All Doctors and Nurses Nominated for Health Heroes by Anonymous “In this time of pandemic … so many are giving of themselves and making sacrifices for us all. All health care workers including MD, PA,NP, RN, LPN , CNA, MA, RT, PT, OT, lab techs, rad techs, OR techs, social workers, EMS, transport, administrative, registration as well as environmental services, dietary, maintenance, laundry, inpatient, outpatient facilities, Rehab, LTC, AL. I’m sure I have left out some, but as you can see, it takes a lot of people contributing to provide health care that we as patients/families/consumers expect. I am grateful to each and every one that shows up every day risking their own health and safety and that of their families. They are and will always be my HEROES.” All Salem VA Medical Center Nurses Nominated for Nursing by Robin Franklin “My husband, a Vietnam vet, was put on a ventilator in an induced coma. I got the call, rushed to the VA and had a heart attack in the waiting room. The nurses immediately rushed me to the emergency room and frantically worked on me until the ambulance took me to Roanoke Memorial where they placed a stint in my heart. Those nurses saved my life … they gave their all, as Roanoke Memorial did. I don’t know their names and can’t even send them flowers due to Coronavirus protocol. God bless them all.” The Team at Friendship South (North Campus): 327 Hershberger Road, Roanoke, VA 24012; (540) 385-8720) (South Campus): 5647 Starkey Road, Roanoke, VA 24018; (540) 777-8300 Nominated for Elder Care by Rob McGee “During these unusual times, our team has been developing creative ways to support each other and provide peace of mind. Recently, the team at Friendship South took it upon themselves to spread some hope and encouragement to our residents (and each other) by singing in the hallways! They named themselves ‘Six Feet Apart’ and sang ‘Lean on Me’ and ‘You are My Sunshine!’ The video is posted on our Facebook page!” Priya Acharya, DMD Acharya Periodontics & Dental Implants Nominated for Periodontics by Melinda Milan “My son began having problems in early 2019 with sensitivity on two upper teeth and was referred to Dr. Acharya for possible grafting of skin to help cover the gum line on these teeth. Dr. Acharya and her team were very professional during our initial appointment and first surgery. Chris’s surgery was on a Thursday morning and we received a call on Saturday morning to check on his progress. Who knew that doctors still checked on patients during the weekend? The initial grafting did not work as well as they would have liked, but we waited three months and did it again. It worked and we had the opposite side of his mouth repaired in January. This is a great practice with a friendly staff and great doctor. I have nothing but good things to say about Dr. Acharya.” Ann E. Austin, DO carilion Clinic Internal Medicine; (540) 224-5170 Nominated for Internal Medicine by Anonymous “Dr. Austin is wonderful! She listens to you and offers helpful suggestions for better health. Every time I have messaged … with a question or concern, she always replies promptly. I had a wake-up call from years of ignoring high blood pressure and Dr. Austin quickly put me on a regime of proper medication and exercise. I’m very grateful to her for saving my life.” Matthew Blankenship Friendship (North Campus): 327 Hershberger Road, Roanoke, VA 24012; (540) 385-8720 (South Campus): 5647 Starkey Road, Roanoke, VA 24018; (540) 777-8300 Nominated for Elder Care by Rob McGee “Matthew Blankenship is our Director of Housekeeping and Laundry for our community. Not only is he responsible for seeing to the daily cleaning needs on this campus, but he is also taking care of loved ones at home. As you can imagine, he and his team have been putting in great effort to keep everyone in our community protected health-wise. We appreciate his leadership and his dedication to our community as well as his family.” Patrick Bradley, MD Eye Care and Surgery Nominated for Ophthalmologist by Kim Gembala “I met Dr. Bradley two years ago; he diagnosed me with diabetic retinopathy and told me if we didn’t take action soon I could be blind in one eye, if not both, by the end of the year. He quickly went to work with me and over the past two years has brought my eyes back to health. I credit him with saving my vision. … Dr. Bradley is meticulous. He doesn’t assume; he is thorough. He makes a horrible procedure (like a shot in the eye! or hundreds of laser shots) manageable. He is a kind, quiet gentle man who sees a lot of patients in a day. … After a long wait one visit last year, I asked him why he scheduled so many patients and he responded with … ‘who would I turn away?’ He said that he was grateful for the gift he had been given, to be a specialist in his field and that he was always going to treat and follow up on every patient who needed him. He said it is his ministry to save someone’s vision. Dr. Bradley is just a good man. I am grateful to him for the gift of continued sight.”

Linda A. Buchanan, MD Carilion Clinic Family & Internal Medicine, martinsville; (276) 670-3300 Nominated for Family Medicine by Heidi Speakman “I’m nominating Dr. Buchanan because she got my medications straightened out when I was fainting last year several times. A fluid pill was too strong and got me dehydrated. She is my HERO!” Conrad A. Claytor, DPM LewisGale Physicians Nominated for Podiatric Medicine & Surgery by Anonymous “Dr. Conrad A. Claytor has been attending to the heart, mind and soles of our residents for years … with a great sense of humor and professionalism that is seldom matched.” Charles E. Conklin, DDS Carilion Clinic – Dental Care; (540) 981-7128 Nominated for Hospital Dentistry by Jenny Karnes “Dr. Conklin pioneered hospital dentistry in Roanoke to provide head and neck cancer patients the dental treatment needed to prepare them orally for cancer treatment. … He also branched out to provide in-house care in nursing homes as well as Catawba Hospital ... he has helped them all. His dedication and commitment to show that oral health is part of good medical health has grown into a practice not only for compromised adult patients, but underserved children … His compassion for people and patients is his trademark. He treats his employees with kindness and gratitude. To better educate newly graduated dentists, he started the Carilion Residency program that has already trained at least six classes of new dentists to become great dentists. He has grown this practice from three employees to well over 30. His vision was a great need in this community. He is an outstanding dentist, man, husband, father, granddad, friend and leader. He is like Superman and if anyone deserves recognition for accomplishing great things, it would definitely be Dr. Charles ‘Buddy’ Conklin. Patients and others love, admire and respect him and he does the same in return.” Frank Cotter, MD Vistar Eye Center 2802 Brandon Ave, Roanoke, VA 24015; (540) 855-5100 Nominated for Ophthalmologist by Liz Long “When an ER visit determined I had shingles on my face and in my left eye, losing my vision (or having it greatly affected) became a real concern. Dr. Cotter at Vistar is a caring professional who made sure to ease my fears even as we were realistic about the possibility of how shingles could affect my vision. Between the speedy appointments at Vistar to the kind staff (who never once made me feel like a leper, though I felt like it sometimes during the outbreak!), Dr. Cotter’s expertise and assurances helped me get through a tough time of worrying about my vision. I am forever grateful to Dr. Cotter and the entire Vistar team for their care and professionalism with a scary situation.” Ellen D’Ardenne The Glebe Nominated for Elder Care by Samuel Long “Ellen D’Ardenne is the Executive Director and acting Administrator of The Glebe during this COVID-19 situation. Her leadership has been strong, her forethought has been wise, her planning has been detailed, her support has been comprehensive and her attitude has been appropriate. I am honored to work in her building. I feel safe and I feel our residents are safe. Her strong leadership has kept a culture of teamwork in a time of high stress. Ellen is a hero of the Glebe!” Nominated for Administrator and Executive Director by Beverly Able “Ellen D’Ardenne has worked for The Glebe for the past 15 years. … I am nominating her as my Health Hero for her leadership during the current COVID-19 pandemic. During the COVID-19 crisis, she has remained a calm and effective leader. She is providing daily briefings to her leadership team and assisting us to continue to provide optimum patient care as well as attempting to keep both staff and all of our residents safe from COVID-19. … She is encouraging us and helping us ‘think outside the box’ on how to deliver our services while maintaining the health and well-being of everyone here. She is also assisting her leadership team in delivering daily needs to our residents such as errands to the bank, grocery pick up, medication pick up. As well as their daily needs she is ensuring that their emotional health is taken care of by offering video chats with family members for all of our levels of care. During this dark time she has been positive and encouraging.” Nominated for Elder Care by Gerald Carter “As our Executive Director and leader during the COVID-19 experience, Ellen D’Ardenne has exhibited exceptional dedication to our residents and our staff. She is unwavering … to protect all persons on the campus. Her communication skills are fantastic … her compassion for individual needs is exhibited with full empathy and understanding. Her willingness to engage individuals on a one-to-one basis makes all of us feel personally important. She constantly tells the staff how much she appreciates our dedication and service. She is indeed the Health Hero here at The Glebe.” Nominated for Female Health Hero by Jane DeLeon “Ellen has continued to put in daily safety precautions for our community to keep the residents and staff safe and healthy during this COVID-19 pandemic.” Roxanne R. Davenport, MD Carilion Clinic Breast Center; (540) 224-5170 Nominated for Female Health Hero by Jenny Nelson “Roxanne Davenport is an amazing surgeon, gifted with professionalism and personality. She has the ability to put you completely at ease when you are facing a potentially scary issue of breast cancer. She carefully explains the situation, gives you time to express concerns and ask questions and responds calmly and thoroughly. … She has the ability to help you through your situation with excellent knowledge, gifted hands and a much-needed bedside manner. A stellar surgeon with a great office staff. It takes great leadership to build and surround yourself with such a competent team – yet another feather in her cap. A great female doctor!” Nominated for Reconstructive Surgeon by Kathy Shelton “When I was diagnosed with breast cancer in June of 2019, my world was rocked. Dr. Davenport treated me with respect, compassion and empathy. She walked with me on the journey and when we found out that surgery had removed all the cancer, she carried me over that finish line. I never felt like just another patient; she made me feel heard and safe. In the face of a cancer diagnosis, every person should have someone like Roxanne Davenport at their side.”

Alexander Davis, LAC Acupuncture Center of Roanoke Nominated for Holistic Health/Natural Healing by Meagan LoBuglio “Dr. Alexander above all, is a great human being. … He lives his life in a way that creates an example of ‘what to do’s.’ His commitment to a healthy lifestyle is inspiring. … [I’m] a seemingly healthy mid-thirty-something patient who has had 18 years of relentless back pain. Like many patients, I have had a long journey with diagnosis, physical therapy, medication and doctors’ visits. It was determined years ago ‘that there is simply no more we can do for you.’ … In fall of 2019, I began my acupuncture treatment sessions with Dr. Alexander. I was hopeful for relief, but not expecting much. … Dr. Alexander understands the body in such detail. During each session, he is physically working, stretching, pushing and pulling on your body while explaining why and how it helps each time, forcing the body to ‘get back to its natural state’ and let go of the pain. I am still a work in progress, but am confident that I am on the road to healing at Acupuncture Center of Roanoke.” Denise Dillingham, PA-C LewisGale Physicians Nominated for Internal Medicine by Julie Leighton “Denise has a wonderful knowledge of so many things. She truly cares about each patient. She spends time with you to listen. With her right hand, Nurse Stephanie, together they get answers! I’ve been going to Denise for about eight years. I have never had anyone in the medical field treat me as kind and caring as she does. She tells you exactly what you need to know. There’s laughter, tears and truth. She truly deserves an award of some kind! I’m thankful to have her!” Lori Doss Friendship (North Campus): 327 Hershberger Road, Roanoke, VA 24012; (540) 385-8720 (South Campus): 5647 Starkey Road, Roanoke, VA 24018; (540) 777-8300 Nominated for Other (Housekeeping) by Brandon Evans “Lori is a Friendship Health and Rehab South Housekeeping Supervisor … Oftentimes when thinking about health heroes, ancillary departments such as housekeeping, dietary, maintenance, etc. are overlooked, but in the case of Lori, that oversight is impossible. … Lori devotes her day to ensure the residents, their families and her colleagues are well-cared for. She does so through her general job responsibilities, but she often goes above and beyond to make others feel loved and cared for. Lori has continued to show her love and dedication despite her own personal health challenges. She has undergone multiple forms of treatment that would be difficult to handle solely by itself; however, Lori has set her personal health challenges aside to make others’ lives better. For me personally, she has been an inspiration and exemplifies the qualities of a health hero, putting the needs of those who surround her first, and her personal needs second.” Alicia K. Dunleavy, PA Carilion Clinic Orthopaedics; (540) 510-6200 Nominated for Orthopedics by Patricia Kula “Alicia Dunleavy is always a good listener and willing to negotiate a plan for healing that includes my personal intentions along with her medical knowledge. When discussing my health needs, I always feel that she is invested in my well-being and overall good health. She is a good person, a gentle caregiver and delivers her message of care in a very professional way. She is the best!” Marie Farmer Maxim Healthcare Nominated for Nurse by Bobby Gardner “This woman is such a blessing from God! Not only to me, but hundreds and hundreds of patients, families and just everyone. She’s such a breath of sunshine and never complains even when most of us do, her personality is overwhelming and definitely contagious and infectious at the same time. She is a total professional and deserves to be recognized for all of her dedication and commitment to her patients and the health care field!” Robyn Hakanson, MD LewisGale Physicians Nominated for Orthopedics by Megan Greer “In September 2018, I was hiking McAfee Knob and fell, breaking my ankle in three places. Dr. Hakanson was the orthopedic surgeon on call when I got to LewisGale; she did surgery on my ankle to place two plates and 12 screws to put my ankle back together. Thanks to her, I’ve been able to get back to my normal, active life, including returning to McAfee Knob and running a Spartan race! I will be forever grateful to her for not only her skills as a surgeon, but also her kindness when I was in the worst pain of my life.” Dennis Hancock, MD Formerly Physicians to Women (21 Highland Ave SE, Suite 200, Roanoke, VA 24013; (540) 982-8881) Now Assistant Professor at Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine and Research Institute Nominated for Obstetrics by Susan Trout “It took me three surgeries having my tubes reversed after having them cut and tied, and then we tried In Vitro Fertilization, which was not successful. I had two children before I had my tubes tied. Later I did get pregnant and at the age of 34, I was watched closely! Dr. Hancock was an amazing obstetrician. When I went into labor, my baby’s cord was around its neck and going into fetal distress. Dr. Hancock rushed me to OR and did a C-section; back at recovery, I hemorrhaged and lost so many units of blood, they sent me back to the OR. My husband was out of town and they called my family in, not expecting me to make it. Dr. Hancock saved my life with a partial hysterectomy … Today my son is 28 years old … I’m forever grateful to Dr. Hancock for allowing me to live to raise all three of my children!” Michael L. Jones, DDS Carilion Clinic Dental Care - Pediatrics; (540) 224-4380 Nominated for Pediatric Dentistry by Meghan Smith “My son is autistic and has had several problems with his teeth. It has been a struggle to get him to take care of them, let alone find a dentist that can work with him. … We started going to the Community Hospital to the pediatric dentist and ‘Dr. Mike Wazowski’ is how he introduced himself. I knew right away my son was going to be comfortable. Mike is always so kind and sweet. He is so careful and considerate to both my son and me. The whole team is incredible and so quick. I look forward to dentist appointments. I can’t wait to take my eight-month-old to this clinic.”

Mark Joseph, MD Carilion Clinic Cardiovascular Institute – Cardiothoracic Surgery; (540) 853-0100 Nominated for Cardiothoracic Surgeon by Denise Koff “Last year my husband went from thinking he was healthy, to a stress test, to a stent procedure which they could not perform, as he was not a candidate, to open heart surgery, all in the span of two weeks. Dr. Mark Joseph was the surgeon who performed bypass surgery. His calm, thoughtful demeanor and the time he took with us to explain the surgery and answer all questions was an incredible blessing at this difficult time. While in surgery as my daughter and I waited, the hours went by. I became fearful that it was taking too long. The nurse in the waiting room asked who was performing the surgery. When I said it was Dr. Joseph she said, ‘Oh, he is an excellent surgeon. He takes his time and never rushes.’ That, too, was a blessing to hear. My husband fully recovered and is back to work, living a full life. We are grateful to both the skills of Dr. Joseph and his warm and caring approach with his patients.” George Kevorkian Jr., DDS PC Nominated for Oral Surgeon by Ingrid Kevorkian “My health care hero is my husband, Dr. George Kevorkian. George has been practicing as an oral and maxillofacial surgeon in Vinton for 33+ years. During his entire career he has participated with the Virginia Medicaid Smiles For Children program. He is the only oral surgeon to have consistently provided this service for decades. … George has always felt it was his moral responsibility to participate with this program. When doctors refuse to accept Medicaid, it becomes difficult for patients to find care within their geographic area. Patients drive from as far away as Galax and Wytheville for oral surgery care in his office. It did not surprise me when the governor closed dental offices because of the pandemic that my husband volunteered to see emergency patients to keep them out of the busy hospital emergency departments. He has also continued to pay his employees their normal wages and fully cover their health insurance despite working only a few hours per week! I am nominating my husband, because his humility and courage to do the right thing make him an exceptional oral surgeon.” Souha J. Khawam, MD Carilion Clinic Family Medicine – Salem; (540) 387-0441 Nominated for Family Medicine by Kenneth Ferguson “Dr. Khawam has been my primary care physician for years. I was having significant hip pain and thought I was a candidate for hip surgery. I contacted Dr. Khawam and she ordered X-rays. She immediately called me after reviewing and advised my hips were structurally sound, but she had discovered an aortic aneurysm. Ultimately, I had surgery to repair the issue. Had Dr. Khawam not been so capable, I could have easily died had the aneurysm escaped.” Nadeem Khuri, MD LewisGale Physicians Nominated for General Surgery by Suzi Findley “Dr. Khuri was the fifth doctor I went to about the removal of some lipomas from my ankles. The prior four doctors that I saw … wanted me to have an EKG because of my age. … None of them would do the surgery without putting me in the hospital, probably overnight. Dr. Khuri listened to me, and because I had had other lipomas removed before, he didn’t see the risk that the other doctors were telling me there could be. This was a simple procedure, not a major surgery. Dr Khuri did the surgery within a week of going to my consult with him. Since my surgery on my ankles, I have gone back to him and had more surgery at his office to have more lipomas removed.” Kye Y. Kim, MD Carilion Clinic Center for Healthy Aging; (540) 981-7653 Nominated for Mental Health Specialist by Anonymous “Doctor Kye Y. Kim has been attending to the heart, mind and souls of our residents for years … with a great sense of humor and professionalism that is seldom matched.” Craig D. Hartranft, MD & David A. Kinsler, MD Vistar Eye Center 2802 Brandon Ave, Roanoke, VA 24015; (540) 855-5100 Jon Gudeman, OD Invision Nominated for Ophthalmologist by Marian McConnell “I would be blind if not for Dr. David A. Kinsler and Dr. Craig D. Hartranft … four years ago, I suffered a retinal hemorrhage in my right eye. It was quickly and completely repaired … A year later, my cataract required replacement and a lens was inserted, giving me better vision than I have had in 30 years (I’m 65 now). Just four months ago, my left eye required cataract replacement and a lens inserted, giving me amazing vision in my left eye. I feel like a bionic woman with my clear beautiful eyesight now, thanks to these amazing doctors! … I can’t thank them enough for helping me keep the miracle of sight. Both are professional, compassionate and caring and are experts at what they do. What a wonderful gift to be able to help people keep their vision! I see them (very clearly now!) as being true heroes! Thanks also to my regular optometrist, Dr. Jon Gudeman of Invision, who helps me care for my eyes and who referred me to Vistar. I (eye) nominate all three for my health heroes.” Christian Klaus, DO Carilion Clinic Family Medicine – North Roanoke; (540) 265-5500 Nominated for Family Medicine by Brenda Nichols “Dr. Klaus sees my dad (and myself) who is 85 years young. He listens to my dad and takes time to really show concern for him. My dad saw him one time and that was it – a true doctor-patience love story. Dad did not want to see anyone else. … Dad even wanted to drop his cardiologist because he knew Dr. Klaus was looking after him … my dad still works 40+ hours a week and takes his work very seriously, and that is why he likes Dr. Klaus. He sees that work ethic in him and truly respects him for that. Even though I think my dad is super special, I truly believe Dr. Klaus treats each and every patient with that same special attitude and concern. This is why I consider Dr. Klaus a true Health Hero.”

Mark Kochenderfer, MD Blue Ridge Cancer Care Nominated for Oncologist by Lee Colls “Dr. K, as everyone calls him, has dedicated his professional life to eradicating cancer in every patient he sees. He is knowledgeable and kind, but tough when the fight starts. The man is my hero!” George Maxymiv, MD (Deceased) Nominated for Hero in Memoriam by Lynn Sowder “Dr. George Maxymiv was a hero to not only me, but many women in the Roanoke Valley! He was a true compassionate physician, friend and family man! His life was cut short recently and he will be greatly missed by a vast amount of people. Dr. Max was devoted to his career, his patients and his family. He truly saved me from multiple surgeries, radiation and chemo due to a precancerous scare. Due to the nature of my illness, he insisted on having a second surgeon in the operating room for a second set of hands due to possible extensive bleeding issues. He worked with an oncologist in CA and a gynecological oncologist referral at Carilion. He personally called to check on you and made his own follow-up calls. He was truly devoted to his career and his patients. There aren’t enough words to express what a loss to the Valley his sudden demise brought … His shoes can never be filled!” Harry E. McCoy, MD Blue Ridge Cancer Care Nominated for Oncology by Cathy Whitten “When I was diagnosed with breast cancer, I was terrified. Even after surgery, my biggest fear was chemo. When I walked into Blue Ridge Cancer Center for my first appointment, not knowing yet whether I would need chemo, I burst into tears and could not stop crying. Dr. McCoy came in, sat down knee-to-knee and held my hands. He said we would talk until I was okay. He did and I was. I told my husband when I got home that, even if I died, I was in the best hands. It’s been 12 years now and all is well. My experience with Dr. McCoy is not unique. He has that effect on everyone.” Kurtis E. Moyer, MD Carilion Clinic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery; (540) 224-5170 Nominated for Reconstructive Surgeon by Lee Colls “Dr. Moyer is the most professional and humble surgeon I’ve ever met. He has worked with me to make sure that I regain all my confidence in my body that I had before cancer attacked. He is patient when I ask ridiculous questions, concerned when his patients are upset and a leader to all the residents under his care. He deserves to be recognized for so many qualities too numerous to mention. Our running joke is, who doesn’t want their plastic surgeon to be a perfectionist?!” Stacey Mulkey Friendship (North Campus): 327 Hershberger Road, Roanoke, VA 24012; (540) 385-8720 (South Campus): 5647 Starkey Road, Roanoke, VA 24018; (540) 777-8300 Nominated for Elder Care by Jennifer Percell “With the new COVID-19 threat we have been faced with lately, we have seen Stacey Mulkey, the Director of Nursing at Friendship South, in her element. You can see her ER Crisis Nurse Mode take control. She has been the voice of reason and guidance for many. She has kept the crew united and focused in the building. It’s been amazing to witness!” Ross W. Murchison, MD Carilion Clinic Internal Medicine; (540) 224-5170 Nominated for Internal Medicine by Karen Tate “Dr. Ross Murchison has been wonderful and the man has more patience than any physician I have ever known. He is a very caring and has really been very good at helping me with my health issues. He helped me lose over 36 pounds and … is so kind and caring and has really made a big difference in my life. He has helped me understand all my medical conditions and taken as much time as needed to explain things to me. He never makes me feel rushed when I am in the office. This man is a wonderful physician [and has] a fantastic bedside manner. They broke the mold when they made Dr. Murchison.” Vashist V. Nobbee, MD, FACP LewisGale Physicians Nominated for Internal Medicine by Carolyn Basham “Dr. Nobbee is the very best physician in the Roanoke Valley. He possesses medical knowledge, far above any doctor I have ever encountered. He is very patient, kind and so considerate of his patients. There simply is none better than he. We are so fortunate to have a doctor of his caliber in our area.” Nominated for Family Medicine by Jeff Martin “… My story is of a professional, caring and considerate doctor who exhibits all the qualities of doctors from yesteryear with home visits, knowing one’s patients by name, overwhelming flexibility in providing time, care and concern even on short notice. When was the last time you could describe a doctor and his/her staff for a level of professionalism and consideration reflected in now over 20 years of NEVER waiting beyond five to 10 minutes of an appointment time? How often is a doctor held in such high regard that his profile is one of being professional, caring, timely, knowledgeable and emotionally supportive? Have you ever been treated by a doctor whose medical knowledge and recall has never failed to provide a comprehensive and patient description of a condition and potential treatment ... Beyond all this is an ability to listen and give his patients the time to understand–in layman’s terms, the needs and reasons for his recommended treatment. We feel truly blessed to have had the care of a man whom we believe is everything a doctor should be.” Nominated for Family Medicine by Robin Roth “I don’t really have the words to express my deepest gratitude and appreciation for this phenomenal physician in our area. Dr. Vashist Nobbee is the doctor you would wish to have for every patient in the need of compassionate, accurate care. Dr. Nobbee has been my primary care physician for over 30 years. Ten years ago, when my beloved son passed away, he saved my life on more than one occasion as I became seriously ill. More than his excellent diagnostic skills, he is the most compassionate human I have ever had the privilege to know. … he listens more than he talks. He is never condescending when you voice your concerns regarding any aspect of your life. The term ‘Holistic Physician’ captures his practice and care beautifully. He does not push you to accept treatment that you have researched and decided is not right for you. … I am a registered nurse of 33 years of active practice and have never hesitated to speak with Dr. Nobbee about anything that is affecting my life. … He is a hero to all who have the wonderful privilege to be under his care. Listening and kindness set him apart.”

Elizabeth Pentecost ARCH Roanoke Nominated for Other-Homeless Services by Anonymous “Since COVID-19, Elizabeth has been working a minimum of 80 hours per week, fighting for the safety of her residents at Trust House, her clients in Supportive Housing in our community and for her staff who are still providing services during this pandemic. During this pandemic, a lot of focus has been on doctors and nurses, policemen and grocery store clerks, and rightly so. But people like Elizabeth are still fighting to save our community, even when they aren’t recognized by social media.” Jack Perkins, MD Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital; (540) 981-7000 Nominated for ER Services by Anonymous “Dr. Perkins started the Compress and Shock Foundation, which trains people in CPR, including use of an automatic external defibrillator (AED). He not only helps people at the worst time of their lives, but has also tried to systematically improve the outcomes of these worst times. By educating and training people on how to initiate the chain of survival for cardiac arrest, he is raising awareness of a major public health issue.” Jolee Preston, MSN, NP-C Blue Ridge Cancer Care Nominated for Nurse by Lee Colls “Most loving, gentle Nurse Practitioner to ever be called to treat cancer patients ever born. She listens with her huge heart and cares for the entire family. I honestly don’t think I could have made it through treatment without Jolee!” Gregory D. Riebel, MD LewisGale Physicians Nominated for Orthopedics by Jack Menefee “I am so grateful to Dr. Riebel for orchestrating a plan of action for my spinal stenosis diagnosis. My sciatic nerve was being pinched in several locations and after several surgeries he was successful in his goal of correcting my problems. He was sincere, caring and kind to me every step of the way and I am so thankful to him for sticking with me. Now I am walking without pain. The thought of having spine surgery was very frightening to me, but Dr. Riebel assured me all along the journey that he would be successful in helping me. It’s difficult putting your trust into a surgeon’s hands based on a recommendation from your primary care physician; however, I made the right decision in trusting Dr. Gregory Riebel. I highly recommend him to anyone reading this who has back issues that may need surgery.” Christopher Rigney, PA SOVAH Health (formerly) Nominated for ER Services by Steve Austin “Mr. Rigney is a Physician’s Assistant working in the ER ... He put himself through college and worked very hard to get where he is today. His willingness to go beyond the call of duty for all his patients makes him one of the few good up-and-coming professionals.” Mark A Schleupner, MD Carilion Clinic Internal Medicine; (540) 224-5170 Nominated for Family Medicine by Anonymous “My husband Jeff has a complex health history: several heart surgeries, major infections and a kidney transplant … When we retired to Roanoke, Dr. Schleupner became his internal medicine physician … by the middle of 2018, his transplanted kidney was in distress. In February, 2019 … Dr. Schleupner told him to immediately go to the ER. When he saw his labs two days later and checked to find that Jeff had not gone to the ER, he called him at home. That time, Jeff listened. He checked into the ER at Carilion with pneumonia and a failing kidney. He was prepared for dialysis and months later received a second kidney transplant at UVA in Charlottesville. How many doctors in this day and age check up on their patients? Dr. Schleupner seems to welcome Jeff’s complicated case and is diligent, caring and proactive in his care. He’s always learning, at the top of his game. We are blessed that Carilion is a teaching hospital and that the quality care they offer helped save my husband’s life.” Donald G. Smith, Jr., MD Carilion Clinic Family Medicine – Brambleton avenue; (540) 725-7800 Nominated for Family Medicine by Anonymous “You’re lucky enough to have the same physician for decades, you’re fortunate. You’re lucky enough to have the same compassionate, careful, attentive, insightful and gentle physician for decades, then when you get the news that he is retiring on July 1, 2020, you’ve got a major lament. The trip to the doctor’s office, even for routine care and checks, is never quite a look-forward-to occasion, but since the goal is fully trustworthy information, advice and counsel on your health, it can certainly be a positive one. And for one patient at least, over many many years, that was the result on every visit. I’m fortunate not to have had a health challenge over that time to cause Dr. Smith to have to step up to the heroic, but it is certainly a measure of his care that he was not called up to do so. I guess if I had to pick one highlight over those many years, it would be that time he failed to carry out that one exam. Here’s one patient’s very best in retirement to as fine a family physician as one could have.” John Showers SOVAH Rehabilitation Center Nominated for Physical Therapist by Anonymous “John and his wife have been struggling with infertility for years. Finally, they are pregnant, but right as the baby is due, his work plans to furlough him because there simply are not enough patients needing PT during COVID-19. My heart breaks for this couple. He is an excellent therapist providing true care, concern and guidance. He and his colleagues simply don’t have patients they can see now.” Gary P. Swank, MD (Deceased) Nominated for Cardiologist by Mark Feldmann “Dr. Swank placed two stents in my heart in early June 2019. The procedure was considered somewhat risky due to location of blockage and lasted approximately two hours. It was a total success and I went back to work the next day. I understand that difficult cardiac interventions were his specialty. Sadly, Dr. Swank was killed in a drive-by shooting in Belize two weeks later. A loss to his family, colleagues at Carilion and our community. A real tragedy.”