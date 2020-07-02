To Be a Bridge

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2020 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

When it comes to fostering, the willingness to open your home and your heart to children who start as strangers is a willingness to love a child you never knew until they showed up on your doorstep.

*Some names have been changed to protect privacy

Typically, the best place for a child is with his family – but not always. In cases where children are abused, neglected or their safety and health are compromised in other ways, the department of social services steps in and works with area foster care agencies to find placements for the children.

The goal of foster care is to take a child out of an unsafe or unstable environment and place them in a safe, caring one with the hope that one day, their family can provide a safe and nurturing home and they can be reunited. While the initial hope of all involved is that families heal and are reunited, about 32% of foster children in Virginia experience reunification with their parents. The role of a foster parent is to provide temporary care in their home until they find a permanent home with their family, a relative or through adoption.

Over 1,000 children are in foster care throughout Southwest Virginia. Kaycin Ballard, Roanoke Recruitment Coordinator at Embrace Treatment Foster Care, says they typically have 35-60 children awaiting placement.

“There are never enough families,” she says. “Each foster family offers something unique to a child so the more families there are the better chance of finding a match that will be successful and help the kids continue to grow.”

Jennifer Shively, Intercept Treatment Foster Care Director, says they currently have 131 children in Southwest Virginia. She says the most difficult thing in placing children is that they pull at your heartstrings.

“We have a heart to care and protect. We want to give them the best life and opportunities possible,” Shively says.

Mateja Kormann of Roanoke felt called to care for children, though was not sure in what capacity. While trying to figure that out, she and her husband, Joseph Kormann, tried to have children.

“After years of no luck, we began switching gears and looking into other options to make a difference in the world. I started searching adoption websites and it just felt like that wasn’t right. Then the Holy Spirit prompted me to Google foster care.”

They prayed on it and decided to become foster parents. They welcomed their first foster child into their home in August 2018. Since then, they have had seven foster children, one of whom has moved in with his grandfather. One has joined the Marines and the Kormanns are currently adopting siblings Izabella, 7, and Bryson, 12, who have been in their care for two years. They are also adopting a baby (not through foster care).

When asked about foster care, Izabella says, “It’s good and sad because I miss my mom and dad, but this family is great.”

The fate of the other set of sibling girls is unknown. Dilania*, 11, says at first being in foster care with another family “was hard, but when I walked in the door (at the Kormanns), my world changed. They are taking care of us.”

Trey, 18, graduated from high school with hopes to intern at a hospital because he likes helping people. He spent two years with another foster mom before coming to live with the Kormanns two years ago and says foster care helped him “do better and stay out of trouble” by providing a change of environment and influences. It gave him a chance to better his life and being part of the Fostering Futures program will help him be more independent.

Fostering Futures is a voluntary program that provides youth with services and financial support until the age of 21. The program helps the youth with housing (staying with their foster parents, room and board for school or independent living program), as well as education and job training.

