Renovating Raleigh Court

A husband and wife team breathes new life into old homes in their neighborhood.

Kimberly Payne steps inside a construction zone on Mount Vernon Road.

There’s dust and noise, ladders in the living room and coverings to protect newly-tiled bathroom floors.

Already, a slew of contractors have take down walls and limbed up trees. They’ve replaced windows and added central air. They’ve installed a roof and updated the plumbing. Before the 1930s-era home has new owners, there will be a flurry of paint and hardwood refinishes, patio pavers and stylish light fixtures.

“When it’s all done, it’s just a really good feeling to walk away knowing someone’s getting a home that will last them for many years,” Kimberly says, standing in the chaos with a satisfied smile.

The Mount Vernon home is the ninth that Kimberly and her husband Phillip Payne — both real estate agents for MKB Realtors — have renovated in the last four years. All but one resides in the Greater Raleigh Court neighborhood. Meaning that the Paynes have, quietly, one house after another, contributed to the renovation of the neighborhood itself.

From the front steps of their Sherwood Avenue two-story, the couple can point a few blocks in any direction and recall a home they’ve rehabbed.

Kimberly ticks them off on her fingers: There was Wakefield Road, Arlington, Warrington, Lincoln, Greenwood, Wasena, Oregon and now, Mount Vernon.

A realtor renovating and reselling homes — popularly known as “flipping” — is not uncommon. Nor is it universally embraced. To make the bottom line work, shortcuts are sometimes taken, problems can be papered over.

But the Paynes pride themselves in a different kind of renovation — one that prizes quality over quantity. After decades of home selling and historic renovation, after living in the Roanoke Valley for most of both of their lives, and after owning their own Raleigh Court residence for nearly 20 years, the Paynes see their house flipping as an investment in their community as much as a source of income.

It’s a distinction their neighbors have noticed. The Paynes acquired the Mount Vernon property after Mount Vernon home owners encouraged the property’s owners to contact the Paynes.

“We’re deeply rooted in this neighborhood,” Phillip says. “So what money we put into a property, we get it back with meeting new neighbors, making new friends, being able to walk around on any given day and say: ‘Remember when we did that one?’ It’s a lovely, lovely way of doing things.”

