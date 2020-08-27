Measuring Our Environmental Footprint

The story below is a preview from our September/October 2020 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Finding and correcting the size of our environmental shoe is getting attention from a lot of sources these days. Many of them are local and quite effective.

Celeste Delgado-Librero, founder of the environmental movement Sustainable Roanoke, has seen environmental consciousness grow almost exponentially in the past year or so despite the COVID-19 pandemic. And she is encouraged:

“When social restrictions are lifted, we need to resume our recycling collections; we need to organize cleanups and other events to raise awareness; we need to figure out how to reach more people through our personal reach or educational programs; we need to put pressure on our local leaders, businesses, and organizations to adopt and promote sustainable practices. When social restrictions are lifted, we will need everyone’s help.”

Though not an expert, she says emphatically, “What I bring is activism: I’m tired of being worried about the environment and of waiting for others who may know better to do something about it. So, I decided to jump in and err on the side of activism. Things have gotten much better in terms of pollution – I hear stories about noxious air stuck in the valley for days… That doesn’t happen anymore, so, some things are improving.”

The raw statistics are stark, if not depressing.

Three quarters of the U.S. waste stream is recyclable but less than a third of it actually gets recycled. Americans toss 24 trillion foam coffee cups a year and those cups aren’t recyclable or biodegradable.

The average American produces 4.4 pounds of solid waste a day and we casually waste 21.5 million tons (43 billion pounds) of food annually. We use 2.5 million plastic bottles every hour. Americans throw out 28 million bottles and jars annually, even though 87% of us have access to curbside or drop-off recycling programs.

Each of us, at the most basic level, has an environmental footprint that expands as we add other people to the equation. There are massive efforts underway to diminish that impact in both simple and complex ways, often at the level of the city, county or town we live in.

Nell Boyle, Roanoke’s sustainability and outreach coordinator, says the Roanoke Valley has “seen a reduction in greenhouse gases over the last 10 years just under 15%.”

Electricity producers still use a lot of coal, “so our electricity is high in carbon dioxide.”

Response to efficiency “is working,” says Boyle. “We see a reduction in emissions in the building sector. The general awareness in the community is improving. People are embracing energy efficiency with easy changes such as LED lighting, better HVAC equipment and better conservation behavior.

“In transportation, we have seen an increase in biking and passenger rail, as well as cleaner burning hybrids and electric vehicles.” Roanoke’s Ride Solutions encourages carpooling.

The pandemic has intensified some solutions, even if inadvertently. For example, there are far fewer cars on the road than normal and fewer toxic emissions from tailpipes.

Mark Baker of the Blue Ridge Environmental Defense League has kept track of emissions in our region for years, using the Department of Environmental Quality monitors. He says that in the Roanoke Valley “the pollutant levels for PM 2.5 [particulate matter] and ozone [which has a devasting effect on lungs] have decreased over the years. That’s good. … Research has shown that small increases and decreases in this impact health, so reducing as much as possible should be the goal.

“There are several factors in the decline. Of course, the coal-fired power plant reduction is the primary reason for the declines. … Better vehicle emission standards and fuel standards have also played a role. Various EPA programs such as the Clean Diesel Program, which supports ways to reduce diesel emissions, have also helped.”

Award-winning environmental activist Diana Christopulos of Salem insists that “the biggest challenge is in energy use for electricity. American Electric Power continues to rely much more heavily on coal, the source with the heaviest footprint for greenhouse gases, particle pollution, mercury, and others. The other source that is hard to control is I-81 and its truck traffic, a major source of particle pollution and ozone.”

There has been talk in the business community of “dramatic expansion” of the Valley’s population, including projections of a population of a million people within a few decades. That would have numerous environmentally destructive consequences, says Christopulos.

“Roanoke City is the only local government acting to reduce its carbon footprint and thereby generally reduce the cost of energy use [through conservation and efficiency] while cleaning the air,” says Christopulos. However, there are a number of non-governmental organizations working toward footprint-reduction. (See sidebar.)

“Our air quality remains good,” says Wayne Strickland, director of the Roanoke/Alleghany Regional Commission. “We’ve haven’t had ‘red alerts’ on ground level ozone for several years. Water quality is important to us since we are marketing our ‘Outside’ brand. Stormwater runoff is still an issue, especially when we receive two-plus inches of rain in a short time period. Our Tree City status in our urban localities has been maintained.” Roanoke is a major planter of trees.

