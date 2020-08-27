The Second Coming of Retail

The story below is a preview from our September/October 2020 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Roanoke has long coveted a return to its retail base. It looks like the warm weather opening of Mast General Store could be a significant contributor to that goal.

It is a question that is being asked with increasing frequency these days: Is Roanoke at the front end of a retail renaissance, despite COVID-19?

Evidence is scattered throughout the Roanoke Valley, but is most evident with the coming of Mast General Store in downtown Roanoke June 17, where the regional “family of stores” occupies the first floor of the long-vacant Heironimus building.

“We’ve seen such positive change in Roanoke [retail] that it has made my children want to move back here,” says Melissa Palmer, one of the four co-owners of candy and greeting card retailer chocolatepaper on Roanoke City Market.

To replicate the current climate downtown, “You’d have to go back to the 1960s and before, when there were no malls or outlying strip centers; back to say, the Heironimus days,” says John Garland, a former Roanoke City Councilman and a downtown renovation specialist. Garland grew up in Roanoke and is familiar with retail as a central figure downtown.

“What we thought we would get in downtown, as an offshoot of the residential development [which he helped spearhead], was retail, and it never came. Well, now it is [here]. The opening is a downtown Roanoke milestone and it too, will be transformative. The next logical step in the revitalization of downtown is retail.”

“There are 1,500 people working downtown and 2,200-2,500 residents,” points out economic development specialist Lisa Soltis, who grew up in a thriving retail environment in downtown Roanoke. “Tourism is crazy up; buses bring tourists downtown. I wish we could get back to where we were in the 1960s. Downtown was high-end. Jackie Kennedy would have shopped there.”

Sheri Moretz, a marketing specialist for Mast General Store, says, “We chose Roanoke for a number of reasons. … The Roanoke market has the basic components that we look for when considering a new community: it is investing in its downtown and the rebirth is starting to happen; it is a vibrant community with a healthy mix of locals and visitors; there is a lot for both locals and visitors to enjoy in the downtown and surrounding area. The city/county/region is promoting it and attracting new residents and visitors; the economy is varied with medical, tourism, education, and even some manufacturing. Some of our decision has to do with the actual building.”

The pandemic has had an effect, says Moretz. “Roanoke, like Boone is a little insulated. It might be a while before we feel the full effects of [the pandemic]. All this stuff happening is going to change retail across the board. I don’t know how. People will still seek out experiences, but we won’t know how immediately.”

It took 13 years to put together the Mast General Store deal (“… probably not atypical,” says Moretz) and Soltis was there every step of the way—through three city managers. Mast General Store is “a destination retailer,” says Soltis. “It will bring more people into the downtown area.” But there is considerably more to Roanoke retail than that. “Present Thyme is great. Towers is especially active and for a mall of that age (57) to be vibrant is unusual. Town Square has good proximity to the airport and Sam’s is beneficial. Advance Auto did to Crossroads Shopping Mall what Carilion is doing with Tanglewood. Wasena is up and coming. Williamson Road is becoming an international center and the Grandin and Williamson Road areas have business associations, a big benefit.”

Interactions, not just transactions

Says Moretz, “Retail is an everchanging landscape; that is for certain. As much as the younger generations are looking toward the future, they are also pulling forward some of the best of the past. They are looking for experiences, not just things. They are looking for interactions, not just transactions. At Mast Store, those are things that we do every day. We want to interact with our customers and guests, to help them make the best decisions based upon listening and understanding their needs.”

Frank Martin, commercial realtor at Hall Associates, follows retail trends closely. He says, “The changing face of retail has been [led] by Amazon, which has driven out many of the mom and pops. Destination stores [like Mast General Store] are thriving because you can find what you can’t find online.

“The malls are finding nontraditional uses—Carilion, Advance Auto, for example. Fitness centers are locating in strip malls. People love a grocery store anchor at the malls, and I don’t think the online grocery buying is a threat to that. Locally-owned retail, though, is a tough sell. Health care is strong because of easy proximity and parking.”

Martin insists that “Mast Store will be wonderful for downtown because it is a destination. … Office space downtown has energy it hasn’t had in a long time. There seems to be a changing mindset.”

Moretz says, “To be a draw in Roanoke, we will continue to build our brand awareness and will partner with the downtown organization and local and regional tourism organizations to spread the word of all there is to see and do in the area. While we consider ourselves a destination shopping experience, we are also ambassadors of our community and want to help people – locals and visitors – discover the opportunities around them.”

‘They … brought us candy’

Larry Davidson, owner of Davidson’s, an exclusive men’s store downtown and an initial skeptic, is sold on Mast General Store. “I reached out and got a lovely reply,” he says. “They sent buyers in here and brought us candy. They wanted to assess the competition: Orvis, Walkabout, Davidson’s. I think they’re good people. They know what they’re doing. They are the right people for [the Heironimus] space because they understand it.

“My hope and expectation is that they will revitalize Jefferson Street/Church Avenue, generating activity here. [Realtors are] getting the lower buildings ready and Mast Store will create cross traffic for the City Market and Jefferson street.”

It won’t be easy. “There will be growing pains,” says Davidson. “Vehicular parking will be challenging. I think [Mast Store] will be a good neighbor. It will put a lot more feet on the street.”

Garland says the coming of MGS in a word, has been “huge.” Garland owns several properties within blocks of Mast General Store.

“Can we even remember when a major commercial retail franchise has ventured into downtown Roanoke?” he asks. “Not to mention the fact that they are moving into the Heironimus Building … one of the largest downtown buildings and at one of its major intersections. This will expand the thriving market area and add a retail component not previously existing in downtown, since the closing of the major department stores (Heironimus, Miller & Rhodes, Leggett).”

