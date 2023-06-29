Nursing Still in the Lead

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

As hard as it has been to work as a nurse the past few years, the public’s perception of those brave souls has been one of absolute respect and admiration. “Heroes,” some call them.

In 2022, the Gallup organization asked a lot of Americans to name their most trusted profession. It probably is of little surprise that nurses came out on top with 79% approval. That poll ranking maintained a 21-year winning streak, but of late, it has been especially gratifying to the medical profession (which held the top three positions) in light of the COVID experience, which presented an often-devastating test.

Dr. Phyllis Whitehead, who holds several titles (and jobs) with Carilion in Roanoke, including Clinical Nurse Specialist, boils that endearment down to its essence when she says, “It is always about the patients.”

Dan Smith “It is always about the patients.” - Dr. Phyllis Whitehead

In fact, it is always about the patients, even when it isn’t. Keeping nurses healthy (mentally and physically), educated, alert, prepared, involved, rested, relieved of as much stress as possible and — vitally — employed, has become an urgent goal for hospital organizations.

Like many hospitals, new programs at Carilion have sprung up to take care of nurses’ needs, including “a collaboration of spiritual and emotional healing,” says Whitehead. Carilion, she insists, has seized the “opportunity to provide innovation” in securing the workplace since COVID’s opening blast of death in 2020 devastated much of the medical profession.

“Supporting staff well-being is a priority,” Carilion PR specialist Hannah Cline points out. “The pandemic underscored the stressors on clinical teams. The impact will be lasting, and there are plenty of lessons to be applied to approaching provider well-being. It’s critical that health care systems be nimble and continue to adapt, meeting teams where they are.”

It has been well-noted that a lot of nurses have left the profession since COVID and hospitals have had to respond in a number of ways. Whitehead says there is a broad effort “to build a healthier workplace” and deal with what she calls “compassion fatigue.” She says that “moral distress has gone down, but it stays with you and can be triggered.”

A wide variety of programs have been instituted to meet that end, and hospital organizations are offering incentives, including tuition assistance for nursing students. The American Nurses Association has estimated that 1.2 million new nurses will be needed in the U.S. by the end of this decade because of retirement and burnout.

The Virginia Healthcare and Hospital Association says that in early 2023, there were 4,510 openings for nurses in the Commonwealth, a few more than 500 of them in the Roanoke Valley. The Virginia Center for Assisted Living reported that 7,500 nurses have left their jobs in assisted living facilities in the past year.

A CNN report revealed that 610,388 registered nurses with at least 10 years of experience and an average age of 57, “said they planned to leave the workforce by 2027 because of stress, burnout or retirement. The same was true of 189,000 additional nurses with 10 or fewer years of experience and an average age of 36. The survey found that there were more than 5.2 million active registered nurses and 973,788 licensed practical nurses or vocational nurses in the US in 2022.”

Not all of COVID’s effects have been negative. “We are seeing innovation,” says Whitehead. “There are more options, more control [for nurses].” Collaboration in the medical community has intensified, says Whitehead, and “physicians are saying ‘I need my nurses.’”

× Expand Dan Smith Barbara Wagnon surrounded by her daughters, Sarah Kinsley, Rachel Thomas and Abigail Jamison: “It was certainly hard. And when we did open back up, many of them no longer recognized their families. That was even harder.”

Why are nurses coming back? Whitehead says, with emphasis, “The possibilities are boundless. We need creative, innovative people to be trail blazers. This is a wonderful time and we need to be bold advocates for patients, families and ourselves.”

Says Cline, “While our recruitment efforts continue to evolve, a main priority remains retaining existing staff. The pandemic has allowed us to get creative with our approach to workforce development and consider new ways to help our teams excel professionally.”

Barbara Wagnon heard the call loud and clear. And so did her daughters. Wagnon is a nurse practitioner at the Center for Healthy Aging and a long-term care facility, and the mother of two nurses and a psychologist who just wrote her PhD dissertation on the nursing shortage. Daughter Dr. Abigail Jamison teaches at Ferrum college. Two other daughters are Rachel Thomas, a travel nurse, and Sarah Kinsley, a nurse practitioner, who graduated with her mother.

Wagnon gave daughter Abby a book called the “Nightingale Prescription,” and that was all it took for her to embark on her dissertation. Wagnon and Kinsley graduated nursing school in 2008 and “I had a blast with her in school and at times we were able to complete clinicals together.” Kinsley is a nurse practitioner in plastic surgery. Rachel has worked in cardiac critical intensive care and is on the road now (where pay is considerably more generous than on the hospital floor).

Wagnon was 61 when she was certified as a nurse practitioner and is considering working for a doctorate. “COVID changed everything and nothing about nursing,” she says. “Nursing is nursing. We love and care for our patients. Nothing changes that. The foundation of nursing remained the same.

“What COVID did change was our way of doing things and the stress level in the building. For me, it meant I went from being a facility nurse practitioner to functioning as a step-down nurse practitioner within a nursing facility.”

During the pandemic, hospitals basically closed to outsiders. “Everything was shut down, no families allowed, and we were locked in with residents who didn’t understand why they couldn’t come out of their rooms, or why there were all these aliens running around the place (us in our protective gear),” she says. “It was certainly hard. And when we did open back up, many of them no longer recognized their families. That was even harder.”

These days, “the stress is mostly gone and there is a lot of laughter. I would say that the nurses in the facility have grown immensely, and I am proud to work with them.”

Want to learn more about what our region's nursing industry looks like post-pandemic? Check out the latest issue, now on newsstands, or see it for free in our digital guide linked below!

The story above is a preview from our July/August 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!