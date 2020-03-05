Our Top Dogs 2020 Winner

× Expand Amy Pearman of Boyd-Pearman Photography The Roanoker's first Top Dog winner, Ollie, as nominated and voted on by readers.

With hundreds of submissions and thousands of votes, our first-ever Top Dogs contest gets two paws up! Meet our winner, Ollie.

Ollie's mom, Tammy, shared this about her handsome dog:

“Ollie is a rescue dog. A family member in Kentucky found him and nursed him back to health. They were unable to keep him and knew the first time I saw him, I fell in love with him. It was his eyes. We brought him home and he has been a faithful, loving dog. He just wants to love and be loved, which is very easy to do.”

About Ollie:

Proud parents: Rick and Tammy Hale

Age: 5 years old

Breed: Weimaraner

Favorite hobby: Squirrel patrol!

Favorite toys: He likes his bone and a heavy-duty throw toy for a game of fetch.

Favorite place to visit in Roanoke: He likes to walk on the greenway, trail running and hikes.

Our sincere thanks everyone who submitted, and to those who donated to the Roanoke Valley SPCA in addition to their nomination. All proceeds, totaling $650, benefited the RVPSCA.

Owners entered over 200 dogs in the Top Dog photo contest in late December 2019, and more than 1,400 votes were cast on the contest page in January 2020. As the winner, Ollie was professionally photographed by Boyd-Pearman Photography and appears with a full-page photo and bio in the March/April 2020 issue of The Roanoker Magazine.