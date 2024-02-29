Paw Patrol

The story below is a preview from our March/April 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Four-legged heroes are guardians of valor in Roanoke’s police K9 alliances.

× Expand Anthony Giorgetti Officer Kristina Wilhelm and Ghost outside of the Roanoke County Public Safety Building.

A dog can be different things to different people: a best friend and companion who is there when you need it, a source of safety when someone means you harm, a valuable worker who knows its job well and does it better than anyone or even something to fear.

Police K9s in Roanoke are all of these and more. And their partners and handlers are thankful for them every day.

Anthony Giorgetti The Cash Agility Course

Roanoke County Police Sergeant Adam Grubb supervises five officer and dog pairs. He’s gotten to know them all well. In addition to natural differences in each dog’s personality, there are differences that come from the handler. The dogs range from two to six-and-a-half years old, and are German Shepherd, Dutch Shepherd or Belgian Malinois.

Good dogs are in demand. Officers are called on all over the area, from missing persons in Catawba to stadium sweeps in Blacksburg.

What surprised Grubb about the department most is the amount of maintenance required and the consistency of the work. Between trainings, certifications and normal veterinary care, checking controlled substances out and in for scent work and regular police procedures, it’s rare that a week goes by without a handler needing his approval for something.

Like all dogs, they require regular veterinary care like vaccinations and flea and tick prevention. But they also need to keep up with their training which involves scent identification, tracking, commands involving a bite suit and recall, agility and more.

The RCPD has an agility course named after a now-retired K9, the Cash Agility Course, and a scent identification wall made up of a series of PVC pipes on site.

Officers will place a small amount of a substance to identify in one of the tubes, and the K9 will check the tubes and give a signal to identify which tube has the substance. When they get it, the handler will then release a reward, such as a tennis ball or tug toy, through the tube for the dog to receive.

Each K9 must be recertified each year by the Virginia Police Work Dog Association on this and other skills. To keep everyone sharp, that means 16 hours of training each month.

× Expand Anthony Giorgetti Officer Winstead demonstrates the scent wall.

Recertification involves tracking a person over a quarter-mile, responding to commands precisely, identifying odors and more. And they need to get the whole thing right for it to count.

Officer Nathaniel Winstead partners with K9 Mavric on narcotics patrol and SWAT. For Winstead, recertification is stressful, but for Mavric, who’s unaware of the stakes, it’s “just another day.”

Winstead selected Mavric from a facility in South Carolina. His biggest challenge at the time was his love of his toy. He didn’t want to let it go.

It’s been rewarding seeing him grow and learn. “We’re in it together, and that bond takes time.”

Today, Mavric clearly hangs on Winstead’s every word and action.

Officer Kristina Wilhelm has been with Roanoke County Police Department for 17 years. Nearly 11 of those were in the K9 unit. She loves the work and feels it’s the best position on the force.

Anthony Giorgetti Officer Wilhelm sits at her desk with Ghost beside her.

Wilhelm grew up working with hunting dogs and was already leaning toward K9 police work when she participated in a presentation while in college.

“I was in the bite suit … and I was like, yeah, I definitely want to do this,” she says.

Her K9 partner is a German Shepherd named Ghost. Ghost is an explosives patrol dog and her second K9.

Her first partner, Body (pronounced Boh-dee), was a tough act to follow. He was primarily a narcotics patrol dog but also an excellent tracker.

“Body got an award one time. We found a missing dementia patient who had wandered off.”

At 12 years old, Body is now living the good life as a house dog. He’s sweet, loving and protective with her children and can be a bit of a couch potato. But even in his retirement, it’s hard to take the work out of the dog.

He still circles the police car in the morning in an effort to get inside. Wilhelm has to put him in the backyard until she leaves when the kids let him in.

That’s the hardest part for Wilhelm, and it’s the reason she thinks that Ghost will be her last K9. Although it’s extremely rewarding and there’s nothing like the bond, she can see it’s a little hard on the retirees, at least for Body.

He’s a bit jealous of Ghost going out on the job. And he’s been known to correct him when their styles clash. Ghost was originally with another handler who trained him to jump up on top of him in a greeting. Body worries and barks at Ghost when he sees it happening.

One thing Body and Wilhelm don’t have to worry about is vet bills.

