Roanoke 1917: Echoes of Today?

The story below is a preview from our November/December 2017 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

In many ways, Roanoke in 1917 was a city coming into its own—with improvements in public safety and employment for women leading the way. But in other contexts, the city was on the edge of peril, both locally and internationally.

× Expand The Historical Society of Western Virginia; The Virginia Room, Roanoke Public Libraries

Roanoke in 1917 was half the size it is today. Much of today’s Roanoke had not yet been annexed. Raleigh Court, Virginia Heights, Wasena, Mill Mountain, Washington Heights, Monterey and much of Northwest were suburbs of the city. However, other neighborhoods were being developed within the city. In Rugby, lots were advertised for $2 down and $2 per week and in Morningside lots were $10 down and $10 per month.

Roanoke was dry due to the voters of Virginia voting in state-wide Prohibition in the fall of 1916, three years ahead of national Prohibition. Thus, Salem Avenue—long a venue for saloons, clubs, and dance halls—was mostly boarded up and abandoned. The city government in 1917 was under the control of “reformers” led by Mayor Charles Braun.

Having ridden into office on the wave of Prohibition sentiment the previous year, Braun and his allies strictly enforced Prohibition, forced businesses to conform to Sunday closing laws, and established the position of the Commissioner of Public Morals. The annual Roanoke Fair was closely scrutinized by what were derisively called the “Blue Noses” to determine if any vendors present were violating current laws. Mayor Braun began screening movies at local theatres, and even banned a few from being shown.

Roanoke in 1917 was continuing to live up to its Magic City moniker, a term used to describe its rapid growth. The Hampton Hotel opened in the Henry Street section and would a few years later be re-named the Dumas Hotel. The Dumas would anchor the artistic and cultural life of Roanoke’s African-American community for decades. The Isis Theatre opened on Campbell Avenue. Christ Episcopal Church laid its cornerstone; Melrose Baptist Church erected its first building on Melrose Avenue inclusive of a 900-seat auditorium; and Belmont Methodist Church began construction on its new sanctuary. Organized labor considered a strike at the railway, but this was averted when the U.S. Supreme Court narrowly ruled (5-4) that the 8-hour work day was Constitutional.

Roanoke City Mills built its facility, including five-story high silos, on Jefferson Street, and the N&W Railway completed its new freight depot (now the Virginia Museum of Transportation). The city council began consideration of transitioning to a city manager form of local government, something that Staunton had pioneered a few years earlier.

In short, Roanoke in 1917 was energetic in its progress, conservative in its public mores, and responsive to the national call for patriotism, service and civic philanthropy in light of the European conflict that would bring America into the First World War.

To better understand Roanoke in 1917, let us focus on certain key events.

Preparing for War

In early March, Company F, Second Virginia Infantry, returned home to Roanoke, arriving by train from Richmond. The company was greeted by a committee of 25 citizens and the mayor, the Virginia Military Institute band, and a squad of policemen. From the train station, the entourage marched in a cold drizzling rain to the municipal building where they were recognized and thanked for their military service and then dismissed to go to their homes.

A crowd of several hundred was on hand to witness the ceremony honoring the khaki-clad soldiers who had spent eight months stationed in Brownsville, Texas. Company F had been in Texas as part of the federal government’s effort to counter the activities of Mexican revolutionary Poncho Villa. Villa had led a raid into U.S. territory when he and his men had done a hit-and-run on the small town of Columbus, New Mexico, on March 9, 1916, killing 16 U.S. citizens. This became known as the “Columbus Raid.”

President Woodrow Wilson directed the U.S. Army to pursue Villa, which they did without success. However, the Roanoke’s Company F was part of a military contingent sent to secure the border. Their homecoming was short-lived, for two weeks after returning from Texas Company F was re-activated due to America’s entrance into the World War I.

... for the rest of this story and more from our November/December 2017 issue, Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!