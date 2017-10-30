BFF: The Real Thing

The story below is a preview from our November/December 2017 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

When best friends are really best friends, there’s something truly special and lasting—as in these relationships.

There seems to be quite a bit of misunderstanding about just what a “best friend” is. Merriam-Webster defines it thusly: “One’s closest and dearest friend.” That would be the singular “friend.”

Trouble is that people don’t often limit the definition to a single person, except in rare cases. We often hear, “She’s one of my best friends.” Or, “He’s my best friend. And so is she.”

It’s so confusing that MIT did not one, but two studies and discovered that people can have “no more than five best friends,” which would contradict the dictionary definition. Another MIT study says people are kidding themselves: “Almost half of all the friendships reported in the survey weren’t reciprocal.”

A study at Yale tells us that genes have a lot to do with those we consider alone at the top of our friend pyramid. Your best friends, it concludes “are often genetically similar, and can share as much as one percent of the same gene variants [with you]. In genetic terms, that’s a lot.”

Finally, there’s this: Researchers at the University of Plymouth in England, apparently with little to do, “found that people who insult their friends aren’t necessarily mean-spirited. [They] just want the insult-ees to benefit in the long run.”

Insults and genes aside, we went looking for some best friends and found them. Some in this group of 14 people have other close friends who seem almost like family, but these pairs have been together for quite a while, weathered life’s challenges and made each other better, almost without exception.

Here are their stories:

Angie Chewning (50) & Melissa Blankenship (50)

They met 45 years ago at Vinton’s Hardy Road Elementary School kindergarten and have rarely been farther away from each other than a full-throated shout would cover. They cheered William Byrd High School teams together, slept over, rode bikes, talked late into the night under the covers, lay in the summer sun at the pool, dated friends, roller skated, married and divorced, planned class reunions, shared kids, grieved the death of parents.

Angie lived in Myrtle Beach for 18 years, following a marriage there, but it didn’t increase the distance between them. “It was 300 miles,” she says, “and we still talked, still did all that [they had done].”

Melissa is a bookkeeper at Roanoke County Schools and Angie is the economic development director for Vinton. Melissa has one child, Angie three.

Angie: “We both have other best friends, but our bond is long and we cherish that.”

Melissa: “We grew up in a different time when you had to make an effort to be social.” Yep, says Angie, “We’d go to each other’s family reunions and know everybody there.”

There’s security in that. “When something good or bad happens,” says Angie, “she’s the first person I want to call.”

Melissa calls it a “no judgment bubble, no boundaries. You know what’s said is said with love and there’s nothing we wouldn’t say.” It is, says Angie, “a no maintenance relationship. We don’t have to talk every day to know what’s going on. There’s a comfort level.”

And, yes, there’s a ripple effect. “It works into other relationships,” says Angie. “Our kids,” says Melissa, “have learned from it; they know how we cherish our friendship.”

“It’s something a lot of people never have,” says Angie.

“It’s like an appendage,” adds Melissa, finishing Angie’s sentence, as the two often do.

William Sellari (36) & Stephanie Fallon (31)

But for the simple fact that Stephanie Fallon was already married when she met William Sellari in 2016 at the Taubman Museum of Art (where Stephanie is adult education manager), this relationship might have evolved differently. However, “I love Stephanie and I love her husband, too,” says William, who works at Foot Levelers and makes movies.

These two are like a 1930s romantic comedy, engaging in what Stephanie calls “verbal sparring” nearly constantly. With others, their exchanges often “fell on deaf ears,” but they heard each other from the beginning. After they met, says William, “we didn’t stop talking for a year.” He’s “more fervent,” says Stephanie, “kind of the king of wild tangents.”

They meet for lunch, go to antique shops together, hang out. She has an understanding and supportive husband, who “is not remotely threatened,” says Stephanie. His girlfriend is equally understanding. “William and I do not have that weird tension” that might occur were neither married. She says they enjoy spur-of-the-moment experiences that their flexible schedules allow.

From the beginning “there was a kinship that we recognized as a special thing,” says Stephanie. “I was newly-married, but it seemed obvious that we were ‘bests’.” They said it “out loud on Day 3,” she says, recognizing “similar sensibilities.”

William likes it that Stephanie “understands how to fight” and she says, “I trust him wholeheartedly. If I need him, he’d drop everything. No, it’s not scary. It’s amazing.”

If conversation moves to the edge and begins to look like it might get out of hand, they have an “unsafe word” that is said, stopping the disagreement. And the conversation goes on.

“I think we’d love to live in a commune,” says Stephanie. “That’s the dream.”

