Little Town Comeback: Clifton Forge's Masonic Theatre

The Historic Masonic Theatre reopened its doors in 2016, restored to its original beauty and possibility. It’s been full steam ahead ever since. How it happened is a story worth telling…and remembering.

× Expand Chuck Almarez

All stories have beginnings and endings; joy and sadness; places and players we care about. But the very best stories have heroes we don’t forget. Heroes’ stakes are high; the battles are well-fought. And when all is said and done, a hero’s hard-won victories spin endlessly into future times and lives.

So here’s a story that has it all. It’s the story of a time and place, of vision and passion—and therefore of risk. It is, most of all, a hero’s story.

John Hillert was hiking in the Blue Ridge with his wife, Gayle. It was 2005, and the Wisconsin native was about to retire from a 28-year career in human resources. Gayle remembers the decision to come East to live like this: “John looked out over the mountains and valleys and said, ‘You know, I think I could live here.’”

They called a realtor in Lexington who discouraged them from looking at houses in Clifton Forge, labeling it “a depressed town.”

Which, in 2005, was an accurate label for the former C&O Railway hub. The Locomotive Shops, which in the early 1950s had employed more than 2,000 people, had shut down; workers had been transferred to Huntington, West Virginia and Cumberland, Maryland. The cash-strapped city reverted to town status in 2001, and many of the businesses on Ridgeway and Main streets were closed.

Being people who aren’t afraid to take on the unknown, the Hillerts bought the house and moved to Clifton Forge from Stevens Point, Wisconsin, the state that John had called home for most of his life, and where he and Gayle had lived for decades.

That’s 900 miles. That’s leaving home. That’s crossing the threshold into an unknown land where the unknown waits.

The unknown that was waiting for John Hillert was a dark and musty building on Clifton Forge’s Main Street.

Like the town around it, the Masonic Theatre had fallen on hard times when Hillert saw it in 2007, attending a STARS performance sponsored by Appalfolks of America. By then, it had stood empty for four years.

“It was where people who didn’t have anywhere else to go hung out,” one longtime resident put it. “It wasn’t a piece of Clifton Forge that looked promising.”

I don’t know what John Hillert saw that night; I’d been gone from Clifton Forge since the early 1990s. But I can tell you that when I took my children to see the reissue of “Snow White” in 1987, the theatre’s bats were as much an attraction as the movie.

I do know from photos and news stories that the Masonic Lodge and Opera House, as it was called when it opened in 1906, was a stunner. Designed by the prestigious Lynchburg architectural firm of Frye and Chesterman, the 545-seat Neoclassical theatre had three spacious floors and a warehouse basement beneath street level. The elegant theatre auditorium had box seats rising on either side of the stage and perfect acoustics. Upstairs, the chandeliered, brass-railed balcony housed African-American theatre patrons prior to 1965, when segregation officially ended. The third-floor Masonic Meeting Hall afforded stunning views of Clifton Forge and the mountains that cradle it. Despite defaulting on the $42,000 loan in 1910, the Masons continued to meet there until 1921.

In its elegant heyday, the Masonic Theatre hosted vaudeville acts, operas and operettas, magicians and musicals, plays and politicians—William Jennings Bryan took the Masonic stage in 1908 during his ill-fated presidential run. Silent films were added, followed by talkies in 1929.

In the day, you could buy your ticket and see just about anything at the Masonic. Lash LaRue. Hopalong Cassidy. Roy Rogers and Trigger. The Lone Ranger and Silver. Gene Autry, Tex Ritter, Cowboy Bob Steele. Shirley Temple, John Wayne, and Elvis movies. Musical icons like the Count Basie Orchestra and the Drifters.

Fast forward to 1987. The Historic Masonic—by then the longest continuously operating theatre in Virginia—closed its doors. Despite reopening in 1991 as a production theatre for the service group Appalfolks of America, the Masonic Theatre was returned to the town of Clifton Forge in 2003. And the west end of Main Street went dark.

The night John Hillert saw the Masonic Theatre in 2007, he emailed his wife Gayle, working in Switzerland for Bernina USA. “The Theatre needs to be restored. It needs to be taken care of.”

I can’t help but wonder what it was that caught Hillert’s eye that night in that dark, neglected place—what set him to dreaming of a new day for the crumbling Masonic Theatre? What made him think that spending ten years of his retired life was the right thing to do, in a town he was fond of from the start, but in which he had no deep roots?

Those are questions without answers. Young dreams rarely make sense to anyone other than the dreamer.

Maybe the best answer is the one Gayle Hillert provides. “What John saw was a glimpse of what had been—and what could be. From the start, he saw the potential of the theatre as a gathering place for the Alleghany Highlands. He’s always been able to see possibilities.”

