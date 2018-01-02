Working Out the Workout

The story below is a preview from our January/February 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Your new workout routine doesn’t have to fade away by mid-February. Here’s how some Roanokers stay in shape all year, every year. It’s not rocket science.

× Expand Dan Smith

T‌he gym rats just roll their eyes. Every January, the routine is the same: an influx of eager, smiling, chatty 40-year-old (on average) newbies looking for a return of that 22-year-old waistline with six-pack abs. The second week of January is the busiest time of the year for health clubs, but nearly 80 percent of the eager beavers are gone by the second week of February, according to quora.com research.

The gyms are up on the numbers and know that 18 percent of those buying new memberships will use them. In fact, The Washington Post says the $30 billion industry counts on that, selling far more memberships than capacity would allow if memberships were used. About half the consistent 50 million members of gyms in the U.S. work out 100 times a year (a little more than every third day). A few—12.5 percent—take advantage of one of the 300,000 personal trainers in the U.S., but that can be expensive and expense is a major consideration. Gym memberships go for $40-$50 a month in general, the personal trainer costing extra.

Says Gail Wimmer Nordhouse of Roanoke, who recently turned 59, “I’m physically active but lately it feels as if age is attempting a hostile takeover of my body. This is why I’m working with a trainer. So, I wouldn’t say I’m settled into a routine. Actually, I feel that I need to mix it up and give my routine a good shake up.”

The gym is not the only way to stay in shape, but memberships often announce to the world, “I’m shaping up.” Gym or no gym, Roanokers who have been successful in their efforts go about it in a variety of ways.

A range of Roanokers with different goals, competencies, schedules and commitment levels took a few minutes to share their roads to success as the new year approached.

Lisa Stauffer, a 50-year-old former bank, real estate, communications and insurance executive is a former gymnast who recently rediscovered her passion for working out. That led her to take classes and become a trainer because staying in shape had become “hard with so many things pulling at my schedule … Exercise helps with who I am and I need that release, otherwise I feel like ‘arrrrgh!’”

She now teaches/works out five days a week for about 12 hours and is eager to take on more classes as she earns experience. “It takes more effort now as I age,” she says, “and it starts in the kitchen” with a healthy diet. Sticking to a routine, she says, must involve doing “something you enjoy and preferably with a friend or in a class, which has a social aspect. You need to make it a priority part of your schedule.”

Bonnie Pritchett, a retired special education teacher in Roanoke and Franklin Counties, has found that exercising in class has given her a brand new focus on her life. “When I was teaching,” she says, “I worked 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. every day for 35 years. I never married or had children and I had no life outside work. When I retired, I discovered Green Ridge [Recreation Center in Roanoke County] and I’m there now five days a week, 8 a.m.-noon working out and taking classes. I wanted to get my body and my heart in shape, but I joined partly for the mental part. I meet people who become my friends and it is social for me. We have lunch and sometimes travel together. I try to meet two or three people a day.”

