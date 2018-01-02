Walk It Off

The story below is a preview from our January/February 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

A post-flu weigh-in led to a friendly father-son weight loss competition, but who won?

I thought when you got the flu, you lost your appetite, as part of the package of extreme fatigue, chills and splitting headaches.

Not for me.

I’d lived through a week after of a fever of 102.2, during which I ate and ate and ate and sat, all my energy reserved for chewing.

I hardly recognized the number that appeared on the scale—never before had I reached 201 pounds, which may not seem too terrible, but for my body type, my thin bones, it was cause for concern.

My mother’s response when I told her over the phone: “Oh my God, are you serious? What happened?!”

It’s fair to say my mother and father are obsessed with weight—noticing it on others, trying to lose it, talking about losing it—my father, Pierre, an ex-hockey player and unrelenting athlete, more so.

Yes, I’d participated in a walking competition among elementary schools before I got the flu, but I’d soon fizzled with the pedometer that was part of the event, as evidenced by my post-flu 200-plus weigh-in.

So something had to change. My metabolism wasn’t going to miraculously speed up with age. The crux of this weight problem occurred when my father told me that he weighed around 200 pounds too. Our builds are very different—he’s a bit shorter and stocky, with residual muscle from his days spent training for hockey. He’s naturally strong like I’m naturally tall, and he should always weigh more than I do, especially when he is 67 years old and I am 32.

“How about a little challenge,” he proposed to me. “The first to weigh 185 pounds.”

I took the challenge and threw in a $50 cash incentive. I was confident I’d beat him to 185, especially since he hadn’t hit that mark since he was in his thirties, just after playing pro hockey for the Roanoke Valley Rebels.

My first step was to curb my lunch fare, which consisted of mainly cheese and bread. The next step was changing my movement habits. I planned on riding my bike to work—only a mile —but couldn’t find the bike lock so I wound up walking one day instead, and loved it, the silence, cutting through the darkness at 6 a.m. with my head lamp on.

I tried to hit the 10,000-step mark daily, which was relatively easy with the walk to and from school. I found that when I actually had to walk myself somewhere to get, say, a coffee, it tasted magnificent because I felt I had earned it, like I had achieved something, if nothing more than working towards my daily goal of 10,000 steps. I decided to make my walk to work part of my everyday routine.

I weighed in every Friday morning—I found that I was most diligent, eating wise, Monday through Thursday— so to weigh over the weekend or God forbid on a Monday was just plain masochistic. One morning, after registering 189 pounds and throwing a few fist pumps, I texted my father: “189 this morning…what time does the bank open today?” I hoped he would get the insinuation that the contest was all but over.

His reply surprised me: “Not so fast buddy. Nothing better than a colonoscopy to lose weight. As of this morning 195. 10 more to go. Start saving your money.”

