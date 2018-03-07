Women Cutting Paths in New Fields

The story below is a preview from our March/April 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Despite the fact that women make up 47.5 percent of the U.S. labor force, there are some fields where women, whether by tradition or lack of access, are severely underrepresented. These women are making inroads in some of those fields and finding more success and less resistance in traditionally male-dominated fields.

× Expand Boyd Pearman Photography

Ashima Athri, Software Engineer

Being raised in a different culture gives Ashima Athri a different perspective on gender roles.

Ashima Athri, software developer at Rackspace, was educated in Information Technology in India. In America, IT is a traditionally male-dominated industry. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, women represent roughly 20 percent of all software developers.

However, “In India, women actually do gravitate to computer science and electronics fields. We see it as less physical, more mental work. It’s very commonplace for women,” says Athri. And it’s reflected in the makeup of their educational system.

“A lot of effort is given to teaching math and science, not much of a focus on arts and literature, which is why women there don’t even flinch at the idea of going into technical fields. It’s considered a way to advance and achieve a measure of financial security,” says Athri.

After completing her undergraduate studies, she worked at an IT company in India. There she found a supportive environment. “I had a few senior colleagues who really took me under their wing and gave me the practical knowledge that I needed,” she says.

Athri went on to earn her Master’s in Computer Science at Virginia Tech. While there, she took an internship with Rackspace, where she still works as a software developer building applications and APIs over the Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

Despite the perception of women struggling in the tech industry, Athri says, “I don’t think that I’m perceived differently, but I perceive myself differently. It’s that uncertainty that I think anyone in technical or creative fields feel–am I smart enough; can I solve this. It pushes me to learn more instead of getting comfortable.”

She enjoys the creative problem-solving aspect of her work. “It’s not like ‘do this.’ It’s more like facing an open question that you can solve in any way that you want to with the tools and experience that you bring to the table.” But she adds, “You have to have a tolerance for failure. The job moves so fast, you have to learn fast and not fear failure. It’s how you learn in this profession.”

When asked why more women aren’t in the field, Athri responds, “Right now, it’s the place to be and has the most jobs. More women should be here.”

Mary Miller, Director of Regional Acceleration and Mentoring Program (RAMP) & Founder of Interactive Design and Development (IDD)

Growing up with an engineer dad exposed Mary Miller, Director of RAMP, to mathematics at an early age. Her father was a staunch proponent of equality both professionally–while supervising an aircraft assembly line during WWII, he fought for raises for women workers–and in the home, where he encouraged Miller’s love of mathematics.

However, as was the experience for many women who chose nontraditional fields in the past, society and the school system weren’t as encouraging.

“In those days, women were still being pushed into traditional areas like teaching and nursing,” says Miller.

As a result, she forewent her Master’s and became a math teacher. In the ‘80s, she took some computer science classes at a local community college. There, she found a mentor.

“I’d go by my professor’s restaurant, a retired NASA programmer, early on Saturday mornings to do extra programming on his TRS80. He encouraged me to do more and more. I’ve been lucky to run into people like him along the way who validated that it’s okay to like what I like,” says Miller.

Her post-graduate work was focused on developing laser disc technology, then in its nascent stage in the early ‘90s. That work was the foundation of Interactive Design and Development (IDD), the technology company she founded. She recalls, “It was a different time. Tech was even more of a male stronghold than it is today. There were women starting companies in the ‘90s, but not tech companies.”

According to TechCrunch, in 2017, only 17 percent of tech startups were founded by women despite the fact that female-led companies do 226 percent better than the S&P 500. Often being the only woman in the room, Miller has had to cope with indignities from printer guys demanding to speak with her boss who would understand the equipment better than she would, to a teacher who tried to put her out of his class because he was convinced that she didn’t know what abstract algebra was. But she persisted.

“I never dealt with it with anger. I used humor and being competent to earn respect and tried to educate those who wanted to get it right,” she says. In her experience, she’s found that, “Women solve problems differently than men. We have a different set of lenses. The strongest teams are always the mixed teams where there is a respect for one another.”

The secret of her success: mentors. From strong family support, to educators who motivated her, to colleagues who pushed her to start her own company, Miller credits much of her success to surrounding herself with people who helped her grow. After running IDD for over 25 years, she now uses her experience to help new tech companies come to life.

As the Director of the Regional Acceleration and Mentoring Program (RAMP), she runs an accelerator that supports high-potential local startups with a mentoring program, networking opportunities, business education and access to capital. And as she looks toward the future, “I’m so excited to see this new generation of women who don’t have themselves in a box, they have a different language in their head.”

