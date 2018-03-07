Entrepreneurs Over 40

The story below is a preview from our March/April 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Age is definitely just a number when it comes to setting goalsand achieving dreams. Meet these entrepreneurial women whoare investing time and energy into others and their community.

Beth Garrett, Owner of Elevating Your Image / elevatingyourimage.com

Beth Garrett moved to Roanoke in 1997 to work for LewisGale where she was an IT Director until February of 2017. When she retired from her job, she knew she wanted to travel with her husband, but she also wanted to do something she enjoyed when they weren’t traveling. Having been fascinated with how color looks on skin since the mid-’80s when she went to a Color Me Beautiful consultation, she decided to get certified as a consultant.

She had never forgotten how she fell in love with the black and white outfit her co-worker wore at her first job out of college. When she bought the outfit, she did not like how it looked on her, but didn’t understand why. A few months later, she was introduced to Color Me Beautiful where she had an “a ha” moment about why what looked good on her friend did not look good on her.

“I feel I am helping people by giving them tools to help them look and feel their best. It’s a happy thing, seeing people light up when they look in the mirror at themselves,” Garrett says about why she is passionate about what she offers.

Her services include color analysis consultations, shopping assistance and closet organization, as well as helping clients put together a capsule wardrobe.

“This is not your mother’s Color Me Beautiful,” according to Garrett, noting that the updated pallets are customized based on hair, skin and eye colors. The consultation is an entire experience where she educates clients on how the right colors can complement their looks, helping them look and feel good, and have more confidence. At her in-home studio or your home, she offers individual consultations as well as small group experiences such as the one she did for a woman who wanted to give her daughters-in-law a special bonding experience.

Garrett, who says she is “in her fifties,” is committed to having fun and enjoying life. Her eyes light up when she talks about shag dancing with her husband. She even teaches line dancing to share her love of dancing with others. They also love beach music so much that not only do they frequent local concerts, they go on beach music cruises. In addition to dancing and traveling, she can get lost in a good book, and on occasion, she enjoys running.

Along the way, Garrett’s life philosophy is to live by the Golden Rule. She says that “kindness is not overrated so I strive to be kind to others.” In doing so, she hopes to encourage others to do the same.

Misty Gregg, Owner of The Sage Soapbox / thesagesoapbox.com

Misty Gregg, 54, says the best advice she ever received was to be your own health advocate. As a result, when she suffered from fibromyalgia and a brain tumor, she did a lot of research to determine ways she could feel better.

Starting as a skeptic, she spent hours investigating and comparing many programs and products to determine what is safe and not safe, and how plant-based nutrition can help decrease inflammation. When her fibromyalgia was at its worst, she had to wear wrist braces each night and took prescription medication to help with the pain. She turned evangelist for clean eating and products she represents from Shaklee when the pain went away after changing her diet and she was able to get off medication. Small changes that she believes had the greatest impact on her health were eating more alkaline, plant-based products and eliminating processed and fast food.

Gregg grew up in Radford and graduated from Radford University. With 20 plus years in business management and accounting positions, she has even owned her own bookkeeping and staffing business. But it was her enthusiasm for holistic health advocacy that led her to found The Sage Soapbox, an educational platform she uses to empower others to take charge of their own health through her blogs and services.

“The first step in taking responsibility for your health is to identify what isn’t working–whether it’s not enough exercise or sleep or poor nutrition,” Gregg suggests.

Passionate about empowering people to take charge of their health through nutrition and exercise, she also enjoys encouraging women and girls to hop on their bikes and get outside–not only for the exercise, but for the feeling of accomplishment and knowing they can do things they might not have thought they could before. She founded Wheelie Fun 101 two years ago to help people learn to ride safely and cheer each other on. Offering rides on a regular basis, Gregg includes safety tips and makes sure no one is left behind on a ride.

Gregg volunteers in a variety of organizations, including FemCity Roanoke where she is a membership chair. She serves as secretary for the Blue Ridge Bike Club, ambassador for Gran Fondo and Chicks on Bikes, and a ride leader with L’roica and Hill Rides.

When asked about her life philosophy, she says, “be kind to yourself and give yourself a break. It’s okay to be imperfect, and take baby steps to make healthier decisions. It doesn’t have to be all or nothing.”

And if you need encouragement, Gregg is happy to offer it because once she got on the soapbox to educate others about taking charge of their own health, she hasn’t stopped.

