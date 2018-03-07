Battling Harassment

The story below is a preview from our March/April 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Sexual harassment has become a hot-button issue during the past year of expose after expose of the dalliances of powerful men in Washington and Hollywood. But it's far more than the powerful who are affected.

Former RBX controller Patti Lucas of Roanoke spells it out simply: “I worked for a company where the HR guy (a VP level position) arranged to have a professional come in to educate us all on sexual harassment, what to do about it, etcetera.

“The pro had each of us come in for a private one-on-one interview where we could openly discuss our experiences and pass on information about men we had trouble with. Turns out the person that was complained about the most was the VP HR guy that set the whole thing up!

“He was one who would give shoulder massages, say things with a sort of sexual undertone that made us all uncomfortable. Amazing he could be so unaware, but I think there are lots of men like that.”

Sexual harassment is one of the hottest topics in America and has been for months, but its definition is not always clear to all. Americans read the reports of everybody from the president, to various entertainers, to politicians and other notables, as well as the guy down the street, being charged with it. Even the beloved Garrison Keillor of Prairie Home Companion has been fired after accusations.

Sexual harassment is what the kids would call “messing with you.” It’ll get you fired. Rape, on the other hand, will land you in prison for about 20 years.

Officially, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s definition of sexual harassment is, “Quid pro quo harassment: requests for sexual favors, or hostile environment harassment, which is creating a hostile workplace that interferes with performance.”

The U.S. Justice Department definition of rape—often conflated with harassment—is, “The penetration, no matter how slight, of the vagina or anus with any body part or object, or oral penetration by a sex organ of another person, without the consent of the victim.”

They’re quite different, but no less traumatic, in many cases.

Women generally know the difference because so many have experienced them, especially sexual harassment. An ABC News-Washington Post poll says more than half of American women have felt “unwanted and inappropriate sexual advances” at some point in their lives. About a quarter of those advances come from men with power over them. As common as the offense is, 95 percent say the men go unpunished.

Various polls have come up with similar conclusions: Time magazine says 30 percent of successful female doctors say they’ve been sexually harassed. George Washington University estimates 80 percent of physical therapists experience it. RN.org estimates 50 percent of nurses, physicians and students have experienced sexual harassment.

The Restaurant Opportunities Center says a majority of restaurant workers face sexual harassment weekly.

Women are most often the victims of sexual harassment, but 15 percent of men say they’ve been sexually harassed. Most won’t say anything public (and, in fact, we couldn’t find a man willing to be quoted in this story about his experience, although the writer has been harassed, but is not willing to quote himself).

Are American businesses taking the issue seriously? The U.S. Senate recently unanimously approved a bill that mandates sexual harassment training for all senators and their staffs. Says the Washington Post, “Companies have dramatically increased their insurance coverage against sexual harassment complaints in recent years following high-profile scandals, as corporate America reckons with the growing risks of workplace misconduct.” The law gives those companies a lot of responsibility in the issue.

The huge insurance company Nationwide registered a 15 percent increase in the sale of employment practices liability insurance policies, which cover sexual harassment, between late 2016 and September 2017.

Victims are generally women, but not always. YouGov reports women are the victims 80 percent of the time in one survey and 15 percent of men say they’ve been harassed.

