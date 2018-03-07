Vets Need Care, Too

The story below is a preview from our March/April 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

With an increasing number of suicides in the veterinarian field, counselors in the industry seek defining factors and how to improve on their well-being in order to save lives.

Did you know that veterinarians suffer from psychological distress, including suicidal thoughts after graduation, at a much higher rate than the general population? Women graduates show a dramatically higher risk from episodes of depression than their male colleagues. [CDC, Feb. 2015]

Why? A complex issue, starting in graduate school and exasperating upon graduation into the work environment, the public’s perception of euthanasia and big salaries overshadow the bigger picture. Digging deeper, research analysis of a 2014 survey conducted by the Veterinary Information Network (VIN), an online community for veterinarians, Health Wellness Summits and recent interviews with veterinarians and other professionals associated with the field, three overall factors emerge. They include emotional stress, financial challenges and work-life balance.

With an active call for additional research and increased awareness for the mental well-being of veterinarians, educators, employers and other prevention professionals, the focus on developing programs and best practice strategies and tools ensure that vet students leave school with the coping skills and resources needed to become successful in their field and maintain a sense of well-being.

Euthanasia: One Stress Layer

Veterinarians are trained “to view euthanasia (relieving the suffering for unmanageable medical issues) as merciful,” according to Dr. Trent Davis, licensed professional counselor at Virginia Tech. Compared to medical doctors and dentists, veterinarians witness and assist regularly in this medical procedure. Ending a pet’s life is never an easy decision for the patient (animal), the client (owner), nor the vet. However, euthanasia is part of a bigger set of factors.

Second-year Colorado State University vet student, Dilara Kiran, describes “compassion fatigue,” which is the emotional stress level of the vet-client relationship and vet-animal relationship that over time takes a toll on veterinarians. Vets give heart and compassion to what they do but client relationships at times make their jobs stressful.

According to Dr. Jacque Pelzer, DVM and Director of Admissions and Student Services at Virginia Tech, “There is the feeling of undervaluation by vets. They have just as much training and schooling and debt as medical students.”

Clients may tend to question their knowledge and experience or the financial cost of procedures for animals. Even though pet insurance does exist, most clients choose not to purchase this insurance.

Financial Stress

Public perception views veterinarians as making big salaries and openly questions the high fees associated with certain procedures for the care of their pets. Although earning a good salary, compared to medical doctors, veterinarians make about a third of their medical colleagues, and therefore struggle to repay the debt incurred from school. Thus, the return of investment and the reality of financing a huge college debt (for example, $160,000 or higher) adds to the mix of mental anguish.

