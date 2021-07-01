Shifting the Spotlight to Children’s Mental Health

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

After the collective trauma of COVID-19, kids will need help to get back on track.

This time last summer, the shock of the arrival and worldwide spread of COVID-19 had worn off. Instead, confusion reigned; everything felt jumbled. But it wasn’t until schools — preschools, K-12, universities — sputtered in the fall that the collective cultural attention focused on one largely universal truth: The kids were not all right.

After months of seeing few friends, having academics and sports and arts halted, finding the day’s structure all but disappeared, many students had ceased to thrive. Parents were finding teens struggling to get out of bed, eating disorders shot through the roof, the demand for therapists was out-stripping supply across the country.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics showed mental health visits to emergency rooms for adolescents ages 12 to 17 were 31% higher April to October 2020, as compared to 2019; for children ages 5 to 11, it was up 24%.

That wasn’t taking into particular consideration the children who had buried a parent or lost multiple extended family members or whose sibling had become a COVID long-hauler.

“For those who have had terrible losses, it has been completely devastating,” says Felicity Adams-Vanke, a practicing psychiatrist and chief of child and adolescent psychiatry at Carilion Clinic.

Today, with vaccines more available and schools preparing for in-person instruction, the light of normalcy is shining brighter.

But just because kids will soon be back on campus doesn’t mean their well-being will simply snap into place, experts warn. Their social emotional learning may need as much remediation as their algebra and world history studies.

“I’m sure there will be long-term consequences for years to come,” Adams-Vanke says.

One upside of the disruption has been a greater willingness to talk openly about mental health and to search for the help that kids of all ages may not even know they need.

But with demand for therapists higher than ever, waitlists for kid appointments may stretch as far as six months in the future.

“People who had been able to maintain, they’re seeing that they’re not able to maintain like they used to,” says Emily Olsen, counselor and clinical supervisor for enCircle Counseling Services, an agency headquartered in Roanoke that sees clients statewide. “They’re the ones seeking treatment now.”

Schools address need

Even before the pandemic, Roanoke City Public Schools had begun to expand its mental health offerings, understanding that if children were not well, they could not learn.

In 2019, licensed professional counselor Decca Knight was hired as the system’s first-ever coordinator of trauma-informed care. That same year Laurie Seidel was brought on as coordinator for mindfulness programs — providing resources for students and teachers.

During the 2020/2021 school year, RCPS sent out a survey to assess students’ social emotional needs. “We wanted to find out what are their strengths, what areas do they need to grow,” says Knight. “We want every student to have a profile, so we’re able to follow them.”

Survey results will also be used to design curricula that meet students’ specific needs, she says.

Last year, the school system also began creating mental health teams at every school, which included trauma and mindfulness coaches, so student care could be coordinated, teachers could be trained onsite and programs could be crafted to answer the particular profile of each school.

That approach is attracting notice across the state, Knight says. “Putting all of those initiatives in that interwoven framework is key,” she explains.

Superintendent Verletta White agrees. “Those wraparound services are so critically important to student learning that we’re pushing that support in every single one of our schools.”

If there was ever doubt that schools were integral to student well-being, the separation of children during the last year-and-a-half from peers, teachers, and other services they receive in the school setting has put an end to it.

“It’s become incredibly clear that school is really important to kids,” Adams-Vanke says.

