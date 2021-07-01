Top Docs 2021

We contacted nearly 10,000 nurses and other health professionals in the Roanoke Valley to select the best doctors in 52 medical specialties. Thank you to all who voted and congratulations to the Top Doctors of 2021.

For our biennial polling to determine the best doctors and dentists of the Roanoke Valley, nurses and dental hygienists in Roanoke-area zip codes shared their views on physicians in 52 specialties. Those nurses and health professionals, whose names and addresses were provided by the Virginia Board of Health Professionals, anonymously filled out a ballot (listing one doctor per category) during March. The top three are listed in each category; some categories may have more than three doctors because of ties. Other categories may have fewer than three if votes did not reach the cutoff set by the magazine’s staff.

These results are meant as a guideline and as one part of a search for a physician; there are many reasons that many excellent doctors do not appear here, including lack of affiliation to a hospital, recent arrival to the area, the tendency to recommend those who are known and practice in sub-specialties not on the ballot. These results do not suggest that you should change from a doctor with whom you have a positive relationship. When choosing your physician, use all resources available, including recommendations of family and friends.

Editor's Note: Highlight denotes top vote-getter in category. Area code 540 unless otherwise noted. 

Top Allergist/Immunologist

  • Dr. Thomas Fame, 404-9598
  • Dr. Aneysa C. Sane, 591-9447
  • Dr. Christina Abraham, 343-1235

Top Anesthesiologist

  • Dr. Trevor Wilkes, 776-4000
  • Dr. Maxine Lee, 345-0289
  • Dr. John C. Conrad, 345-0289

Top Bariatric Surgeon

  • Dr. Tananchai A. Lucktong, 224-5170
  • Dr. Arnold D. Salzberg, 224-5170
  • Dr. Darren R. Glass, 772-3620

Top Cardiovascular/Thoracic Surgeon

  • Dr. Joseph W. Baker, 853-0100
  • Dr. James J. Taylor, 776-2020
  • Dr. Mark Joseph (TIE), 853-0100
  • Dr. Cemil M. Purut (TIE), 772-3400

Top Cardiologist

  • Dr. Terrence P. May, 982-8204
  • Dr. Richard P. Konstance, 283-2710
  • Dr. John Lystash, 982-8204

Top Chiropractor

  • Dr. Dan Davidson, 389-2225
  • Dr. Paul H. Cronk (TIE), 344-6738
  • Dr. Thomas M. Baader (TIE), 966-1423
  • Dr. Benjamin E. Bowman (TIE), 362-0811

Top Colon/Rectal Surgeon

  • Dr. Farrell C. Adkins, 224-5170
  • Dr. Terry P. Nickerson, 224-5170
  • Dr. Keith D. Munson, 283-6000

Top Dermatologist

  • Dr. Allison K. Divers (TIE), 725-7546
  • Dr. Melanie Walter (TIE), 562-8873
  • Dr. Gary P. Gross, 772-3421

Top Emergency Medicine Specialist

  • Dr. Sarah E. Klemencic, 266-6000
  • Dr. Steven Pasternak (TIE), 981-7000
  • Dr. Kevin E. Broyles (TIE), 981-7000

Top Endocrinologist

  • Dr. Dewey J. Bailey III, 344-3276
  • Dr. James R. Mulinda, 344-3276
  • Dr. Michael H. Koch, 344-3276

Top ENT/Otolaryngologist

  • Dr. Paul Lenkowski, 655-1888
  • Dr. Brian C. Gross, 444-8100
  • Dr. Kurt Y. Chen, 224-5170

Top Family Medicine Doctor

  • Dr. Nina K. Sweeney, 904-7912
  • Dr. Marie Malinchak, 904-7912
  • Dr. Chetna Jha, 772-3400

Top Gastroenterologist

  • Dr. Brian van der Linden, 772-3400
  • Dr. Roy Lee Meyers III (TIE), 344-1264
  • Dr. Vikas N. Chitnavis (TIE), 224-5170
  • Dr. Paul Yeaton (TIE), 224-5170

Top General Surgeon

  • Dr. J. Albert Hagy Jr., 224-5170
  • Dr. Nadeem E. Khuri, 772-3008
  • Dr. Daniel R. Tershak, 224-5170

Top Geriatric Doctor

  • Dr. Christopher D. Wood, 981-7653
  • Dr. Aubrey L. Knight, 981-7653
  • Dr. Mazen I. Madhoun (TIE), 981-7653
  • Dr. Brian K. Unwin (TIE), 981-7653

Top Gynecologist

  • Dr. Jamie L. Buck, 982-8881
  • Dr. Jill A. Gaines, 982-8881
  • Dr. Dianna L. Curtis, 982-8881

Top Hematologist/Oncologist

  • Dr. William A. Fintel, 981-7000
  • Dr. Suzan R. Merten, 489-6552
  • Dr. Amanda Gillespie-Twardy, 489-6552

Top Holistic Doctor

  • Dr. Alicia Hollis, 556-1061

Top Hospitalist

  • Dr. Joshua G. Gazo, 981-7000
  • Dr. Gurlal S. Baidwan, 981-7000

Top Infectious Disease Specialist

  • Dr. Anthony W. Baffoe-Bonnie, 981-7715
  • Dr. Dorothy C. Garner, 981-7715
  • Dr. Muddasar N. Chaudry, 772-3400

Top Internist

  • Dr. Vashist Nobbee, 283-3760
  • Dr. Jeri L. Lantz, 224-5170
  • Dr. Roy Habib (TIE), 772-3400
  • Dr. Ann E. Austin (TIE), 224-5170

Top Nephrologist

  • Dr. James S. Cain, 344-1400
  • Dr. Ryan D. Evans, 344-1400
  • Dr. Fletcher G. Matthews (TIE), 573-5000
  • Dr. Matt Mathew (TIE), 344-1400

Top Neurologist

  • Dr. Timothy L. Hormel, 725-3500
  • Dr. James W. Schmidley (TIE), 224-5170
  • Dr. Della C. Williams (TIE), 981-7000

Top Neurosurgeon

  • Dr. Eric A. Marvin, 224-5170
  • Dr. Lisa S. Apfel, 224-5170
  • Dr. Raymond V. Harron (TIE), 283-6000
  • Dr. Mark R. Witcher (TIE), 224-5170

Top Obstetrician

  • Dr. Jill A. Gaines, 982-8881
  • Dr. Jamie L. Buck, 982-8881
  • Dr. Harris M. Wexler (TIE), 772-5900
  • Dr. John L. Harding (TIE), 776-4704
  • Dr. Dianna L. Curtis (TIE), 982-8881

Top Occupational Medicine Specialist

Dr. Darrell Powledge, 362-9620

Top Ophthalmologist

  • Dr. John M. Facciani, 855-5100
  • Dr. Scott A. Strelow, 855-5100
  • Dr. Joseph S. Tims, 855-5100

Top Ophthalmological Surgeon

  • Dr. Nicholas A. Ramey, 344-4000
  • Dr. Joseph S. Tims (TIE), 855-5100
  • Dr. Scott A. Strelow (TIE), 855-5100
  • Dr. John M. Facciani (TIE), 855-5100

Top Orthopedist

  • Dr. James M. Farmer, 772-3530
  • Dr. Brent M. Johnson, 510-6200
  • Dr. Preston A. Waldrop, 444-4020

Top Orthopedic Surgeon

  • Dr. James M. Farmer, 772-3530
  • Dr. Preston A. Waldrop (TIE), 444-4020
  • Dr. Franco M. Coniglione (TIE) 510-6200
  • Dr. Peter J. Apel (TIE), 510-6200

Top Osteopathist

  • Dr. Kenneth R. Luckay, 777-6807
  • Dr. Nancy L. Liles, 366-6729

Top Pain Management Specialist

  • Dr. Marc A. Swanson, 444-5670
  • Dr. Chheany Ung, 777-0090
  • Dr. Murray E. Joiner, 772-4448

Top Palliative Medicine Specialist

  • Dr. Christi A. Stewart, 981-7653
  • Dr. Phyllis Whitehead (TIE), 981-7653
  • Dr. Mazen I. Madhoun (TIE), 562-5700
  • Dr. Aubrey L. Knight (TIE), 981-7653
  • Dr. Violet M. Borowicz (TIE), 981-7376

Top Plastic Surgeon

  • Dr. Barton A. Thomas, 581-1400
  • Dr. Steven G. Harris, 345-1561
  • Dr. Kurtis E. Moyer, 224-5170

Top General Pediatrician

  • Dr. William H. Craft Jr., 772-4453
  • Dr. Robert C. Gard, 344-9213
  • Dr. Russell E. Delaney, 772-3580

Top Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrician

  • Dr. Michole C. Pineda, 224-4520
  • Mary K. Riley, N.P. (TIE), 224-4520
  • Dr. Lauren C. Good (TIE), 772-3580

Top Podiatrist

  • Dr. John R. Clements, 510-6200
  • Dr. Blayne K. Patton, 510-6200
  • Dr. Craig A. Wilhelms (TIE), 510-6200
  • Dr. Ivan A. Rubiano (TIE), 344-3668

Top Psychiatrist

  • Dr. David W. Hartman, 981-8025
  • Dr. Karl W. Northwall, 375-4200
  • Dr. Anita S. Kablinger (TIE), 981-8025
  • Dr. Jitendra Desai (TIE), 345-6468
  • Dr. Tracey W. Criss (TIE), 981-8025

Top Pulmonologist

  • Dr. Robert C. Keeley, 342-6701
  • Dr. Nelson B. Greene, 772-3400
  • Dr. James A. Witten, 772-3400

Top Radiologist

  • Dr. Vishal D. Patel (TIE), 224-5170
  • Dr. Robert O’Brien (TIE), 581-0882

Top Reconstructive Surgeon

  • Dr. Barton A. Thomas, 581-1400
  • Dr. Gregory A. Alouf, 375-9070

Top Rehab/Physical/Sports Medicine Specialist

  • Dr. Delmas J. Bolin, 772-1890
  • Dr. John R. Tuttle, 510-6200
  • Dr. Stephen F. Cromer, 510-6200

Top Rheumatologist

  • Dr. Adegbenga Bankole (TIE), 224-5170
  • Dr. Carl S. Henderson (TIE), 224-5170

Top Urgent Care Doctor

  • Dr. Joseph B. Coates, 772-8670
  • Dr. Robert L. Amick (TIE), 265-5500
  • Dr. Karol L. Gordon (TIE), 982-2463

Top Urologist

  • Dr. Mark A. Schmidt, 283-6000
  • Dr. Charles D. Daniel, 283-6000
  • Dr. Rodney J. Poffenberger, 283-6000

Top Vascular Surgeon

  • Dr. James T. Callis, 345-1561
  • Dr. James G. Drougas, 345-1561
  • Dr. Joshua D. Adams, 853-0100

Top Nurse Practitioner

  • Molly P. Camper NP, 853-0100
  • Pamela S. Holt NP, 981-7000
  • Stephanie Quinn WHCNP, 982-8881

Top Physical Therapist

  • Wendy Lucas, PT, 772-8022
  • Kellen Smith, PT, DPT (TIE), 510-6200
  • Tyler Bowersock, PT (TIE), 774-0729

Top Physician’s Assistant

  • Rachel E. Rich, PA, 224-5170
  • Jason A. Peery, PA (TIE), 510-6200
  • James W. Gills, PA (TIE), 510-6200

Top Orthodontic Specialist

  • Dr. David L. Jones, 563-1640
  • Dr. Evan Johnson, 989-5621
  • Dr. Ann Reopelle, 344-2758

Top Dentist

  • Dr. Greg Wright, 989-4698
  • Dr. Michael E. Hall, 389-0225
  • Dr. Randy J. Norbo (TIE FOR THIRD), 344-4798
  • Dr. Adam Park (TIE FOR THIRD), 989-1170
  • Dr. Lisa Lavinder (TIE FOR THIRD), 989-1170
  • Dr. Thomas Gallaher (TIE FOR THIRD), 344-9361
  • Dr. Griffin Cross (TIE FOR THIRD), 989-1170

Top Dentist - Other Specialty

  • Dr. Priya Acharya - Periodontics, 283-0959
  • Dr. Gavin M. Aaron - Periodontics, 562-3166
  • Dr. Larry R. Meador - Oral Surgery, 774-5900

