Top Docs 2021

We contacted nearly 10,000 nurses and other health professionals in the Roanoke Valley to select the best doctors in 52 medical specialties. Thank you to all who voted and congratulations to the Top Doctors of 2021.

For our biennial polling to determine the best doctors and dentists of the Roanoke Valley, nurses and dental hygienists in Roanoke-area zip codes shared their views on physicians in 52 specialties. Those nurses and health professionals, whose names and addresses were provided by the Virginia Board of Health Professionals, anonymously filled out a ballot (listing one doctor per category) during March. The top three are listed in each category; some categories may have more than three doctors because of ties. Other categories may have fewer than three if votes did not reach the cutoff set by the magazine’s staff.

These results are meant as a guideline and as one part of a search for a physician; there are many reasons that many excellent doctors do not appear here, including lack of affiliation to a hospital, recent arrival to the area, the tendency to recommend those who are known and practice in sub-specialties not on the ballot. These results do not suggest that you should change from a doctor with whom you have a positive relationship. When choosing your physician, use all resources available, including recommendations of family and friends.

Editor's Note: Highlight denotes top vote-getter in category. Area code 540 unless otherwise noted.

Top Allergist/Immunologist

Dr. Thomas Fame, 404-9598

Dr. Aneysa C. Sane, 591-9447

Dr. Christina Abraham, 343-1235

Top Anesthesiologist

Dr. Trevor Wilkes, 776-4000

Dr. Maxine Lee, 345-0289

Dr. John C. Conrad, 345-0289

Top Bariatric Surgeon

Dr. Tananchai A. Lucktong, 224-5170

Dr. Arnold D. Salzberg, 224-5170

Dr. Darren R. Glass, 772-3620

Top Cardiovascular/Thoracic Surgeon

Dr. Joseph W. Baker, 853-0100

Dr. James J. Taylor, 776-2020

Dr. Mark Joseph (TIE), 853-0100

Dr. Cemil M. Purut (TIE), 772-3400

Top Cardiologist

Dr. Terrence P. May, 982-8204

Dr. Richard P. Konstance, 283-2710

Dr. John Lystash, 982-8204

Top Chiropractor

Dr. Dan Davidson, 389-2225

Dr. Paul H. Cronk (TIE), 344-6738

Dr. Thomas M. Baader (TIE), 966-1423

Dr. Benjamin E. Bowman (TIE), 362-0811

Top Colon/Rectal Surgeon

Dr. Farrell C. Adkins, 224-5170

Dr. Terry P. Nickerson, 224-5170

Dr. Keith D. Munson, 283-6000

Top Dermatologist

Dr. Allison K. Divers (TIE), 725-7546

Dr. Melanie Walter (TIE), 562-8873

Dr. Gary P. Gross, 772-3421

Top Emergency Medicine Specialist

Dr. Sarah E. Klemencic, 266-6000

Dr. Steven Pasternak (TIE), 981-7000

Dr. Kevin E. Broyles (TIE), 981-7000

Top Endocrinologist

Dr. Dewey J. Bailey III, 344-3276

Dr. James R. Mulinda, 344-3276

Dr. Michael H. Koch, 344-3276

Top ENT/Otolaryngologist

Dr. Paul Lenkowski, 655-1888

Dr. Brian C. Gross, 444-8100

Dr. Kurt Y. Chen, 224-5170

Top Family Medicine Doctor

Dr. Nina K. Sweeney, 904-7912

Dr. Marie Malinchak, 904-7912

Dr. Chetna Jha, 772-3400

Top Gastroenterologist

Dr. Brian van der Linden, 772-3400

Dr. Roy Lee Meyers III (TIE), 344-1264

Dr. Vikas N. Chitnavis (TIE), 224-5170

Dr. Paul Yeaton (TIE), 224-5170

Top General Surgeon

Dr. J. Albert Hagy Jr., 224-5170

Dr. Nadeem E. Khuri, 772-3008

Dr. Daniel R. Tershak, 224-5170

Top Geriatric Doctor

Dr. Christopher D. Wood, 981-7653

Dr. Aubrey L. Knight, 981-7653

Dr. Mazen I. Madhoun (TIE), 981-7653

Dr. Brian K. Unwin (TIE), 981-7653

Top Gynecologist

Dr. Jamie L. Buck, 982-8881

Dr. Jill A. Gaines, 982-8881

Dr. Dianna L. Curtis, 982-8881

Top Hematologist/Oncologist

Dr. William A. Fintel, 981-7000

Dr. Suzan R. Merten, 489-6552

Dr. Amanda Gillespie-Twardy, 489-6552

Top Holistic Doctor

Dr. Alicia Hollis, 556-1061

Top Hospitalist

Dr. Joshua G. Gazo, 981-7000

Dr. Gurlal S. Baidwan, 981-7000

Top Infectious Disease Specialist

Dr. Anthony W. Baffoe-Bonnie, 981-7715

Dr. Dorothy C. Garner, 981-7715

Dr. Muddasar N. Chaudry, 772-3400

Top Internist

Dr. Vashist Nobbee, 283-3760

Dr. Jeri L. Lantz, 224-5170

Dr. Roy Habib (TIE), 772-3400

Dr. Ann E. Austin (TIE), 224-5170

Top Nephrologist

Dr. James S. Cain, 344-1400

Dr. Ryan D. Evans, 344-1400

Dr. Fletcher G. Matthews (TIE), 573-5000

Dr. Matt Mathew (TIE), 344-1400

Top Neurologist

Dr. Timothy L. Hormel, 725-3500

Dr. James W. Schmidley (TIE), 224-5170

Dr. Della C. Williams (TIE), 981-7000

Top Neurosurgeon

Dr. Eric A. Marvin, 224-5170

Dr. Lisa S. Apfel, 224-5170

Dr. Raymond V. Harron (TIE), 283-6000

Dr. Mark R. Witcher (TIE), 224-5170

Top Obstetrician

Dr. Jill A. Gaines, 982-8881

Dr. Jamie L. Buck, 982-8881

Dr. Harris M. Wexler (TIE), 772-5900

Dr. John L. Harding (TIE), 776-4704

Dr. Dianna L. Curtis (TIE), 982-8881

Top Occupational Medicine Specialist

Dr. Darrell Powledge, 362-9620

Top Ophthalmologist

Dr. John M. Facciani, 855-5100

Dr. Scott A. Strelow, 855-5100

Dr. Joseph S. Tims, 855-5100

Top Ophthalmological Surgeon

Dr. Nicholas A. Ramey, 344-4000

Dr. Joseph S. Tims (TIE), 855-5100

Dr. Scott A. Strelow (TIE), 855-5100

Dr. John M. Facciani (TIE), 855-5100

Top Orthopedist

Dr. James M. Farmer, 772-3530

Dr. Brent M. Johnson, 510-6200

Dr. Preston A. Waldrop, 444-4020

Top Orthopedic Surgeon

Dr. James M. Farmer, 772-3530

Dr. Preston A. Waldrop (TIE), 444-4020

Dr. Franco M. Coniglione (TIE) 510-6200

Dr. Peter J. Apel (TIE), 510-6200

Top Osteopathist

Dr. Kenneth R. Luckay, 777-6807

Dr. Nancy L. Liles, 366-6729

Top Pain Management Specialist

Dr. Marc A. Swanson, 444-5670

Dr. Chheany Ung, 777-0090

Dr. Murray E. Joiner, 772-4448

Top Palliative Medicine Specialist

Dr. Christi A. Stewart, 981-7653

Dr. Phyllis Whitehead (TIE), 981-7653

Dr. Mazen I. Madhoun (TIE), 562-5700

Dr. Aubrey L. Knight (TIE), 981-7653

Dr. Violet M. Borowicz (TIE), 981-7376

Top Plastic Surgeon

Dr. Barton A. Thomas, 581-1400

Dr. Steven G. Harris, 345-1561

Dr. Kurtis E. Moyer, 224-5170

Top General Pediatrician

Dr. William H. Craft Jr., 772-4453

Dr. Robert C. Gard, 344-9213

Dr. Russell E. Delaney, 772-3580

Top Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrician

Dr. Michole C. Pineda, 224-4520

Mary K. Riley, N.P. (TIE), 224-4520

Dr. Lauren C. Good (TIE), 772-3580

Top Podiatrist

Dr. John R. Clements, 510-6200

Dr. Blayne K. Patton, 510-6200

Dr. Craig A. Wilhelms (TIE), 510-6200

Dr. Ivan A. Rubiano (TIE), 344-3668

Top Psychiatrist