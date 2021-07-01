Top Docs 2021

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!
We contacted nearly 10,000 nurses and other health professionals in the Roanoke Valley to select the best doctors in 52 medical specialties. Thank you to all who voted and congratulations to the Top Doctors of 2021.
For our biennial polling to determine the best doctors and dentists of the Roanoke Valley, nurses and dental hygienists in Roanoke-area zip codes shared their views on physicians in 52 specialties. Those nurses and health professionals, whose names and addresses were provided by the Virginia Board of Health Professionals, anonymously filled out a ballot (listing one doctor per category) during March. The top three are listed in each category; some categories may have more than three doctors because of ties. Other categories may have fewer than three if votes did not reach the cutoff set by the magazine’s staff.
These results are meant as a guideline and as one part of a search for a physician; there are many reasons that many excellent doctors do not appear here, including lack of affiliation to a hospital, recent arrival to the area, the tendency to recommend those who are known and practice in sub-specialties not on the ballot. These results do not suggest that you should change from a doctor with whom you have a positive relationship. When choosing your physician, use all resources available, including recommendations of family and friends.
Aaron Spicer
Editor's Note: Highlight denotes top vote-getter in category. Area code 540 unless otherwise noted.
Top Allergist/Immunologist
- Dr. Thomas Fame, 404-9598
- Dr. Aneysa C. Sane, 591-9447
- Dr. Christina Abraham, 343-1235
Top Anesthesiologist
- Dr. Trevor Wilkes, 776-4000
- Dr. Maxine Lee, 345-0289
- Dr. John C. Conrad, 345-0289
Top Bariatric Surgeon
- Dr. Tananchai A. Lucktong, 224-5170
- Dr. Arnold D. Salzberg, 224-5170
- Dr. Darren R. Glass, 772-3620
Top Cardiovascular/Thoracic Surgeon
- Dr. Joseph W. Baker, 853-0100
- Dr. James J. Taylor, 776-2020
- Dr. Mark Joseph (TIE), 853-0100
- Dr. Cemil M. Purut (TIE), 772-3400
Top Cardiologist
- Dr. Terrence P. May, 982-8204
- Dr. Richard P. Konstance, 283-2710
- Dr. John Lystash, 982-8204
Top Chiropractor
- Dr. Dan Davidson, 389-2225
- Dr. Paul H. Cronk (TIE), 344-6738
- Dr. Thomas M. Baader (TIE), 966-1423
- Dr. Benjamin E. Bowman (TIE), 362-0811
Top Colon/Rectal Surgeon
- Dr. Farrell C. Adkins, 224-5170
- Dr. Terry P. Nickerson, 224-5170
- Dr. Keith D. Munson, 283-6000
Top Dermatologist
- Dr. Allison K. Divers (TIE), 725-7546
- Dr. Melanie Walter (TIE), 562-8873
- Dr. Gary P. Gross, 772-3421
Top Emergency Medicine Specialist
- Dr. Sarah E. Klemencic, 266-6000
- Dr. Steven Pasternak (TIE), 981-7000
- Dr. Kevin E. Broyles (TIE), 981-7000
Top Endocrinologist
- Dr. Dewey J. Bailey III, 344-3276
- Dr. James R. Mulinda, 344-3276
- Dr. Michael H. Koch, 344-3276
Top ENT/Otolaryngologist
- Dr. Paul Lenkowski, 655-1888
- Dr. Brian C. Gross, 444-8100
- Dr. Kurt Y. Chen, 224-5170
Top Family Medicine Doctor
- Dr. Nina K. Sweeney, 904-7912
- Dr. Marie Malinchak, 904-7912
- Dr. Chetna Jha, 772-3400
Top Gastroenterologist
- Dr. Brian van der Linden, 772-3400
- Dr. Roy Lee Meyers III (TIE), 344-1264
- Dr. Vikas N. Chitnavis (TIE), 224-5170
- Dr. Paul Yeaton (TIE), 224-5170
Top General Surgeon
- Dr. J. Albert Hagy Jr., 224-5170
- Dr. Nadeem E. Khuri, 772-3008
- Dr. Daniel R. Tershak, 224-5170
Top Geriatric Doctor
- Dr. Christopher D. Wood, 981-7653
- Dr. Aubrey L. Knight, 981-7653
- Dr. Mazen I. Madhoun (TIE), 981-7653
- Dr. Brian K. Unwin (TIE), 981-7653
Top Gynecologist
- Dr. Jamie L. Buck, 982-8881
- Dr. Jill A. Gaines, 982-8881
- Dr. Dianna L. Curtis, 982-8881
Top Hematologist/Oncologist
- Dr. William A. Fintel, 981-7000
- Dr. Suzan R. Merten, 489-6552
- Dr. Amanda Gillespie-Twardy, 489-6552
Top Holistic Doctor
- Dr. Alicia Hollis, 556-1061
Top Hospitalist
- Dr. Joshua G. Gazo, 981-7000
- Dr. Gurlal S. Baidwan, 981-7000
Top Infectious Disease Specialist
- Dr. Anthony W. Baffoe-Bonnie, 981-7715
- Dr. Dorothy C. Garner, 981-7715
- Dr. Muddasar N. Chaudry, 772-3400
Top Internist
- Dr. Vashist Nobbee, 283-3760
- Dr. Jeri L. Lantz, 224-5170
- Dr. Roy Habib (TIE), 772-3400
- Dr. Ann E. Austin (TIE), 224-5170
Top Nephrologist
- Dr. James S. Cain, 344-1400
- Dr. Ryan D. Evans, 344-1400
- Dr. Fletcher G. Matthews (TIE), 573-5000
- Dr. Matt Mathew (TIE), 344-1400
Top Neurologist
- Dr. Timothy L. Hormel, 725-3500
- Dr. James W. Schmidley (TIE), 224-5170
- Dr. Della C. Williams (TIE), 981-7000
Top Neurosurgeon
- Dr. Eric A. Marvin, 224-5170
- Dr. Lisa S. Apfel, 224-5170
- Dr. Raymond V. Harron (TIE), 283-6000
- Dr. Mark R. Witcher (TIE), 224-5170
Top Obstetrician
- Dr. Jill A. Gaines, 982-8881
- Dr. Jamie L. Buck, 982-8881
- Dr. Harris M. Wexler (TIE), 772-5900
- Dr. John L. Harding (TIE), 776-4704
- Dr. Dianna L. Curtis (TIE), 982-8881
Top Occupational Medicine Specialist
Dr. Darrell Powledge, 362-9620
Top Ophthalmologist
- Dr. John M. Facciani, 855-5100
- Dr. Scott A. Strelow, 855-5100
- Dr. Joseph S. Tims, 855-5100
Top Ophthalmological Surgeon
- Dr. Nicholas A. Ramey, 344-4000
- Dr. Joseph S. Tims (TIE), 855-5100
- Dr. Scott A. Strelow (TIE), 855-5100
- Dr. John M. Facciani (TIE), 855-5100
Top Orthopedist
- Dr. James M. Farmer, 772-3530
- Dr. Brent M. Johnson, 510-6200
- Dr. Preston A. Waldrop, 444-4020
Top Orthopedic Surgeon
- Dr. James M. Farmer, 772-3530
- Dr. Preston A. Waldrop (TIE), 444-4020
- Dr. Franco M. Coniglione (TIE) 510-6200
- Dr. Peter J. Apel (TIE), 510-6200
Top Osteopathist
- Dr. Kenneth R. Luckay, 777-6807
- Dr. Nancy L. Liles, 366-6729
Top Pain Management Specialist
- Dr. Marc A. Swanson, 444-5670
- Dr. Chheany Ung, 777-0090
- Dr. Murray E. Joiner, 772-4448
Top Palliative Medicine Specialist
- Dr. Christi A. Stewart, 981-7653
- Dr. Phyllis Whitehead (TIE), 981-7653
- Dr. Mazen I. Madhoun (TIE), 562-5700
- Dr. Aubrey L. Knight (TIE), 981-7653
- Dr. Violet M. Borowicz (TIE), 981-7376
Top Plastic Surgeon
- Dr. Barton A. Thomas, 581-1400
- Dr. Steven G. Harris, 345-1561
- Dr. Kurtis E. Moyer, 224-5170
Top General Pediatrician
- Dr. William H. Craft Jr., 772-4453
- Dr. Robert C. Gard, 344-9213
- Dr. Russell E. Delaney, 772-3580
Top Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrician
- Dr. Michole C. Pineda, 224-4520
- Mary K. Riley, N.P. (TIE), 224-4520
- Dr. Lauren C. Good (TIE), 772-3580
Top Podiatrist
- Dr. John R. Clements, 510-6200
- Dr. Blayne K. Patton, 510-6200
- Dr. Craig A. Wilhelms (TIE), 510-6200
- Dr. Ivan A. Rubiano (TIE), 344-3668
Top Psychiatrist
- Dr. David W. Hartman, 981-8025
- Dr. Karl W. Northwall, 375-4200
- Dr. Anita S. Kablinger (TIE), 981-8025
- Dr. Jitendra Desai (TIE), 345-6468
- Dr. Tracey W. Criss (TIE), 981-8025
Top Pulmonologist
- Dr. Robert C. Keeley, 342-6701
- Dr. Nelson B. Greene, 772-3400
- Dr. James A. Witten, 772-3400
Top Radiologist
- Dr. Vishal D. Patel (TIE), 224-5170
- Dr. Robert O’Brien (TIE), 581-0882
Top Reconstructive Surgeon
- Dr. Barton A. Thomas, 581-1400
- Dr. Gregory A. Alouf, 375-9070
Top Rehab/Physical/Sports Medicine Specialist
- Dr. Delmas J. Bolin, 772-1890
- Dr. John R. Tuttle, 510-6200
- Dr. Stephen F. Cromer, 510-6200
Top Rheumatologist
- Dr. Adegbenga Bankole (TIE), 224-5170
- Dr. Carl S. Henderson (TIE), 224-5170
Top Urgent Care Doctor
- Dr. Joseph B. Coates, 772-8670
- Dr. Robert L. Amick (TIE), 265-5500
- Dr. Karol L. Gordon (TIE), 982-2463
Top Urologist
- Dr. Mark A. Schmidt, 283-6000
- Dr. Charles D. Daniel, 283-6000
- Dr. Rodney J. Poffenberger, 283-6000
Top Vascular Surgeon
- Dr. James T. Callis, 345-1561
- Dr. James G. Drougas, 345-1561
- Dr. Joshua D. Adams, 853-0100
Top Nurse Practitioner
- Molly P. Camper NP, 853-0100
- Pamela S. Holt NP, 981-7000
- Stephanie Quinn WHCNP, 982-8881
Top Physical Therapist
- Wendy Lucas, PT, 772-8022
- Kellen Smith, PT, DPT (TIE), 510-6200
- Tyler Bowersock, PT (TIE), 774-0729
Top Physician’s Assistant
- Rachel E. Rich, PA, 224-5170
- Jason A. Peery, PA (TIE), 510-6200
- James W. Gills, PA (TIE), 510-6200
Top Orthodontic Specialist
- Dr. David L. Jones, 563-1640
- Dr. Evan Johnson, 989-5621
- Dr. Ann Reopelle, 344-2758
Top Dentist
- Dr. Greg Wright, 989-4698
- Dr. Michael E. Hall, 389-0225
- Dr. Randy J. Norbo (TIE FOR THIRD), 344-4798
- Dr. Adam Park (TIE FOR THIRD), 989-1170
- Dr. Lisa Lavinder (TIE FOR THIRD), 989-1170
- Dr. Thomas Gallaher (TIE FOR THIRD), 344-9361
- Dr. Griffin Cross (TIE FOR THIRD), 989-1170
Top Dentist - Other Specialty
- Dr. Priya Acharya - Periodontics, 283-0959
- Dr. Gavin M. Aaron - Periodontics, 562-3166
- Dr. Larry R. Meador - Oral Surgery, 774-5900
