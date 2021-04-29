Get Your Float On

The story below is a preview from our May/June 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Roanoke area outdoors enthusiasts are fortunate to live within an hour or so of four major waterways: the James and Maury to the north, the New to the south and the Roanoke River as it flows through Salem and the Star City. Here are float trips for couples with kids, duos who enjoy fly and/or spin fishing and couples who relish the thrill of white water.

Easy Float Trips for Couples (With or Without Children)

James Revercomb, manager of Roanoke Mountain Adventures, notes that couples with or without children have several options in the Roanoke-Salem area.

“Parents with young kids can put in at Rutrough Point at Explore Park and paddle upstream for a mile or so to the first rapid, then float back,” he says. “It’s very gentle water, and the scenery and wildlife watching are both outstanding.”

Indeed they are, as both banks are heavily wooded and Revercomb says he has observed as many as a dozen great blue herons in one area.

For couples who want close-to-home quality time outdoors or for parents with older children or teenagers, two possibilities exist, continues Revercomb. Salem Rotary Park to Wasena Park (5.5 miles) hosts a few Class I and II rapids. Though this section runs through Salem and Roanoke and paddlers can hear the urban sounds of the two municipalities, the tree-lined shorelines and the wildlife (songbirds, mallards, wood ducks and the occasional deer) may make them think they’re out in the country.

The other excursion is from Smith Park to the 13th Street Bridge (5 miles). Revercomb relates that paddlers should be aware of a river left Class II. The rapid lies next to a silver industrial building about halfway through the trip. Avoid this rapid by portaging it or skirting it on river right. This getaway, which lies within the heart of the city, offers the additional benefit of paddlers being able to view the Mill Mountain Star.

Revercomb also says the Salem Rotary Park and Smith Park junkets offer quality fishing as well. I’ve caught smallmouth bass, and rainbow, brown, and brook trout on the former and smallmouths, rock bass and redbreast sunfish on the latter.

