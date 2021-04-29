The 419 Plan

The story below is a preview from our May/June 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

A (fictional) young family is looking for a suitable home in its newly-adopted city. It seems to have found one at the 419 Town Center.

It’s a bright summer afternoon in 2049 at Roanoke County’s 419 Town Center, the thriving city-like development celebrating 30 years since its inception. Growth has been slow and steady with the installation of an infrastructure that features transportation options from bicycles to buses to cars, many of them electric.

What was a congested, slow-moving experience three decades ago has turned into wide boulevards, easy access lanes, bicycle paths connecting to the Roanoke Valley greenway system and multiple bus stops, all in service of a wide range of multi-family housing, entertainment venues, grocery stores and a wide range of shopping alternatives. It has the look and feel of a city center.

Into this mix, our fictional family, Jon and Emily Harrison and their two young children, listen as real estate agent Eric Wannamaker describes the benefits of county/city living. The Harrisons represent a little over a quarter of the types of people who live in the town center: the traditional family. Mostly the residents are young singles and couples, empty nesters and retirees, people with good jobs and solid incomes.

About 70% of residents live in rented apartments and the remainder are buying townhomes and condos. The Harrisons have just moved to Roanoke from Boston to start new jobs and don’t want to commit to a purchase until they get the feel of the Valley, so they’re looking for a four-bedroom rental in one of the several complexes interspersed throughout the Town Center.

Eric emphasizes the convenience and safety of the 419 Town Center, pointing to U.S. 419, a highway designed as part of a Roanoke Valley circumferential rout. It developed into a shopping corridor with the opening of Tanglewood Mall in 1973, but that faded in the first two decades of the 21st Century and the County re-thought the concept, looking for a residential/commercial mix that would be attractive to those looking for the city experience.

Adding to the lure of the area has been the steady development of sidewalks with each new development and the large bike/walk path through the village. Initially the goal was to introduce flex-space, shared workplace and incubator space in the Town Center, along with the live-work housing.

Tanglewood remains at the center of what planners dreamed of years ago as “diverse new housing options, job opportunities, shopping, dining and entertainment choices and chances to enjoy art and music—all within a short walk. Our Town Center offers people opportunities to live healthier lifestyles, reinforces our commitment to environmental responsibility and advances the Town Center’s emergence as a center for knowledge and motivation.”

The realized initial vision centers around connectivity of every facet of life. Over the years, Tanglewood Mall, Old Country Plaza and Madison Square have been steadily re-imagined and re-developed. Electric Road (U.S. 419) traffic patterns have been improved and traffic flow modernized. Intersections have become walkable and considerably safer. Fallowater Lane has been extended and developed into a residential area. Main Street retail is surrounded and intertwined with green space, a network of walkable and bikeable trails, offices and apartments.

Learn more about the vision and 30-year plan for 419 Town Center in the latest issue, on newsstands now, or continue on in our digital edition linked below.

The story above is a preview from our May/June 2021 issue. For more stories, subscribe today or view our FREE digital edition. Thank you for supporting local journalism!