Meet Joe Cobb

The story below is a preview from our May/June 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

As public servant, parent, volunteer and student, Joe Cobb answers his calling to connect.

Joe Cobb begins his days by proclaiming a public prayer.

When the feeling of emptiness deepens and strengthens our vulnerability, Amen.

Seven days a week, he posts “A Prayer for Today” on Facebook and LinkedIn.

When we work together, we build a healthier community. Amen.

It’s been four years since he led a church. That hasn’t stopped him from ministering.

When the seed of an idea nourishes our soul, Amen.

Cobb was raised in a religious home, ordained in the United Methodist Church, served as pastor for eight years at Metropolitan Community Church of the Blue Ridge. But since 2018, he has largely traded his robes and stoles for white dress shirts and colorful bow ties. He’s more often found in city council chambers than preaching from a pulpit.

No matter.

Cobb has spent much of his 59 years seeking an authentic life. Listen is what he does. Love is who he is. Serving is how he walks through his days.

It’s just that all the residents of Roanoke have become his congregation.

“When you meet Joe, you know instantly, he puts his love of God first, family second, and everything else falls in line after that,” says Brenda Hale, president of the Roanoke Branch of the NAACP and retired Army nurse. “Joe has this spirit. Everybody can recognize it.”

In 2018, Cobb—an openly gay man—was the top vote-getter in Roanoke’s City Council election. He’s also chaplain at Hermitage Roanoke retirement community, community outreach coordinator at Highland Park Elementary School and wrapping up a Doctor of Ministry in Spirituality at Columbia Theological Seminary in Decatur, Georgia. For that, he is creating an oral history and a healing ritual to commemorate 933 graves that were moved in 1961 as part of urban renewal from Old Lick Cemetery—the oldest African American burial ground in Roanoke—to a mass grave six miles away.

It’s a professional patchwork that Cobb says serves him well, permitting him to hear from retirees and parents, community leaders and kids, business owners and the disenfranchised. Working across so many communities allows him to do what he does best: Find ways to bring people together.

But this delicate balance was hard-won. Cobb’s journey has been circuitous, sometimes wrenching and filled with self-doubt. The painful parts help him relate with others’ struggles, he says.

“I guess for me, it comes back to that dynamic of love,” he explains in his quiet, earnest voice. “Love is something that is a thread that kind of runs through everything. I try and tap into that as much as I can. And I think that’s the center from which I function. I find that if I keep coming back to that, it helps guide me through the world.”

Crossroads

Cobb began his life in the humblest of circumstances: born to an unwed mother at an institution that required she surrender her child.

He became the eldest of four children, all adopted by a nurturing couple in Wichita, Kansas.

He was a serious, studious boy, who played golf, sang in school musicals and could be spotted in dress shirt and bow tie even in elementary school.

He grew up in the embrace of the Methodist church, fed by the people and songs and traditions there. While in college, he felt called to become a church pastor. At the same time, he secretly wondered if he were gay.

When he entered seminary at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, he met Leigh Anne Taylor, an outgoing church musician and fellow seminarian, from Southwest Virginia. Over nearly two decades, she captured his heart, made him a father and ministered beside him in churches in Texas and England and Kansas.

Then, she set him free to become the man he was meant to be.

The singular struggle of Cobb’s life was choosing to live as an openly gay man—and, as a result, losing his position as an ordained minister in the United Methodist Church.

Learn more about Joe Cobb and the work he's doing in our community in the latest issue, on newsstands now, or continue on in our digital edition linked below.

The story above is a preview from our May/June 2021 issue. For more stories, subscribe today or view our FREE digital edition. Thank you for supporting local journalism!