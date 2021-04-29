Thriving on Inclusivity

The story below is a preview from our May/June 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Roanoke’s reputation for LGBTQ+ inclusion is partly thanks to these important organizations offering resources and support.

Although a visible LGBTQ community didn’t start to form in Roanoke until the 1960s, newspaper records and police reports indicate that citizens of the city have been engaging in non-normative gender presentations and sexual activities since the city’s founding in the 1880s.

“Roanoke is a welcoming and compassionate city that embraces the diversity of our residents. This includes our LGBTQ+ community,” the City of Roanoke says on its website.

Some of the most robust aspects of the local community are the various organizations that have been founded by and for LGBTQ individuals.

Ladies and Gents of the Blue Ridge Transgender Alliance

Ladies and Gents of the Blue Ridge Transgender Alliance is the only local group specifically for transgender and gender-nonconforming individuals. Informal discussions among the founders started back in 2003 with a focus on transgender women, but it wasn’t until 2007 that the group officially formed. Originally, meetings were held in church basements in Roanoke and Blacksburg. Transgender men and other gender non-binary individuals were also added to the group.

“There was such a need for support. Before it started, everyone suffered alone in the closet. Nobody knew that other transgender people were out there and existed. I sure didn’t before the internet. The internet was the key for us reaching out to people and having them feel comfortable because there’s such stigma involved,” Dolly Davis, president of the support group, says.

“The group brought people together and gave people a meeting place online and in-person. It gave people a safe space to talk about their feelings and to understand where they stand on the spectrum.”

Currently, 681 individuals throughout Southwest Virginia and neighboring states are associated with the group.

In spite of the pandemic, meetings are still being held on the third Friday of every month via Zoom. The group performs outreach to other local organizations and colleges, and holds a yearly transgender conference.

Outside of the regularly scheduled meetings, the members stay in touch in a Facebook group. Posts related to resources, support and news are regularly exchanged. Davis advises anyone wanting to get involved with the group to reach out on Facebook.

Roanoke Diversity Center

The Roanoke Diversity Center was established in 2013 with the goal “to support, educate, empower and advocate for LGBT individuals and groups in the Roanoke region and to encourage collaborative efforts with the greater community to improve the quality of life for all.”

The center moved from its original location in the Metropolitan Community Church in the Southeast neighborhood to a new location in downtown Roanoke last June.

Regular meetings and events held there include movie nights, bisexual support group meetings, youth support group meetings for ages 12-18, LGBT+ Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, meetings for parents of transgender children and meetings for those interested in video games.

Additionally, the center offers drop-in hours Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 4-7 p.m. and Saturdays from 12-5 p.m.

The Roanoke LGBT Memorial Library, one of the largest such libraries on the East Coast, is housed at the center. It was started by Roanoke resident Jim Ricketson, who passed away in 2000. Following his death, his friend Ed Harris inherited the collection of books.

The Ricketson GLBT Library opened later that year in the basement of the Lifestream Center in Grandin Village. Throughout the years, the library opened and closed and changed locations several times before becoming owned and managed by the center in 2017.

