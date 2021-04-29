The New Face of Poverty

The story below is a preview from our May/June 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Many Roanokers are struggling through these tough times. Here’s how six are surviving — despite loss and uncertainty.

As 2019 drew to a close, the economy was, by many standards, humming. The number of people designated by the U.S. government to be living in poverty had declined to 10.5% of the population. It was the lowest that statistic had fallen since the Census Bureau began tracking it in 1959.

And yet, workers across the country didn’t feel particularly flush. The numbers seemed off, incomplete. According to federal guidelines, a family of four needed just $25,700 a year to get by. Most everyone acknowledged no household could survive—much less thrive—on that little.

The United Way had known for awhile that real life wasn’t matching the measurements. More than a decade ago, the national nonprofit developed its own index to identify financial hardship, one that took into account all the expenses a household required. In its assessment, a whopping 42% of American families could not afford food and health care and rent in 2018.

Then came COVID-19.

The pandemic upended everything. Unemployment shot from 3.5% in February 2020 to 19% in April. People lost healthcare, had no money for food, fell behind on rent.

But the coronavirus changed the conversation, too. If neighbors and small-business owners and family friends were struggling, well, that could just as easily be us.

By the end of April last year, almost half of American adults had lost wages. Even those lucky enough to have kept their jobs, their health, their homes, felt the possibility that it all might disappear in a shut-down order or a hospitalization.

“The pandemic exposed realities that were already there,” says Abby Verdillo Hamilton, CEO of the United Way of Roanoke Valley. “Before, you might not have had a savings account or transportation…. Last year, it just got worse.”

Where would any of us be if a diagnosis left us disabled for months? If we were fired? Once our unemployment ran out? What would we do if we could no longer pay our mortgage? Or we totaled the car and didn’t have the savings or credit standing to replace it?

We’d be stressed. We’d be fighting depression. We’d be looking for whatever way forward was available to us. Just like Amanda Shepherd and Deoncoe Hilton and Linda Sisco.

After a year when all of us felt shaken, following new legislation that has built a safety net for families stronger than any program since the 1930s, the old categories of “us” versus “them,” of “haves” versus “have-nots” are blurring.

We are humans. Who want to work. And eat. And feel safe. And raise our children. We have dreams. We make sacrifices. We have good days. And bad.

Amanda Nastiuk, executive director at the West End Center for Youth, sees every day how one moment can rob a future, how one decision can chart a course. She, herself, does not earn enough to lift her family out of the United Way’s Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed (ALICE) designation.

“It’s kind of crazy to think that I could be in this position professionally and that position financially,” she says. “I did everything right. I know people love to judge. But you can do everything right and it might not matter.”

On the following pages, you’ll read the stories of six Roanokers. Each embodies a statistic measuring poverty. Though the numbers can show a truth, chart a trend, they can never tell the whats and the whys and the hows.

We’ll leave that to the women and men trying their hardest to create a life of purpose and happiness.

The number of people below the poverty line increased by 8 million between May and October 2020 —Columbia University study

Amanda Shepherd knows the meaning of hard work.

At the start of 2019, she was juggling three jobs with raising four kids. She made it happen by relying on a budget and a schedule and a support network. By the end of that year, her future looked promising: She’d been promoted to assistant manager and bartender at Tuco’s Taqueria Garaje, in downtown Roanoke. By early March 2020, she felt secure enough to quit her other two jobs.

Then it all came crashing down.

As stay-at-home orders canceled everything, Shepherd, 33, lost her job, her healthcare, her childcare. Gone was the life she’d built over the last four years, since she moved into her rental house in Southeast Roanoke and increased her earnings enough to leave behind the food stamps and housing vouchers that had been a lifeline when her kids were young.

From March until June, she collected unemployment and wondered how she would feed her kids and fell behind on rent, utilities, car payments.

“It was a very, very scary, very trying time,” Shepherd says. “There’s times, I can say, I was in the bathroom, crying, just because I did not know what was going to happen.”

When Tuco’s called in June, Shepherd jumped at the chance for a job, though with reduced hours and tips she earned a quarter of what she could have collected on unemployment.

“All I wanted to do was go back to work,” she says.

Even with a job, Shepherd is on shaky ground.

Her three older kids returned to the West End Center for Youth at the end of August. They attend virtual school from there and take part in after-school programming offered for kids from pre-K through high school. Federal food aid has helped with groceries. The three rounds of stimulus checks have paid what Shepherd owed on lapsed bills. But there’s no money in the bank and Shepherd won’t be eligible for healthcare again until she’s been back at work a full year.

“Sometimes I still have to take money from one bill and pay another bill,” she says.

She’s hopeful that warmer weather and vaccinations will entice people to fill restaurant tables and bar stools.