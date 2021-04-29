The Business of Our Economy

The story below is a preview from our May/June 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Word has gotten out that the Roanoke Valley is a great place for young professionals and high-earning manufacturing workers to raise a family and live a high-quality life.

It’s been stated over and over in the past few years how the concentration on outdoor recreation has pushed the Roanoke Valley into the “player” category in economic development and industrial recruitment. This has been a culture change of considerable significance, even though the Valley has always been an outside village where natives and newcomers alike enjoyed the superb amenities that are almost abnormal in their excellence. But that wasn’t a marketing focus until the professional marketers made it so.

Roanoke had been a railroad town since its beginning in the late 19th century, but when the railroad all but left, there was an identification void. Much of that was filled by Carilion and Virginia Tech, but both of those institutions require young, highly-educated and skilled workers, as does the Valley’s high-tech component and much of its manufacturing base.

So, here comes Pete Eshelman, hired by now-retired Roanoke Regional Partnership Director Beth Doughty, who saw the writing on the mountainsides.

Roanoke has been all but static in its growth for a number of years (city population 99,411 and county 94,186 in 2020) with the city creeping up over 100,000 twice in recent years.

“In 2010 regional leadership recognized that one of our community’s greatest strengths is the beauty of where we live,” says Eshelman by way of history. “The region’s outdoor assets are truly extraordinary – Appalachian Trail, Blue Ridge Parkway, greenways, hundreds of miles of hiking trails, lakes, rivers and more. Yet these assets were being treated like wallpaper; nice to look at, taken for granted and not leveraged for economic growth in any way.”

So, the leveraging began.

Blair Kellison, CEO of Traditional Medicinals of California, decided to build an East Coast manufacturing and processing operation and after a wide search, chose Franklin County for the facility. “We just fell in love” with the Roanoke Valley, Kellison says. The company decided to invest nearly $30 million in an herbal tea manufacturing and processing plant with 56 employees.

“We found the Roanoke Valley community to be aligned with our values, especially around our culture of how we value our employees,” Kellison says. “We couldn’t be more excited to get started.”

When Mack Trucks (headquartered in Greensboro) announced it was building a new plant in Salem in 2020, President Martin Weissburg said the mid-sized truck to be built there is “a new product, it’s a new facility and it’s new jobs. We know this is the right place for this big investment.” The plant’s jobs goal is 250 workers.

Prominent in the Mack decision was the location on the I-81 corridor, which is heavily sprinkled with automotive manufacturers and vendors. The $13 million plant is 280,000 square feet, a fourth the size of a regional shopping mall. At the announcement, Gov. Ralph Northam said, “We have one of the most talented workforces” in Virginia.

Various initiatives are important in luring new companies and helping others expand. Cardinal Glass recently finished an $8 million, 26,000-square-foot expansion, adding 60 jobs to the workforce of 200. The Virginia Jobs Investment program offered Cardinal Glass $600 per net new job created, up to 60 jobs.

Roanoke’s medical and educational communities have benefitted strongly from its new-ish identity. The $50 million-plus Fralin Biomedical Research Institute has more than 30 research groups with 200 researchers and support staff, all well-paid and sophisticated. There are 25 colleges and universities within a stone’s throw of the Roanoke Valley and their staffs and students form a large segment. Recruiting physicians, researchers and teachers has become far easier in recent years.

And, Echelman insists, “Not all companies are interested in the quality of life a community offers, but more and more are, and when it is a deciding factor the livability and community narrative we’ve created becomes a competitive advantage; it’s something that distinguishes us from peer communities.”

That’s the baseline. But there’s plenty more in this effort to tie the Valley’s economy into its livability, its cost of doing business and its potential for growth.

“It’s not a railroad town anymore,” says Roanoke Economic Development Specialist Lisa Soltis. “The Virginia Tech/Carilion School of Medicine and Fralin Biomedical Research Institute, along with other higher education, help attract all types of businesses.”

