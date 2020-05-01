Smiles Per Hour

The story below is an excerpt from our May/June 2020 issue, on newsstands now. For the full story (and more like it) Subscribe Today. Thank you!

There’s never been a better time to take up biking.

× Expand Brett Winter Lemon It’s not only about having a great bike to ride the roads or trails – it’s also about having trusted professionals properly care for your bike, too.

It’s early afternoon at Downshift, a bike shop on Campbell Avenue in the heart of downtown Roanoke. Owner Steve Ambruzs is helping one of his repeat customers with questions about her bike’s chain. Customers are ordering coffee and craft beers from Downshift’s bar. Many take their drinks to the tables and chairs scattered about the store, in-between bicycles and gear for cycling enthusiasts hanging on the wall. It gives Downshift more of the feeling of a cafe than a store that specializes in selling, customizing and repairing bicycles. That’s exactly the point, Ambruzs says.

“What we offer to new cyclists and people who have been biking for a long time is a place to meet up, get acquainted and get advice and support. We wanted to create a really low-pressure environment. We’re not trying to sell them a bike, we’re trying to build community.”

Many of Ambruzs’s clientele are chatting with each other with a warm, relaxed familiarity that shows Downshift’s philosophy is working. It is clear this is more than just a store for them, it’s become a destination.

“We didn’t know how well the cafe would do for us,” Ambruzs says. “It has been doing really good. We’re kind of like Cheers, we know their names.”

There are more names to learn every day. Bicycling is growing in the region, as a hobby, as a business and as an alternative to the car-commuting lifestyle. There have been bike businesses in the Valley for a long time, driven by the Blue Ridge Parkway, an abundance of local trail rides and the sheer beauty of Southwest Virginia. In the last few years, several new bike stores have opened up catering to the growing number of people wanting to get out and ride.

Ambruzs came to Virginia from Alaska and opened Downshift in 2017 after selecting Roanoke as a promising location.

“We interviewed many cities before we decided to open here,” he says. “Roanoke offered the best mix of cost of living, quality of life, and environment.”

He commends the local governments for encouraging bicycling by including bike lanes on their roads, developing and expanding the Roanoke Valley Greenway program, as well as supporting and sponsoring local biking events like the Annual Blue Ridge Go-Cross cyclecross racing event held on Labor Day weekend.

The Go-Cross has attracted national and international bikers to Roanoke and the surrounding region. Last year’s event drew thousands of spectators and over a thousand participants including riders from 29 states, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France and the United Kingdom.

Go-Cross also had an economic impact of $388,149 in indirect and induced spending on the region, an increase of 90% from the previous year’s event, says Pete Eshelman, with the Roanoke Outside Foundation, which organizes the Go-Cross.

“We’re meeting our goal of becoming a destination event,” Eshelman states. “It also reinforces awareness of the Roanoke Region’s outdoor assets especially in the international cycling community.”

