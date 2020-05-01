Up Popped a Town

The story below is an excerpt from our May/June 2020 issue, on newsstands now. For the full story (and more like it) Subscribe Today. Thank you!

In Botetourt County, the growth of the Daleville Town Center has everyone talking and a lot of people, businesses and even the government moving.

In just a few years, the visionary Botetourt Town Center has grown from a large and popular apple orchard owned by the Layman family to a full-blown town, popping up like microbuses at a Grateful Dead rally.

What was an expanse of well-pruned fruit trees less than 20 years ago is now dotted with new buildings, most of them multi-story, for both commercial and residential use. There remains plenty of space for significant additions as Botetourt County’s population and business base continue to grow.

Most of this area of Botetourt, a few miles north of Roanoke on U.S. 220, is feeling the surge. While County Administrator Gary Larrowe admits “there is no census data for Daleville” because its borders are “arbitrary,” towncharts.com lists Daleville’s population at 3,261, a 27.5% jump between 2010 and 2018. Daleville continues steady growth, so those numbers are not current.

County Seat Fincastle remains at about 350 population, but much of the government is moving to the Botetourt Center at Greenfield about a mile north of the Daleville Town Center. The late Bob Layman sold 1,000 acres of his Layman Orchard to Botetourt County in 1995, paving the way for Daleville development. That sale resulted in Botetourt Center at Greenfield and eventually more of the Layman orchard was sold, leading to further development along U.S. 220.

A large educational center was included at Greenfield at state expense. The center was so spacious that it has been able to accommodate offices for many of the county’s services. Courts, law enforcement, recreation and fire/EMS remain in Fincastle, while human resources, economic development, planning, the treasurer, the county administrator and the commissioner of revenue are at Greenfield.

Developer and Realtor Karen Waldron introduced the first single family model home at the Town Center in 2007. It was an Earth Craft Home, a trendy ecology-friendly home that was relatively expensive. Waldron talked at the time of building not only a number of these homes, but of developing a community and a town around it and including more affordable housing.

Then the economy tanked in 2008, recalls Fralin & Waldron President Andy Kelderhouse, and it looked like curtains for this dream. “We survived it because of Karen,” he says, pointing out her strong belief in the plan and willingness to do what it took to make it work.

“The investment was a tremendous amount of money,” says Kelderhouse.

