Teachers Who Dazzle

Meet four teachers striving to make a difference for students in our region.

Many Roanokers once were enlightened by teachers who were truly brilliant in the classroom. Today our area still features many instructors who are capable of that same dazzling ability. Here are profiles of four of them.

Botetourt County

Lord Botetourt principal Beth Mast proclaims that one of the most gifted teachers at her high school is science instructor, Dr. John McLaughlin.

“He’s had a lot of positive influence on young people who have graduated from here, especially the ones who went on to become teachers or scientists,” she says. “A really strong point of Dr. Mac’s is his creativity.”

Several examples of that ingenuity can be found in McLaughlin’s classroom activities.

“I like lessons that involve the student’s point of view, as well as taking their science content outside the classroom,” he says. “For example, I like to have my anatomy students complete their histology lab on different body tissues. Then I have them go out into the world and take pictures of objects or whatever might have the same structure and function.

“I allow the students to be as creative and conceptual as possible. If they can explain to me why they think the pic is a good choice, then as the instructor I can tell if they understand the basic foundational information about that tissue. This activity also gives me a glimpse into what students see around them.”

The 57-year-old McLaughlin, who has taught for 30 years, says he prefers the Socratic method of teaching and this shows in how he communicates.

“One of the most profound professors I ever had made the comment that if we didn’t leave the classroom frustrated, then he wasn’t doing his job because we only begin to think critically when we’re uncomfortable,” McLaughlin says. “What I find most memorable are the conversations my students and I have in class. The whole idea of having a safe place where students and myself can discuss ideas is so amazing and a real strength of the educational system. What I may not think is memorable could be really transformative for a student.”

Junior Jonah Clark took Dr. McLaughlin’s Dual Enrollment Biology class.

“What I like best about his classes is that he tries to communicate with us on several levels,” Clark says. “We’re both fans of board games, so we joke about that sometimes. While teaching, Dr. McLaughlin has this amazing ability to make seemingly boring topics interesting. For example, when we were studying micro-organisms, I got really interested in enzymes of all things.

Salem City

× Expand Courtesy of Salem Public Schools Amy Johnston has been teaching at George Washington Carver her entire 15-year-career and currently instructs a blended first and second grade class.

Mike Stevens, communications director for the City of Salem, describes Amy Johnston as “bright, talented, and creative.” The 37-year-old has been teaching at George Washington Carver her entire 15-year-career and currently instructs a blended first and second grade class. Just what is this hybrid-type group?

“The philosophy behind this class is that children are complex, they learn at different rates, and that by putting kids of different ages together, they can learn from each other, especially through project-based learning,” Johnston says. “We’ve also found that because of the Pandemic, some of the kids have learning gaps.

“So with our blended classes, some children can be leaders as collaborators, for example, and others can be leaders with their reading or math skills. The goals are for every child’s overall learning to be accelerated and for those learning gaps to be eliminated.”

Johnston believes that one of her most innovative lesson plans involves her students operating concession stands. In groups of three, youngsters become purveyors of such snacks as regular and pink lemonade, popcorn, chips and pretzels as well as having a group in charge of making change.

“In this lesson, students learn about being producers and consumers, the relationship of goods and services, and they also improve their math skills because they have to learn how to count coins,” she says.

Another imaginative unit involves the young people studying animals. Johnston relates that her young charges have to research where the animals live and then position them on a large globe, as well as learn how to research and find information on these creatures’ life cycles. Finally, class members have to devise their own non-fiction booklet on their animals.

