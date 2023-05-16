Best of Roanoke 2023

The story below is from our May/June 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Congratulations to our winners for being recognized as the best of the best by our readers!

It never gets old, and you definitely agree, because our 37th Best of Roanoke Annual Reader Poll is a smash hit thanks to your votes — over 13,000 of them!

Each year, we ask you to vote for your favorite locally-owned places, spaces, events and people. Anyone is eligible to be nominated on the write-in ballot; we recognize three levels of winners with platinum, gold and silver, barring ties within individual nominations.

Votes are one per email; any attempts at ballot stuffing are carefully evaluated and removed, and we go to great lengths to ensure the integrity of the results are what our readers voted for. Categories can change from year to year, as well as be suggested by our readers.

Best in Services: Expert Help Awaits

Learn more about our local businesses that can’t wait to help you with your finances, health care, pets, weddings, looks and more.

Best Regional/ Locally Based Bank

Best National Bank

Platinum: Truist Financial

Gold: WellsFargo

Silver: First Citizen’s Bank & Trust

Best Credit Union

Best Local/Regionally Based Mortgage Company

Best Local Insurance Agency

Best Local Insurance Agent

Best Mortgage Lender

Best Financial Advisor

Platinum: Carl Grove, Edward Jones Investments

Gold: Mike Pendleton, Edward Jones Investments

Silver: Patrick Ayers, Ayers Financial Services

Best CPA Firm

Platinum: Brown, Edwards and Company, LLP

Gold: Neely’s Accounting Services

Silver: Foti, Flynn, Lowen & Co.

Best Law Firm

Best Computer Repairs

Platinum: Brambleton Computer

Gold: Vinton Computer

Silver: Commonwealth Computer Services

Best Information Technology Solutions for Businesses

Platinum: Commonwealth Computer Services

Gold: Entre Computer Center

Silver: CMIT Solutions of Roanoke (TIE)

Silver: Brambleton Computer (TIE)

Best Women’s Hair Stylist

Platinum: Amber Kamide, Bliss Studio

Gold: Lindsay Accomando, Accomando Hair

Silver: Dakota Carrington, Carringtons Salon at Face It Medical Spa and Wellness Center

Best Men’s Hair Cuts

Platinum: Corporate Image Barber Shop

Gold: Jacks Barber Shop

Silver: Grandin Road Barber Shop

Best Spa

Platinum: Belle Santé Cosmetic Day Spa and Wellness

Gold: Got Your Back Massage

Silver: Brighter Image Day Spa

Best Nail Salon

Platinum: T&T Nails

Gold: Star Nails

Silver: Polished

Best Spray Tanning Salon

Platinum: Glo Custom Spray Tanning

Gold: Golden Girls Spray Tanning

Silver: Blown Away Spray Tanning

Best Tattoos

Platinum: Maiden and Crow Tattoo

Gold: Bad Wave Tattoo

Silver: Electric Eye Custom Tattoos

Best Dry Cleaner

Platinum: A Cleaner World

Gold: Harvey’s Cleaners

Silver: Wheeler’s Cleaners

Best Rental Store

Platinum: Aztec Rental

Gold: Grand Rental Station

Silver: Premier Rentals

Best Massage Therapist

Best Home Health Care

Best Retirement Community

Platinum: Friendship

Gold: Brandon Oaks

Silver: Richfield Living

Best Rehab/Post-Op Facility

Best Physical Therapy Practice

Platinum: Lucas Therapies, PC

Gold: University Physical Therapy

Silver: SORVA - Spine and Orthopedic Rehab of VA

Best Eye Care Practice

Platinum: Vistar Eye Center

Gold: Invision

Silver: Eye Care & Surgery

Best Esthetician

Best Individual Dentist

Best Dental Group

Best Orthodontist

Platinum: Dr. Misty Lenk, Lenk Orthodontics

Gold: Dr. David L. Jones, Roanoke Valley Orthodontics

Silver: Dr. Paul Kaiser, Kaiser Orthodontics

Best Periodontist

Platinum: Dr. Priya Acharya, Acharya Peridontics & Dental Implants (TIE)

Platinum: Dr. Linda Till, Dr. Linda G. Till, DDS (TIE)

Platinum: Dr. Gavin M. Aaron, Aaron Periodontics & Dental Implants (TIE)

Best Chiropractor

Platinum: Dr. Benjamin Bowman, Walter Chiropractics

Gold: Dr. Sean Skinner, Tuck Chiropractic Clinic

Silver: Dr. Jennifer Walker, Balance Wellspace

Best Individual Veterinarian

Platinum: Dr. Thomas Blaszak, Roanoke Animal Hospital

Gold: Dr. Lindsay Karpinski, Keagy Village Veterinary Hospital

Silver: Dr. Richard Bryant, Salem Animal Hospital

Best Veterinarian Group

Platinum: Roanoke Animal Hospital

Gold: Salem Animal Hospital

Silver: Cave Spring Veterinary Clinic

Best Dog Trainer

Platinum: Hope Cogen, High Hopes Dog Training

Gold: Joe Cummings, Willis Wolfpack Dog Training

Silver: Beverly Amsler, The Well-Trained Dog & Pet Care

Best Doggie Day Care/Overnight Service

Platinum: City Dogs Boarding and Playcare

Gold: Field of Dreams

Silver: Little Ponderosa Pet Resort & Spa

Best In-Home Pet Sitting Service

Platinum: Pawsome Pet Sitting VA

Gold: Paw 2 Paw Pet Sitting

Silver: The Well-Trained Dog & Pet Care

Best Local Pet Store

Platinum: Nature’s Emporium

Gold: Unleashed, LLC

Silver: Exotics and Aquatics

Your Favorite Place to Take Fido for a Walk

Platinum: The Roanoke River Greenway

Gold: Grandin Village

Silver: Green Hill Park

Best Real Estate Agency

Platinum: MKB Realtors

Gold: Cone Realty Group brokered by eXp Realty

Silver: Lichtenstein Rowan Realtors

Best Individual Real Estate Agent

Platinum: Hal Cone, Cone Realty Group brokered by eXp Realty

Gold: Frazier Hughes, Keller Williams Roanoke

Silver: Brad Thomas, Mountain View Real Estate, LLC

Best Custom Framing