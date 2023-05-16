Best of Roanoke 2023

The story below is from our May/June 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!
David Rehor
It never gets old, and you definitely agree, because our 37th Best of Roanoke Annual Reader Poll is a smash hit thanks to your votes — over 13,000 of them!
Each year, we ask you to vote for your favorite locally-owned places, spaces, events and people. Anyone is eligible to be nominated on the write-in ballot; we recognize three levels of winners with platinum, gold and silver, barring ties within individual nominations.
Votes are one per email; any attempts at ballot stuffing are carefully evaluated and removed, and we go to great lengths to ensure the integrity of the results are what our readers voted for. Categories can change from year to year, as well as be suggested by our readers.
Congratulations to our winners for being recognized as the best of the best by our readers!
Best in Services: Expert Help Awaits
Learn more about our local businesses that can’t wait to help you with your finances, health care, pets, weddings, looks and more.
Best Regional/ Locally Based Bank
- Platinum: Bank of Botetourt
- Gold: Pinnacle Bank
- Silver: American National Bank
Best National Bank
- Platinum: Truist Financial
- Gold: WellsFargo
- Silver: First Citizen’s Bank & Trust
Best Credit Union
- Platinum: MemberOne Federal Credit Union
- Gold: Freedom First Credit Union
- Silver: Blue Eagle Credit Union
Best Local/Regionally Based Mortgage Company
- Platinum: Guild Mortgage
- Gold: Virginia Mountain Mortgage
- Silver: ALCOVA Mortgage
Best Local Insurance Agency
- Platinum: Bill Meador Insurance Agency
- Gold: State Farm
- Silver: Derek Wiley Agency, Inc.
Best Local Insurance Agent
- Platinum: Bill Meador, Bill Meador Insurance Agency
- Gold: Derek Wiley, Derek Wiley Agency, Inc.
- Silver: Brent Hershey, State Farm Insurance
Best Mortgage Lender
- Platinum: Alex Dykes, Guild Mortgage Company
- Gold: Steve Rexrode, Movement Mortgage
- Silver: Jonathan Sweat, ALCOVA Mortgage
Best Financial Advisor
- Platinum: Carl Grove, Edward Jones Investments
- Gold: Mike Pendleton, Edward Jones Investments
- Silver: Patrick Ayers, Ayers Financial Services
Best CPA Firm
- Platinum: Brown, Edwards and Company, LLP
- Gold: Neely’s Accounting Services
- Silver: Foti, Flynn, Lowen & Co.
Best Law Firm
- Platinum: Crandall & Katt
- Gold: Gentry Locke Attorneys
- Silver: Woods Rogers Vandeventer Black
Best Computer Repairs
- Platinum: Brambleton Computer
- Gold: Vinton Computer
- Silver: Commonwealth Computer Services
Best Information Technology Solutions for Businesses
- Platinum: Commonwealth Computer Services
- Gold: Entre Computer Center
- Silver: CMIT Solutions of Roanoke (TIE)
- Silver: Brambleton Computer (TIE)
Best Women’s Hair Stylist
- Platinum: Amber Kamide, Bliss Studio
- Gold: Lindsay Accomando, Accomando Hair
- Silver: Dakota Carrington, Carringtons Salon at Face It Medical Spa and Wellness Center
Best Men’s Hair Cuts
- Platinum: Corporate Image Barber Shop
- Gold: Jacks Barber Shop
- Silver: Grandin Road Barber Shop
Best Spa
- Platinum: Belle Santé Cosmetic Day Spa and Wellness
- Gold: Got Your Back Massage
- Silver: Brighter Image Day Spa
Best Nail Salon
- Platinum: T&T Nails
- Gold: Star Nails
- Silver: Polished
Best Spray Tanning Salon
- Platinum: Glo Custom Spray Tanning
- Gold: Golden Girls Spray Tanning
- Silver: Blown Away Spray Tanning
Best Tattoos
- Platinum: Maiden and Crow Tattoo
- Gold: Bad Wave Tattoo
- Silver: Electric Eye Custom Tattoos
Best Dry Cleaner
- Platinum: A Cleaner World
- Gold: Harvey’s Cleaners
- Silver: Wheeler’s Cleaners
Best Rental Store
- Platinum: Aztec Rental
- Gold: Grand Rental Station
- Silver: Premier Rentals
Best Massage Therapist
- Platinum: Janie Morton, Got Your Back Massage
- Gold: Crystal Stoots, Crystal’s Healing Hands Massage
- Silver: Tristina Pagans, Therapeutic Elements, LLC
Best Home Health Care
- Platinum: Brandon Oaks at Home
- Gold: Friendship Home Care
- Silver: Agenacare Housecalls
Best Retirement Community
- Platinum: Friendship
- Gold: Brandon Oaks
- Silver: Richfield Living
Best Rehab/Post-Op Facility
- Platinum: Friendship
- Gold: Brandon Oaks
- Silver: Our Lady of the Valley
Best Physical Therapy Practice
- Platinum: Lucas Therapies, PC
- Gold: University Physical Therapy
- Silver: SORVA - Spine and Orthopedic Rehab of VA
Best Eye Care Practice
- Platinum: Vistar Eye Center
- Gold: Invision
- Silver: Eye Care & Surgery
Best Esthetician
- Platinum: Brittany Tessner, Skin Firm LLC
- Gold: Logan Tyler, Agenacare Aesthetics
- Silver: Chelsea Williams, Therapeutic Elements, LLC
Best Individual Dentist
- Platinum: Dr. Raymond (Hunter) Simpson, Hunting Hills Family Dentistry
- Gold: Dr. Richard Smith, Hunting Hills Family Dentistry
- Silver: Dr. Fawzia Bennett, Henritze Dental Group
Best Dental Group
- Platinum: Hunting Hills Family Dentistry
- Gold: Henritze Dental Group
- Silver: Cross, Lavinder, Quinn, & Park Family Dentistry
Best Orthodontist
- Platinum: Dr. Misty Lenk, Lenk Orthodontics
- Gold: Dr. David L. Jones, Roanoke Valley Orthodontics
- Silver: Dr. Paul Kaiser, Kaiser Orthodontics
Best Periodontist
- Platinum: Dr. Priya Acharya, Acharya Peridontics & Dental Implants (TIE)
- Platinum: Dr. Linda Till, Dr. Linda G. Till, DDS (TIE)
- Platinum: Dr. Gavin M. Aaron, Aaron Periodontics & Dental Implants (TIE)
Best Chiropractor
- Platinum: Dr. Benjamin Bowman, Walter Chiropractics
- Gold: Dr. Sean Skinner, Tuck Chiropractic Clinic
- Silver: Dr. Jennifer Walker, Balance Wellspace
Best Individual Veterinarian
- Platinum: Dr. Thomas Blaszak, Roanoke Animal Hospital
- Gold: Dr. Lindsay Karpinski, Keagy Village Veterinary Hospital
- Silver: Dr. Richard Bryant, Salem Animal Hospital
Best Veterinarian Group
- Platinum: Roanoke Animal Hospital
- Gold: Salem Animal Hospital
- Silver: Cave Spring Veterinary Clinic
Best Dog Trainer
- Platinum: Hope Cogen, High Hopes Dog Training
- Gold: Joe Cummings, Willis Wolfpack Dog Training
- Silver: Beverly Amsler, The Well-Trained Dog & Pet Care
Best Doggie Day Care/Overnight Service
- Platinum: City Dogs Boarding and Playcare
- Gold: Field of Dreams
- Silver: Little Ponderosa Pet Resort & Spa
Best In-Home Pet Sitting Service
- Platinum: Pawsome Pet Sitting VA
- Gold: Paw 2 Paw Pet Sitting
- Silver: The Well-Trained Dog & Pet Care
Best Local Pet Store
- Platinum: Nature’s Emporium
- Gold: Unleashed, LLC
- Silver: Exotics and Aquatics
Your Favorite Place to Take Fido for a Walk
- Platinum: The Roanoke River Greenway
- Gold: Grandin Village
- Silver: Green Hill Park
Best Real Estate Agency
- Platinum: MKB Realtors
- Gold: Cone Realty Group brokered by eXp Realty
- Silver: Lichtenstein Rowan Realtors
Best Individual Real Estate Agent
- Platinum: Hal Cone, Cone Realty Group brokered by eXp Realty
- Gold: Frazier Hughes, Keller Williams Roanoke
- Silver: Brad Thomas, Mountain View Real Estate, LLC
Best Custom Framing
- Platinum: Simply Framing by Kristi
- Gold: The Frame Connection
- Silver: Original Frameworks
Best Home Restoration Company
- Platinum: Blue Ridge Restoration
- Gold: F&S Building Innovations
- Silver: Servpro of Roanoke, Montgomery & Pulaski Counties
Best Foundation Repair
- Platinum: JES Foundation Repair
- Gold: Sure-Dri Basement Waterproofing
- Silver: Seal-Tite Basement Waterproofing Co.
Best Kitchen & Bath Contractor
- Platinum: Dollman Construction, Inc.
- Gold: F&S Building Innovations
- Silver: Family Stone
Best Home Design/Building Firm
- Platinum: Dollman Construction, Inc.
- Gold: F&S Building Innovations
- Silver: BrockWorks Inc.
Best Commercial Construction/Developer
- Platinum: Dollman Construction, Inc.
- Gold: F&S Building Innovations
- Silver: Prescott Construction (TIE)
- Silver: Pitman Construction (TIE)
Best General Contractor
- Platinum: Dollman Construction, Inc.
- Gold: F&S Building Innovations
- Silver: Clark Family Builders (TIE)
- Silver: MW Construction (TIE)
Best Custom Cabinetry Services
- Platinum: Cabinetry with TLC
- Gold: Ideal Cabinets
- Silver: Carter’s Cabinet Shop (TIE)
- Silver: Roanoke River Cabinetry (TIE)
Best Home Organizing
- Platinum: Mary’s Mess Management
- Gold: WOW Professional Organizing
Best HVAC Services
- Platinum: Ostrom Electrical Plumbing Heating & Air
- Gold: Southern Trust Home Services
- Silver: Woods Family Heating & Air Conditioning
Best Plumbing Services
- Platinum: Ostrom Electrical Plumbing Heating & Air
- Gold: Sink’s Septic Tank & Drain Service, LLC
- Silver: Wisler Plumbing, Inc.
Best Electrician
- Platinum: Ostrom Electrical Plumbing Heating & Air
- Gold: Southern Trust Home Services
- Silver: Beck Electric
Best Water Damage Restoration
- Platinum: Servpro of Roanoke, Montgomery & Pulaski Counties
- Gold: Consolidated Construction Services
- Silver: ServiceMaster of Roanoke
Best Indoor Air Quality/Disinfecting Provider
- Platinum: W.C. Butler Heating and Air Conditioning
- Gold: Servpro of Roanoke, Montgomery & Pulaski Counties (TIE)
- Gold: Green Home Solutions of Roanoke (TIE)
Best Landscaping/Professional Grounds Care
- Platinum: The Green Team
- Gold: Varsity Landscaping
- Silver: Simmons Landscaping LLC
Best Appliance Repair
- Platinum: Appliance Medic
- Gold: Austin’s Appliance Store (TIE)
- Gold: Robert’s Repair Services (TIE)
Best Event Designer
- Platinum: Caroline LaRocca Event Design, LLC
- Gold: Grey Cardinal Events
- Silver: Andrea Ferris Events
Best Wedding Florist
- Platinum: Flowers by Eddie
- Gold: Creative Occasions
- Silver: Caroline LaRocca Event Design, LLC
Best Bridal Shop
- Platinum: The Newfangled Bride
- Gold: Studio I Do Roanoke
- Silver: Here and Now Bridals
Best Wedding Photographer
- Platinum: Kaytlin McCoy, Kaytlin Lane Photography
- Gold: Cassie Chisom, C. Chisom Photography
- Silver: Jeff Heveron Photography and Videography
Best Catering Company
- Platinum: Pumpernickel Pickle Catering Co.
- Gold: The Lazy Bulldog Food Truck & Bistro
- Silver: Bella Events Catering
Most Unique Wedding Venue
- Platinum: Ivy Rose Barn
- Gold: Silver Hearth Lodge
- Silver: Sundara
Shop 'Til You Drop: Bargains & Beyond
From clothing and jewelry to cars and furniture, you told us which local businesses are the best of the best.
Best Local Women’s Clothing Store
- Platinum: The Bird Cage Boutique
- Gold: Punch Boutique
- Silver: La De Da
Best Place to Buy Shoes
- Platinum: Yarid’s Shoe Store
- Gold: The Cobbler’s Wife
- Silver: Fleet Feet Roanoke
Best Local Men’s Clothing Store
- Platinum: Davidsons
- Gold: La De Da
- Silver: Mast General Store
Best Local Kids’ Clothing Store
- Platinum: Back on the Rack Consignment
- Gold: LFA Kids Consignment
- Silver: The Little Button Children’s Boutique
Best Custom Apparel
- Platinum: O’so Fancy Customs
- Gold: Davidsons
- Silver: Press Press Merch
Best Local Florist/Greenhouse
- Platinum: George’s Flowers
- Gold: Flowers by Eddie
- Silver: Creative Occasions
Best Place to Buy Local Arts & Crafts
- Platinum: Crafteria: Handmade Food & Goods
- Gold: Walt Hodges Fine Art
- Silver: Black Dog Salvage
Best Resale Merchandise
- Platinum: Back on the Rack Consignment
- Gold: New’d
- Silver: LFA Kids Consignment
Best Local Shop for Sporting Goods & Outdoor Gear
- Platinum: Safeside Tactical
- Gold: Walkabout Outfitters
- Silver: Mast General Store
Best Everyday Food Store
- Platinum: Kroger
- Gold: Fresh Market
- Silver: Food Lion
Best Natural Food Store
- Platinum: Roanoke Natural Foods Coop
- Gold: Earth Fare
- Silver: Fresh Market
Local Wine Shop That Carries Your Favorites
- Platinum: Wine Gourmet
- Gold: Gladheart Wines and Brews
- Silver: The Jolly Grape
Best Local Jewelry Store
- Platinum: Ginger’s Jewelry
- Gold: Frantz Diamonds
- Silver: Fink’s Jewelers
Best Optical Shop
- Platinum: Invision
- Gold: Vistar Eye Center
- Silver: Johnson Curran Optometry
Best Cellular Provider
- Platinum: Verizon
- Gold: UScellular
- Silver: T-Mobile
Best Local Gifts
- Platinum: chocolatepaper
- Gold: Crafteria: Homemade Food & Goods
- Silver: The French Farmhouse
Best Overall Car Dealership
- Platinum: Berglund Automotive
- Gold: Southern Team Auto Mall
- Silver: Haley Toyota
Best Luxury Car Dealership
- Platinum: Berglund Luxury
- Gold: Southern Team Auto Mall
- Silver: Brambleton Imports
Best Pre-Owned Car Dealership
- Platinum: Berglund Automotive
- Gold: Competition Cars and Classics
- Silver: Southern Team Auto Mall
Most Dependable Car Repair & Service
- Platinum: Berglund Body Works
- Gold: Southern Team Auto Mall
- Silver: Woods Service Center Towing & Transportation (TIE)
- Silver: Star City Battery and Tire (TIE)
Best Auto Collision Repair
- Platinum: Berglund Body Works
- Gold: Southern Team Auto Mall
- Silver: Cave Spring Auto Body
Best Bicycle Shop
- Platinum: Cardinal Bicycle
- Gold: East Coasters Bike Shop
- Silver: Just the Right Gear
Best Apartment Living
- Platinum: Sunscape Apartments
- Gold: Reserve in Daleville
- Silver: Daleville Town Center Apartments
Best Kitchen & Bath Show Room
- Platinum: Ferguson Bath, Kitchen and Lighting Gallery
- Gold: Ideal Cabinets
- Silver: Cabinetry with TLC
Best Flooring/Carpet Store
- Platinum: The Carpet Shop
- Gold: Carpetland USA
- Silver: Fashion Floors
Best Furniture Store
- Platinum: Grand Home Furnishings
- Gold: Crafted & Inspired by Virginia Furniture Market
- Silver: Reid’s Fine Furnishing
Best Home Lighting Store
- Platinum: The French Farmhouse
- Gold: Ferguson Bath, Kitchen and Lighting Gallery
- Silver: Williams Lighting Galleries/CMC Supply
Best Home Decor Store
- Platinum: The French Farmhouse
- Gold: The Grey Goose of Grandin (TIE)
- Gold: Virginia Furniture Market Decorator’s Outlet (TIE)
Best Antique/Collectible Store
- Platinum: Willow Tree Antiques and Primitives
- Gold: Black Dog Salvage
- Silver: Blue Ridge Antique Mall (TIE)
- Silver: Buy the Season (TIE)
Best Interior Design Provider
- Platinum: Emily Mangus Interiors
- Gold: The French Farmhouse
- Silver: Hartberger Design and Interiors, LLC
Best Electronics/Home Theater Store
- Platinum: Audiotronics
- Gold: Lee Hartman and Sons
- Silver: Sound Decision
Where to Go + What to Do: Let’s Go Listen & Learn
Roanoke has something for everyone, from arts and culture, the next big concert, the great outdoors, enjoying local craft brews and more.
Best Live Music Venue
- Platinum: Dr Pepper Park
- Gold: The Jefferson Center
- Silver: Elmwood Park Amphitheater
Favorite Spot for a Day Date
- Platinum: Blue Ridge Axe Throwing
- Gold: Mill Mountain Star
- Silver: Blue Ridge Parkway
Best Date Night (Non-Restaurant)
- Platinum: Jump Into Mystery, LLC
- Gold: Blue Ridge Axe Throwing
- Silver: Grandin Theater
Favorite Local Attraction
- Platinum: Mill Mountain Star
- Gold: Taubman Museum of Art
- Silver: Dr Pepper Park
Best Arts Performance in 2022
- Platinum: Southwest Virginia Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”
- Gold: Roanoke Symphony Holiday Pops
- Silver: Roanoke Ballet Theatre’s “Dracula”
Best Local Dance Company/School
- Platinum: Art in Motion Dance Company
- Gold: Southwest Virginia Ballet
- Silver: Mish Moves Dance Company
Best Local Craft Beer Brewery
- Platinum: Parkway Brewing Company
- Gold: Twisted Track Brewpub
- Silver: Big Lick Brewing Company
Best Luxury Weekend Getaway
- Platinum: The Greenbrier
- Gold: The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center
- Silver: The Omni Homestead Resort
Best Country Club
- Platinum: Roanoke Country Club
- Gold: Hidden Valley Country Club
- Silver: Hunting Hills Country Club
Attraction to Feel Like a Kid Again
- Platinum: Roanoke Pinball Museum
- Gold: Mill Mountain Zoo
- Silver: Roanoke STARCADE
Best Gym / Place to Work Out
- Platinum: Pure Barre
- Gold: Hustle/Haven
- Silver: E3 Fitness
Best Personal Trainer
- Platinum: Brent Williams, Iron Oak Fitness
- Gold: Tara Pattisall, Upstretch Pilates (TIE)
- Gold: Jay Ezelle, E3 Fitness (TIE)
Best Yoga/Pilates Classes/Instructor
- Platinum: Lauren Bingler, Pure Barre
- Gold: Tara Pattisall, Upstretch Pilates
- Silver: Lauren Carpenter, Hustle/Haven
Best Live Theatre/Playhouse
- Platinum: Mill Mountain Theatre
- Gold: Showtimers Community Theatre
- Silver: The Jefferson Center
Best Thing To Happen In Roanoke, 2022
- Platinum: Dr Pepper Park Live Concerts
- Gold: Liberty Trust Hotel Opening (TIE)
- Gold: Roanoke GO Fest (TIE)
New Business You Can’t Wait to Check Out (Non-Restaurant)
- Platinum: Jump Into Mystery, LLC
- Gold: Crafted & Inspired by Virginia Furniture Market
- Silver: Liberty Trust Hotel
Hidden Gem
- Platinum: Dr Pepper Park
- Gold: Twin Valleys Roller Derby
- Silver: The French Farmhouse
Most Worthy Group to Donate to
- Platinum: Angels of Assisi
- Gold: Roanoke Rescue Mission
- Silver: Roanoke Valley SPCA
You’re Not a Real Roanoker Until You Visit...
- Platinum: Mill Mountain Star
- Gold: Texas Tavern
- Silver: Dr Pepper Park
Events, Faces + Places: Roanoke Has SO Many Stars!
See the winners, including categories like “Best Local Artist to Watch” and “Best Local Podcast” and learn more about the best educators, entertainers, influencers and more as decided by our readers.
Your Male “Star of the Star City”
- Platinum: Robin Reed, formerly WDBJ7 (retired)
- Gold: John Carlin, WSLS10
- Silver: Chris Perkins, COO, Roanoke City Public Schools
Your Female “Star of the Star City”
- Platinum: Chasity Barbour, Town of Vinton
- Gold: Kianna Price Marshall, United Way of Roanoke Valley
- Silver: Melissa Gaona, WDBJ7
Most Savvy Entrepreneur
- Platinum: Whitney Pugh, Agenacare Housecalls
- Gold: Melinda Mickey Davis, Diva’s Complete Boutique
- Silver: Alyce Carlin, New’d/Newfangled Bride (TIE)
- Silver: Philip Clements, The Foundry (TIE)
- Silver: Ashley Lawson, The French Farmhouse (TIE)
Best Local Social Media Presence
- Platinum: Super Carlin Brothers
- Gold: Genya Kalinina, Best of Roanoke
- Silver: John Park, Hungry Asian Roanoke (TIE)
- Silver: The French Farmhouse (TIE)
TV News Person You Watch Daily
- Platinum: John Carlin, WSLS10
- Gold: Logan Sherrill, WDBJ7
- Silver: Jean Jadhon, WDBJ7
Most Accurate TV Weather Person
- Platinum: Brent Watts, WDBJ7
- Gold: Chris Michaels, WSLS10
- Silver: Leo Hirsbrunner, WDBJ7
Most Fun Show on Local Radio
- Platinum: K92 Mornin’ Thang
- Gold: Morning Show with Dick and Dave, Q99
- Silver: Greg Roberts Live
Best Radio Station
- Platinum: Q99
- Gold: 94.9 Star Country
- Silver: K92
Best Local Podcast
- Platinum: Popcorn Culture (the Carlin Brothers)
- Gold: WDBJ7’s Hometown Stories
- Silver: The Roanoker presents From Print to Podcast (hey, thanks!)
Best Educator
- Platinum: Quiana Fields, Roanoke City Public Schools
- Gold: Thomas Galyen, Roanoke County Public Schools
- Silver: Candace Cox, Treble Makers Music
Best Preschool/Pre-K
- Platinum: North Cross School
- Gold: Roanoke Catholic School
- Silver: Fishburn Park Elementary
Best Public School (any level)
- Platinum: Fishburn Park Elementary School
- Gold: James Breckinridge Middle School
- Silver: Cave Spring High School
Best Private School (any level)
- Platinum: North Cross School
- Gold: Roanoke Catholic School
- Silver: Faith Christian School
Best College/University
- Platinum: Roanoke College
- Gold: Virginia Tech
- Silver: Hollins University
Best Library Branch
- Platinum: South County Branch
- Gold: Melrose Library
- Silver: Vinton Public Library
Best Museum
- Platinum: Taubman Museum of Art
- Gold: Virginia Museum of Transportation
- Silver: Science Museum of Western Virginia
Best Place to Have a Corporate Meeting/Conference
- Platinum: The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center
- Gold: Friendship
- Silver: Vinton War Memorial
Best Employer
- Platinum: Friendship
- Gold: Roanoke City Public Schools
- Silver: Bank of Botetourt
Local Company that Gives Back
- Platinum: Friendship
- Gold: Bank of Botetourt
- Silver: Carilion
Local Company on the Grow
- Platinum: Friendship
- Gold: Kidable Therapy
- Silver: The Foundry
Best Local Artwork
- Platinum: Jon Murrill, Roanoke River Greenway Murals
- Gold: Taubman Museum of Art Mural, Mickael Broth, “Everyone Wants to Leave Their Mark”
- Silver: Toobz Muir, “Maurice’s Mockingbird Mural”
Best Local Artist to Watch
- Platinum: Bryce Cobbs
- Gold: Maggie Perrin-Key
- Silver: Jon Murrill
Favorite Local Festival
- Platinum: Roanoke GO Outside Fest
- Gold: Local Colors
- Silver: Beaver Dam Sunflower Festival
Best Annual Holiday Event
- Platinum: Dickens of a Christmas
- Gold: Illuminights
- Silver: Southwest Virginia Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”
Best Local Charity Event
- Platinum: Tudor House’s “Big Kahuna”
- Gold: Rescue Mission’s Drumstick Dash
- Silver: First Fridays
Best Race/Marathon
- Platinum: Blue Ridge Marathon
- Gold: Rescue Mission’s Drumstick Dash
- Silver: Blue Ridge IRONMAN
Favorite Recurring Event (Weekly/Monthly)
- Platinum: Jump Into Mystery, LLC Events
- Gold: First Fridays
- Silver: Virginia Made Saturdays at Rendezvous Studio & Events
Best In-Person Pop Up Event
- Platinum: Let’s Party Creatively
- Gold: Jump Into Mystery, LLC
- Silver: Gatewood Rose Botanicals Makers Marts
Best Virtual Pop Up Event
- Platinum: Let’s Party Creatively
- Gold: Jump Into Mystery, LLC Events
Best Ladies’ Night Out (Paint, Plant, Garden, Party, etc.)
- Platinum: Let’s Party Creatively
- Gold: Jump Into Mystery, LLC Events
- Silver: The Crazy Paint Lady Events