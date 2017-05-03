The A to Z of Great Progress

The story below is a preview from our May/June 2017 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

As the Roanoke Valley gains a better sense of its identity as a place to live and work, so too does it become more aware of how to take care of itself. Here’s an alphabet full of good stuff happening in and around Roanoke to make us healthier and happier.

A number of high-profile businesses have embraced the Roanoke region in recent years—most notably Deschutes Brewery and Ballast Point Brewing & Spirits—as the ideal location to expand their growing companies.

Not surprisingly, courting by local business leaders has included emphasis on Roanoke’s flourishing reputation as a hotbed for quality health care, advanced medical research and education, and an outstanding outdoor recreation culture.

In fact, there’s so much going on in the region, you may not have been able to keep up with it all. Following is a roundup—from A to Z—of some of the more notable health and wellness-related news, along with some suggestions for getting out and enjoying activities that contribute to what makes the Roanoke Valley so attractive.

A: Anthem’s GO Fest, a free three-day festival that highlights healthy, active outdoor recreation opportunities in the region, saw attendance soar to approximately 25,000 last year. With nearly 125 activities and events, the RoanokeOutside initiative is a can’t-miss event for outdoor enthusiasts that will take place Oct. 13-15 at Rivers Edge Sports Complex in Roanoke. roanokegofest.com

B: If you or a loved one suffers from chronic medical conditions, you may want to check out BetterLiving 65 from Carilion. Designed to help Medicare patients better manage two or more chronic conditions (such as diabetes, COPD, high blood pressure or congestive heart failure), the program uses a team approach where specialists work together to help patients better manage their health. carilionclinic.org

C: Carter Athletic Center in Roanoke is among a growing number of facilities in the valley that have added pickleball to their wellness offerings. Played on a badminton-sized court with a modified tennis net, the sport is a cross among tennis, badminton and ping-pong that uses a paddle and plastic balls with holes. Easy to learn, pickleball can be played as singles or doubles. Find active groups in the Roanoke Valley by searching “pickleball Roanoke” on Facebook.

D: YMCA of the Roanoke Valley has relaunched its Diabetes Prevention Program for adults with prediabetes. Participants meet and work together in small groups to learn how to adopt healthy habits, including healthier eating and increased physical activity, in an effort to reduce their chances of developing type 2 diabetes. ymcaroanoke.org/preventdiabetes

E: Extension of the Roanoke River Greenway will begin in June. Another half-mile section will be added on the north side of the river, picking up at a stretch near the Salem city limits at Aerial Way and continuing east. The work will take about a year to complete and will include installation of a new bridge. greenways.org

F: Friendship Retirement Community’s new adult medical day care center is open on Hershberger Road in Roanoke. The Feinour Center offers a safe, nurturing environment for adults Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. With activities that include music, art, tai chi, cooking, guest lectures and games for memory stimulation, the center meets patient needs while offering daytime respite for caregivers. friendship.us/living/feinour-center

G: Green Ridge Recreation Center in Roanoke County recently completed a significant renovation. The 76,000-square-foot wellness facility added hundreds of pieces of new, upgraded equipment, including more technologically advanced treadmills and bikes, as well as new weight racks. greenridgerecreationcenter.com

