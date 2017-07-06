Top Docs 25th Anniversary

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2017 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

We contacted more than 6,000 nurses and other health professionals in the Roanoke Valley to select the best doctors in 45 medical specialties. Thank you to all who voted and congratulations to the Top Docs of 2017.

For our biennial polling to determine the best doctors of the Roanoke Valley, nurses in Roanoke-area zip codes shared their views on physicians in 45 specialties. Those nurses and health professionals, whose names and addresses were provided by the Virginia Board of Health Professionals, anonymously filled out a ballot (listing one doctor per category) during March.

These results are meant as a guideline and as one part of a search for a physician; there are many reasons that many excellent doctors do not appear here, including lack of affiliation to a hospital, recent arrival to the area, the tendency to recommend those who are known, and practice in sub-specialties not on the ballot. These results do not suggest that you should change from a doctor with whom you have a positive relationship. When choosing your physician, use all resources available, including recommendations of family and friends.

Allergies/Immunology

Dr. Thomas Fame, 404-9598

Dr. Gates Hoover, 387-0441

Dr. Laura Dziadzio, 985-9835

Anesthesiology

Dr. David Thompson, 345-0289

Dr. Maxine Lee, 345-0289 (tie)

Dr. Robert Dallas, 345-0289 (tie)

Bariatric Surgery

Dr. Tananchai Lucktong, 224-5170

Dr. Bruce Long, 224-5170

Dr. Arnold Salzberg, 224-5170

Cardiovascular/Thoracic Surgery

Dr. Joseph Baker, 853-0100

Dr. W. Scott Arnold, 853-0100

Dr. Mark Joseph, 853-0100

Cardiology

Dr. Terrence May, 283-2716

Dr. Richard Prokopchak, 375-9375

Dr. Molly Rutherford, 283-6000

Chiropractic

Dr. Dan Davidson, 389-2225

Dr. Philip Mollica, 344-2000 (tie)

Dr. Jennifer Walker, 343-0055 (tie)

Colon/Rectal Surgery

Dr. Keith Munson, 283-6000

Dr. Ferrell Adkins, 224-5170

Dr. Madge Ellis, 772-3008

Dermatology/Mohs Surgery

Dr. Mariana Phillips, 581-0170

Dr. Allison Divers, 725-7546

Dr. Melanie Walter, 562-8873

Endocrinology

Dr. D. James Bailey III, 344-3276

Dr. Carl Bivens, 344-3276

Dr. James Mulinda, 344-3276

ENT/Otolaryngology

Dr. Kurt Y. Chen, 224-5170

Dr. Paul Lenkowski, 444-8100

Dr. Brian Gross, 444-8100

Family Medicine

Dr. Clifford A. Nottingham III, 265-5500

Dr. Nina K. Sweeney, 904-7912

Dr. Mark Taylor, 375-2686

Gastroenterology

Dr. Brian van der Linden, 772-5970

Dr. Vikas Chitnavis, 224-5170

Dr. Joseph L. Nelson III, 772-5970 (tie)

Dr. Dennis B. Weiserbs, 345-4900 (tie)

General Surgery

Dr. J. Albert Hagy Jr., 224-5170

Dr. Madge Ellis, 772-3008

Dr. Nadeem Khuri, 772-3008

Geriatrics

Dr. Aubrey Knight, 981-7653

Dr. Clifford Nottingham III, 265-5500 (tie)

Dr. Christopher D. Wood, 981-7653 (tie)

Gynecology

Dr. Dianna L. Curtis, 982-8881 (tie)

Dr. George W. Maxymiv, 772-3520 (tie)

Dr. Debra H. Clapp, 774-6000

Hematology/Oncology

Dr. William A. Fintel, 774-8660

Dr. Mark S. Currie, 772-3411

Dr. Suzan R. Merten, 982-0237 (tie)

Dr. Matthew Skelton, 982-0237 (tie)

