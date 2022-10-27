The ABCs of Finance

The story below is a preview from our November/December 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Consider these tips for your financial future into 2023 and beyond.

Fundamental money management advice is similar among professionals. Certain things just work. The past couple of years, though, have brought on dramatic changes that have disrupted lives and the usual flow of money. What was easy three years ago may be a struggle today. When life throws you surprises, it’s always good to go back to the basics.

As a Dave Ramsey Endorsed Local Provider and Smartvestor Pro, I often reference his 7 Baby Steps. Most households seem to agree with these tips, others not so much. What’s most important is to understand what they mean for you, they’re guidelines. It’s important to familiarize yourself with what they are before crafting your money plan.

Emergency Savings

Dave Ramsey advises setting aside $1,000 for emergencies as Step 1. This is doable for just about anyone. It won’t last for long, though, and that’s why he suggests finishing your work here in Step 3.

Standard advice is six months of living expenses in a liquid account. Data shows unexpected life events either cost that much or take that long to recover from. Few expect to lose a job or get in a terrible car accident, but it happens. Having that financial cushion while you recover eases the stress.

Today’s inflation and rising interest rates should be considered too. A six-month emergency fund may not be enough in tomorrow’s dollars. Banks vary in the interest rates they offer so it’s important to shop around. If money isn’t appreciating at least as quickly as inflation is deflating it, emergency funds are shrinking. Seek a savings account that matches or exceeds the inflation rate in interest payments.

What is a liquid asset? It’s one where money can be retrieved quickly without penalties or fees. Most think of cash, or savings and checking accounts, which are the most liquid, but there are other options. Certificates of Deposit (CDs) can be a good choice if they’re short term or scheduled to mature at different times. Money Market accounts can earn more interest than traditional savings, so these can be a good option too. A house, car or other tangible assets, not so much. While stocks are liquid, they’re generally not a good place to put emergency funds since markets can fluctuate. It’s better to choose when to move this kind of money around.

Get Out of Debt

Credit card debt is expensive. It’s best to pay off all balances monthly, but for people who have maxed out numerous cards, getting out from under that debt can feel overwhelming. Ramsey recommends a debt snowball effect, whereby one starts with the lowest balance card and keeps chipping away until this is paid off completely. Then move on to the next lowest balance card, thus snowballing the debt payoff.

While this approach can be encouraging as one tends to reach accomplishment milestones more quickly, it can result in shouldering debt and its associated costs longer than necessary. Interest rates on cards can vary wildly. If the lowest balance card charges 9% and a higher balance one is at 28%, borrowing will cost a lot more in the long run. Consider splitting extra payments between the lowest balance and highest interest cards instead.

Investments or Retirement Savings

The rule of thumb has traditionally dictated employees put 10% of their earnings into investment accounts. With rising interest rates and inflation concerns, 15% is a more strategic approach. Allocate this toward 401(k)s or other retirement accounts, preferably as automatic paycheck deductions. This strategy is even more appealing if an employer offers a match.

Those who have locked into a good mortgage or car loan rate are fortunate. However, most will need replacement cars or a different house during their lifetimes. Interest rates are going up, cars are more expensive with high demand and low inventory. Home prices and loan costs are rising too. Investment returns aren’t paying what they used to. It’s necessary to factor higher future costs into retirement saving strategies. Make 15% the new normal.

