Your 2022 Local Gift Guide

Merry & Bright

Give the gift of shopping local to your loved ones!

When you buy local, you’re helping friends and neighbors right here in our community. Even better? From gorgeous decor and sweet treats to custom jewelry and cuddly stuffed animals, these one-of-a-kind gifts from local businesses will impress everyone of all ages on your list! (And we always encourage you to get a gift for yourself — you deserve it!)

Abigail Cutter

Long Shadows by Abigail Cutter. Available for paperback or ebook on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Bookshop.

Based closely on the true story of Cutter’s own uncanny encounters in an inherited antebellum Virginia farmhouse and old letters she discovered inside, Long Shadows has been described as a “searing, brilliant, moving, and utterly original Civil War novel.” An ideal read for historical fiction lovers, “Cutter paints a vivid portrait of the 19th century—a time of slavery and civil unrest… striking prose… A somber but absorbing Civil War tale about overcoming guilt” (Kirkus Reviews).

abigailcutter.com

chocolatepaper

Jellycats. Available at chocolatepaper.

Jellycats galore! Creating original and innovative soft toys since 1999, Jellycat continues to combine luxurious fabrics with designs that are sometimes quirky, sometimes cute, but always with a little something different that makes them stand out from the crowd!” chocolatepaper has a full menagerie for you to choose gifts for young, old and everyone in between!

chocolatepaperroanoke.com

308 Market St SE #3, Roanoke, VA 24011

(540) 342-6061

Davidsons

Marcoliani Gift Box of Socks ($98). Peter Millar Crown Eau de Parfum 10ml ($58). Trafalgar Genuine Alligator Key Fobs ($48). Peter Millar Crown Spray Eau de Parfum 50 ml ($98). Baade Mother of Pearl and Onyx Stud Set ($325). L.E.N. Lifestyle Belts ($695). Available at Davidsons.

Davidsons Clothing for Men is a family owned business serving the Roanoke Valley as a men’s fine clothier for over 110 years.

davidsonsclothing.com

412 S Jefferson St, Roanoke, VA 24011

540-343-3734

Simply Framing by Kristi

20% off all diploma framing through 01/15/2023. Available at Simply Framing by Kristi.

Simply Framing by Kristi offers custom framing in Roanoke, VA. Do you have photos, artwork, or other items that you want to keep in pristine condition? Consider having it framed! We work under CPF guidelines to ensure that all frames are durable and will keep your items safe for years to come.

simplyframingkristi.com

3203 Brambleton Ave

Roanoke, VA 24018

(540) 400-6600

Sugar Magnolia

Nora Fleming Minis (From $14.95). Available at Sugar Magnolia.

Make Sugar Magnolia your one stop shop for everyone on your gift list. Explore a beautiful selection of jewelry and home décor plus a well-curated collection of fine paper goods. While shopping with us, enjoy a scoop of our super premium ice cream, a few pieces of our gourmet chocolates, a bag of our handcrafted Poppy Popcorn, or our signature Sugar Magnolia Hot Chocolate Bar.

sugarmagnoliashops.com

Townside Festival Shopping Center

3749 Franklin Road SW, Roanoke, VA 24014

540-655-9330

The French Farmhouse Home Market

Smithey No. 12 Cast Iron Skillet ($230). Available at The French Farmhouse.

A daily companion in the kitchen, this vintage-inspired cast iron skillet is perfect for pan frying chicken, searing steaks on the range, roasting game and vegetables in the oven, and even baking biscuits. With the Smithey Signature polished interior finish, the No. 12 when seasoned is naturally non-stick and free of chemical coatings. We believe it’s the best cast-iron skillet on the market!

thefrench-farmhouse.com

9 Church Ave SE, Roanoke, VA 24011

540-595-9325

The Whimsical Spider

Blue Ridge Mountain Sunrise ($60). Available at The Whimsical Spider.

This one-of-a-kind item was made using epoxy resin. Colors were blended and resin was poured into an inset piece of live edge mulberry wood. The finished product is a scene from the beautiful mountains in Roanoke, VA.

thewhimsicalspider.com

2214 Electric Rd. SW Roanoke, VA 24018

540-494-2156

Wildflower Gem Designs

Locally Hand-made Jewelry. Available at Wildflower Gem Designs.

Locally hand-made jewelry, featuring eclectic, whimsical designs. Endless inspirations evolve by observing the magic, and beauty of life in all its seasons.

Facebook: @wildflowergemdesigns

Instagram: @wildflowergemdesigns

Wonderful Land of Oils

Essential Oil Kit ($155). Free gift card for 30-minute healing session with min. $100 purchase. Good thru 12/31/22 with mention of Roanoker. Available at Wonderful Land of Oils.

Patrice Freeland, Owner/Certified Essential Oil Consultant

(540) 324-8375

patrice@wonderfullandofoils.com

mydoterra.com/patricefreeland

wonderfullandofoils.com