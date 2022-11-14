Your 2023 Dining Awards Winners

This list of winners is the result of thousands of hungry voters casting their ballots online at TheRoanoker.com in the summer of 2022. Thanks to all who took the time to let us know their favorite local spots in the region. Bon appetit!
John Park
Best Overall Restaurant
- Platinum Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
- Gold Sidecar (TIE)
- Gold Montano’s International Restaurant (TIE)
Best New Restaurant (opened in the last 18 months)
- Platinum Lazy Bulldog Food Truck and Bistro
- Gold The Hatch
- Silver Clutch Smoked Meats (TIE)
- Silver Chicken Salad Chick (TIE)
Best Fine Dining
- Platinum Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse
- Gold Alexander’s
- Silver Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
Best Overall Staff
- Platinum Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
- Gold Sidecar
- Silver Alexander’s
Top Chef
- Platinum Nate Sloan, Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
- Gold Brandon Stinnett, Lazy Bulldog Food Truck and Bistro
- Silver Brad Deaton, Sidecar
Hidden Gem
- Platinum Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
- Gold Cheesesteak Factory Jerkhouse
- Silver Evie’s Bistro and Bakery (TIE)
- Silver Gina’s Food with Flavor (TIE)
Food Trend You Love
- Platinum Small Plates/Tapas
- Gold Food Trucks
- Silver Vegetarian/Vegan Options
Best Appetizers & Small Plates
- Platinum Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
- Gold Sidecar
- Silver Montano’s International Restaurant
Best Salads
- Platinum Montano’s International Restaurant
- Gold Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
- Silver Mac & Bob’s Restaurant
Best Biscuits
- Platinum Scratch Biscuit Co.
- Gold Chip & Jo’s
- Silver Crystal Spring Grocery (TIE)
- Silver Corbin’s Confections (TIE)
Best Brunch
- Platinum The Regency Room at Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center
- Gold Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
- Silver Billy’s
Best Barbecue
- Platinum Mama Jean’s BBQ
- Gold Three Li’l Pigs Barbeque
- Silver Wildwood Smokehouse
Best Barbecue (Chain)
- Platinum Mission BBQ
Best Wings
- Platinum AllSports Café
- Gold Lews Restaurant
- Silver Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill
Best Fried Chicken
- Platinum Gina’s Food with Flavor
- Gold The Hatch
- Silver Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
Best Burgers
- Platinum Farmburguesa
- Gold Burger in the Square
- Silver Lazy Bulldog Food Truck and Bistro
Best Burgers (Chain)
- Platinum Jack Brown’s
Best Pizza
- Platinum Grace’s Place Pizzeria
- Gold Papa’s Pizza
- Silver New York Pizza
Best Steaks
- Platinum Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse
- Gold The Great 611 Steak Company
- Silver Coach & Four
Best Tacos
- Platinum Tacos Rojas
- Gold Tuco’s Taqueria Garaje
- Silver Cabo Fish Taco
Best Chili
- Platinum Texas Tavern
- Gold Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill
- Silver Mac & Bob’s Restaurant
Best Sandwiches
- Platinum Macado’s
- Gold Montano’s International Restaurant (TIE)
- Gold The New Yorker Delicatessen (TIE)
Freshest Seafood
- Platinum Harbor Inn Seafood
- Gold Awful Arthur’s
- Silver Sidecar (TIE)
- Silver The River and Rail Restaurant (TIE)
Best Chinese Restaurant
- Platinum Café Asia 2
- Gold Szechuan Restaurant
- Silver Red Palace
Best Japanese Restaurant
- Platinum Kabuki Japanese Steakhouse
- Gold Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse
- Silver Sakura 9
Best Sushi
- Platinum Ben Gui Sushi
- Gold Wasabi’s
- Silver Café Asia 2
Best Thai Restaurant
- Platinum City Corner 2
- Gold Taste of Asia
- Silver Thai Continental Cuisine
Best Vietnamese Restaurant
- Platinum Viet Sub
- Gold Pho Saigon
- Silver Pho Vietnam
Best Indian Restaurant
- Platinum Tazaa
- Gold Nawab
Best Italian Restaurant
- Platinum Sal’s Italian Restaurant
- Gold Luigi’s Italian Gourmet Restaurant
- Silver Remini’s
Best Mexican Restaurant
- Platinum El Rodeo
- Gold Taco Rojas
- Silver Alejandro’s Mexican Grill
Best Greek Restaurant
- Platinum Athens Corner Grill
- Gold Paul’s Restaurant
- Silver Abra Kababra
Best Greek / Mediterranean Restaurant
- Platinum Athens Corner Grill
- Gold Falafel House
- Silver Cedars Lebanese
Best Bakery
- Platinum Bread Craft
- Gold Evie’s Bistro and Bakery
- Silver On the Rise Bread Company
Best Special Occasion Cakes
- Platinum Evie’s Bistro and Bakery
- Gold Blush Baking Co.
- Silver Wildflour Café at Towers
Best Donuts
- Platinum Corbin’s Confections
- Gold Carol Lee Donuts
Best Donuts (Chain)
- Platinum Duck Donuts
- Gold Krispy Kreme
Best Fine Chocolates & Truffles
- Platinum chocolatepaper
- Gold Montano’s International Restaurant
- Silver Sugar Magnolia
Best Candy Shop
- Platinum The Candy Store
- Gold chocolatepaper
- Silver Mast General Store
Best Ice Cream Shop
- Platinum Blue Cow Ice Cream Co.
- Gold Katie’s Ice Cream & Chocolates (TIE)
- Gold Salem Ice Cream Parlor (TIE)
Best Shaved Ice
- Platinum Chillin’ Shaved Ice
- Gold Hang 10 Hawaiian Ice & Cream
- Silver Bayou Snowballs
Best Local Coffee Shop
- Platinum Mill Mountain Coffee and Tea
- Gold RND Coffee Lounge
- Silver Sweet Donkey Coffee House
Best Local Craft Beer Selection (Restaurant)
- Platinum Wasena City Tap Room & Grill
- Gold Montano’s International Restaurant
- Silver Twisted Track Brewpub
Best Brewery
- Platinum Parkway Brewing Company
- Gold Twisted Track Brewpub
- Silver Big Lick Brewing Company
Best Winery
- Platinum Chateau Morrisette
- Gold Valhalla Vineyards and Wine
- Silver AmRhein’s Wine Cellar
Best Bar Food
- Platinum Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill
- Gold Twisted Track Brewpub (TIE)
- Gold Community Inn (TIE)
Most Creative Cocktails
- Platinum Lucky Restaurant
- Gold Sidecar
- Silver Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
Best Wine List
- Platinum Sidecar
- Gold Montano’s International Restaurant (TIE)
- Gold Fortunato (TIE)
Best Martinis
- Platinum Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse
- Gold Sidecar
- Silver The River and Rail Restaurant
Best Happy Hour Deals
- Platinum Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill
- Gold Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
- Silver 419 West
Best Brunch Drinks
- Platinum Clutch Smoked Meats
- Gold Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
- Silver Billy’s
Bar Where Everyone Knows Your Name
- Platinum Community Inn
- Gold Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill (TIE)
- Gold Fork in the Market (TIE)
Top Bartender
- Platinum Rachel Kidd, Fortunato
- Gold Ashley Pannell, Sidecar
- Silver William Drew, Macado’s
Restaurant with the Best Live Entertainment
- Platinum Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill
- Gold Gina’s Food with Flavor
- Silver Fork in the Alley
Best Pet-Friendly Patio
- Platinum The Green Goat
- Gold Fork in the Alley
- Silver Twisted Track Brewpub
Best Family-Friendly Restaurant
- Platinum Lazy Bulldog Food Truck and Bistro
- Gold Gina’s Food with Flavor
- Silver Mac & Bob’s Restaurant (TIE)
- Silver Famous Anthony’s (TIE)
Best Breakfast Menu
- Platinum Our Daily Bread
- Gold Scratch Biscuit Company
- Silver Scrambled (TIE)
- Silver Famous Anthony’s (TIE)
Best Place for Lunch
- Platinum Lazy Bulldog Food Truck and Bistro
- Gold Montano’s International Restaurant
- Silver Crystal Spring Grocery Co.
Best Place for Healthy Eating
- Platinum Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
- Gold Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
- Silver Wildflour Café at Towers
Place you could visit 24/7/365
- Platinum Lazy Bulldog Food Truck and Bistro
- Gold Texas Tavern
- Silver Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar (TIE)
- Silver Sidecar (TIE)
Best Date-Night Spot
- Platinum Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
- Gold Sidecar
- Silver The River and Rail Restaurant
Best Outdoor Dining
- Platinum The Green Goat
- Gold Mac & Bob’s Restaurant
- Silver Fork in the Alley
Best for Watching the Game
- Platinum AllSports Cafe
- Gold 202 Social House
- Silver Village Grill
Best for a Private Party / Celebration
- Platinum Montano’s International Restaurant
- Gold Billy’s (TIE)
- Gold 419 West (TIE)
Best Food Truck
- Platinum Lazy Bulldog Food Truck and Bistro
- Gold Mama Jean’s BBQ
- Silver Mountain Grille
Best Takeout/Curbside Service
- Platinum Café Asia 2
- Gold Cabo Fish Taco
- Silver Mama Jean’s BBQ
Best Late-Night Eats
- Platinum Texas Tavern
- Gold Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill (TIE)
- Gold Community Inn (TIE)
Best Farm-To-Table Menu
- Platinum Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
- Gold Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
- Silver The River and Rail Restaurant
Restaurant With Can’t-Miss Daily Specials
- Platinum Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill
- Gold Crystal Spring Grocery (TIE)
- Gold Dogwood Restaurant (TIE)
Best Vegetarian Menu
- Platinum Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
- Gold Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
- Silver Wildflour Café at Towers
Best Allergen-Friendly Options
- Platinum Corbin’s Confections
- Gold Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
- Silver Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
Best Downtown Roanoke Restaurant
- Platinum Billy’s
- Gold Sidecar
- Silver Alexander’s
Best Southwest City/County Restaurant
- Platinum Montano’s International Restaurant
- Gold Remini’s
- Silver Café Asia 2
Best Salem Restaurant
- Platinum Mac & Bob’s Restaurant
- Gold Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse
- Silver Gina’s Food with Flavor (TIE)
- Silver El Jefe Taqueria (TIE)
Best Vinton Restaurant
- Platinum Dogwood Restaurant
- Gold New York Pizza
- Silver Farmburguesa
Best Smith Mountain Lake Restaurant
- Platinum Napoli Cowboy
- Gold Moosie’s
- Silver Copper Kettle (TIE)
- Silver Vinny’s Italian Grill (TIE)
Best 460 / Bonsack area Restaurant
- Platinum Sal’s Italian Restaurant
- Gold Café Asia
- Silver Thai Oudone Grill
Best Botetourt County Restaurant
- Platinum Tizzones
- Gold Town Center Tap House
- Silver Three Li’l Pigs BBQ Restaurant
Best Hollins/North County Restaurant
- Platinum Hollywood’s
- Gold Lews Restaurant
Silver Lazy Bulldog Food Truck and Bistro