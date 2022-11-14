Your 2023 Dining Awards Winners

This list of winners is the result of thousands of hungry voters casting their ballots online at TheRoanoker.com in the summer of 2022. Thanks to all who took the time to let us know their favorite local spots in the region. Bon appetit!

× Expand John Park

Best Overall Restaurant

Platinum Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar

Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar Gold Sidecar (TIE)

Sidecar (TIE) Gold Montano’s International Restaurant (TIE)

Best New Restaurant (opened in the last 18 months)

Platinum Lazy Bulldog Food Truck and Bistro

Lazy Bulldog Food Truck and Bistro Gold The Hatch

The Hatch Silver Clutch Smoked Meats (TIE)

Clutch Smoked Meats (TIE) Silver Chicken Salad Chick (TIE)

Best Fine Dining

Platinum Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse

Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse Gold Alexander’s

Alexander’s Silver Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar

Best Overall Staff

Platinum Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar

Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar Gold Sidecar

Sidecar Silver Alexander’s

Top Chef

Platinum Nate Sloan, Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar

Nate Sloan, Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar Gold Brandon Stinnett, Lazy Bulldog Food Truck and Bistro

Brandon Stinnett, Lazy Bulldog Food Truck and Bistro Silver Brad Deaton, Sidecar

Hidden Gem

Platinum Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar

Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar Gold Cheesesteak Factory Jerkhouse

Cheesesteak Factory Jerkhouse Silver Evie’s Bistro and Bakery (TIE)

Evie’s Bistro and Bakery (TIE) Silver Gina’s Food with Flavor (TIE)

Food Trend You Love

Platinum Small Plates/Tapas

Small Plates/Tapas Gold Food Trucks

Food Trucks Silver Vegetarian/Vegan Options

Best Appetizers & Small Plates

Platinum Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar

Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar Gold Sidecar

Sidecar Silver Montano’s International Restaurant

Best Salads

Platinum Montano’s International Restaurant

Montano’s International Restaurant Gold Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar

Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar Silver Mac & Bob’s Restaurant

Best Biscuits

Platinum Scratch Biscuit Co.

Scratch Biscuit Co. Gold Chip & Jo’s

Chip & Jo’s Silver Crystal Spring Grocery (TIE)

Crystal Spring Grocery (TIE) Silver Corbin’s Confections (TIE)

Best Brunch

Platinum The Regency Room at Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center

The Regency Room at Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center Gold Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant

Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant Silver Billy’s

Best Barbecue

Platinum Mama Jean’s BBQ

Mama Jean’s BBQ Gold Three Li’l Pigs Barbeque

Three Li’l Pigs Barbeque Silver Wildwood Smokehouse

Best Barbecue (Chain)

Platinum Mission BBQ

Best Wings

Platinum AllSports Café

AllSports Café Gold Lews Restaurant

Lews Restaurant Silver Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill

Best Fried Chicken

Platinum Gina’s Food with Flavor

Gina’s Food with Flavor Gold The Hatch

The Hatch Silver Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant

Best Burgers

Platinum Farmburguesa

Farmburguesa Gold Burger in the Square

Burger in the Square Silver Lazy Bulldog Food Truck and Bistro

Best Burgers (Chain)

Platinum Jack Brown’s

Best Pizza

Platinum Grace’s Place Pizzeria

Grace’s Place Pizzeria Gold Papa’s Pizza

Papa’s Pizza Silver New York Pizza

Best Steaks

Platinum Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse

Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse Gold The Great 611 Steak Company

The Great 611 Steak Company Silver Coach & Four

Best Tacos

Platinum Tacos Rojas

Tacos Rojas Gold Tuco’s Taqueria Garaje

Tuco’s Taqueria Garaje Silver Cabo Fish Taco

Best Chili

Platinum Texas Tavern

Texas Tavern Gold Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill

Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill Silver Mac & Bob’s Restaurant

Best Sandwiches

Platinum Macado’s

Macado’s Gold Montano’s International Restaurant (TIE)

Montano’s International Restaurant (TIE) Gold The New Yorker Delicatessen (TIE)

Freshest Seafood

Platinum Harbor Inn Seafood

Harbor Inn Seafood Gold Awful Arthur’s

Awful Arthur’s Silver Sidecar (TIE)

Sidecar (TIE) Silver The River and Rail Restaurant (TIE)

Best Chinese Restaurant

Platinum Café Asia 2

Café Asia 2 Gold Szechuan Restaurant

Szechuan Restaurant Silver Red Palace

Best Japanese Restaurant

Platinum Kabuki Japanese Steakhouse

Kabuki Japanese Steakhouse Gold Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse

Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse Silver Sakura 9

Best Sushi

Platinum Ben Gui Sushi

Ben Gui Sushi Gold Wasabi’s

Wasabi’s Silver Café Asia 2

Best Thai Restaurant

Platinum City Corner 2

City Corner 2 Gold Taste of Asia

Taste of Asia Silver Thai Continental Cuisine

Best Vietnamese Restaurant

Platinum Viet Sub

Viet Sub Gold Pho Saigon

Pho Saigon Silver Pho Vietnam

Best Indian Restaurant

Platinum Tazaa

Tazaa Gold Nawab

Best Italian Restaurant

Platinum Sal’s Italian Restaurant

Sal’s Italian Restaurant Gold Luigi’s Italian Gourmet Restaurant

Luigi’s Italian Gourmet Restaurant Silver Remini’s

Best Mexican Restaurant

Platinum El Rodeo

El Rodeo Gold Taco Rojas

Taco Rojas Silver Alejandro’s Mexican Grill

Best Greek Restaurant

Platinum Athens Corner Grill

Athens Corner Grill Gold Paul’s Restaurant

Paul’s Restaurant Silver Abra Kababra

Best Greek / Mediterranean Restaurant

Platinum Athens Corner Grill

Athens Corner Grill Gold Falafel House

Falafel House Silver Cedars Lebanese

Best Bakery

Platinum Bread Craft

Bread Craft Gold Evie’s Bistro and Bakery

Evie’s Bistro and Bakery Silver On the Rise Bread Company

Best Special Occasion Cakes

Platinum Evie’s Bistro and Bakery

Evie’s Bistro and Bakery Gold Blush Baking Co.

Blush Baking Co. Silver Wildflour Café at Towers

Best Donuts

Platinum Corbin’s Confections

Corbin’s Confections Gold Carol Lee Donuts

Best Donuts (Chain)

Platinum Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts Gold Krispy Kreme

Best Fine Chocolates & Truffles

Platinum chocolatepaper

chocolatepaper Gold Montano’s International Restaurant

Montano’s International Restaurant Silver Sugar Magnolia

Best Candy Shop

Platinum The Candy Store

The Candy Store Gold chocolatepaper

chocolatepaper Silver Mast General Store

Best Ice Cream Shop

Platinum Blue Cow Ice Cream Co.

Blue Cow Ice Cream Co. Gold Katie’s Ice Cream & Chocolates (TIE)

Katie’s Ice Cream & Chocolates (TIE) Gold Salem Ice Cream Parlor (TIE)

Best Shaved Ice

Platinum Chillin’ Shaved Ice

Chillin’ Shaved Ice Gold Hang 10 Hawaiian Ice & Cream

Hang 10 Hawaiian Ice & Cream Silver Bayou Snowballs

Best Local Coffee Shop

Platinum Mill Mountain Coffee and Tea

Mill Mountain Coffee and Tea Gold RND Coffee Lounge

RND Coffee Lounge Silver Sweet Donkey Coffee House

Best Local Craft Beer Selection (Restaurant)

Platinum Wasena City Tap Room & Grill

Wasena City Tap Room & Grill Gold Montano’s International Restaurant

Montano’s International Restaurant Silver Twisted Track Brewpub

Best Brewery

Platinum Parkway Brewing Company

Parkway Brewing Company Gold Twisted Track Brewpub

Twisted Track Brewpub Silver Big Lick Brewing Company

Best Winery

Platinum Chateau Morrisette

Chateau Morrisette Gold Valhalla Vineyards and Wine

Valhalla Vineyards and Wine Silver AmRhein’s Wine Cellar

Best Bar Food

Platinum Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill

Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill Gold Twisted Track Brewpub (TIE)

Twisted Track Brewpub (TIE) Gold Community Inn (TIE)

Most Creative Cocktails

Platinum Lucky Restaurant

Lucky Restaurant Gold Sidecar

Sidecar Silver Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar

Best Wine List

Platinum Sidecar

Sidecar Gold Montano’s International Restaurant (TIE)

Montano’s International Restaurant (TIE) Gold Fortunato (TIE)

Best Martinis

Platinum Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse

Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse Gold Sidecar

Sidecar Silver The River and Rail Restaurant

Best Happy Hour Deals

Platinum Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill

Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill Gold Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar

Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar Silver 419 West

Best Brunch Drinks

Platinum Clutch Smoked Meats

Clutch Smoked Meats Gold Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant

Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant Silver Billy’s

Bar Where Everyone Knows Your Name

Platinum Community Inn

Community Inn Gold Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill (TIE)

Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill (TIE) Gold Fork in the Market (TIE)

Top Bartender

Platinum Rachel Kidd, Fortunato

Rachel Kidd, Fortunato Gold Ashley Pannell, Sidecar

Ashley Pannell, Sidecar Silver William Drew, Macado’s

Restaurant with the Best Live Entertainment

Platinum Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill

Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill Gold Gina’s Food with Flavor

Gina’s Food with Flavor Silver Fork in the Alley

Best Pet-Friendly Patio

Platinum The Green Goat

The Green Goat Gold Fork in the Alley

Fork in the Alley Silver Twisted Track Brewpub

Best Family-Friendly Restaurant

Platinum Lazy Bulldog Food Truck and Bistro

Lazy Bulldog Food Truck and Bistro Gold Gina’s Food with Flavor

Gina’s Food with Flavor Silver Mac & Bob’s Restaurant (TIE)

Mac & Bob’s Restaurant (TIE) Silver Famous Anthony’s (TIE)

Best Breakfast Menu

Platinum Our Daily Bread

Our Daily Bread Gold Scratch Biscuit Company

Scratch Biscuit Company Silver Scrambled (TIE)

Scrambled (TIE) Silver Famous Anthony’s (TIE)

Best Place for Lunch

Platinum Lazy Bulldog Food Truck and Bistro

Lazy Bulldog Food Truck and Bistro Gold Montano’s International Restaurant

Montano’s International Restaurant Silver Crystal Spring Grocery Co.

Best Place for Healthy Eating

Platinum Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant

Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant Gold Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar

Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar Silver Wildflour Café at Towers

Place you could visit 24/7/365