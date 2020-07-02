The Best and Brightest in Education

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2020 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Sponsored Content:

Learn more about these local and regional schools and education-related businesses providing students with the tools needed for academic achievement.

Pre-k-12 public schools

Roanoke City Public Schools

Please welcome Verletta White, the new superintendent of Roanoke City Public Schools. Superintendent White has more than 28 years of experience working in education and is excited to call Roanoke home.

She most recently served as the interim superintendent for Baltimore County Public Schools (BCPS). White focused on literacy across all subject areas, equity, inclusion, and opportunity for all students. She also put tremendous emphasis on positive, safe and healthy school climates, which are essential to support effective teaching and learning in every classroom.

Superintendent White began her teaching career in 1992, as an elementary school teacher in Baltimore City, then transitioned to a teaching position in Baltimore County in 1995. She rose through the ranks in BCPS, where she served as chief academic officer, assistant superintendent for elementary schools, area assistant superintendent for the Northeast Area and executive director of professional development.

Superintendent White is ready to get to work. ”My first 100 days will center on forming, assessing, and developing strategies that can have real, measurable and meaningful community impact. Again, my leadership style is based on relationships; therefore, it will be critical for me to begin forming strong positive relationships from the start,” says White.

Pre-K-12 Private Schools

North Cross School

Recipient of The Roanoker’s Best Private School and Preschool (Platinum) for five years running, North Cross School recognizes that students are capable of achieving amazing learning outcomes when educated by outstanding faculty in a community that fosters curiosity, responsibility, and personal growth. We create excellent scholars and remarkable individuals.

Specialized Learning

Learning & Behavior Specialists, LLC

Learning & Behavior Specialists offers award-winning tutoring, dyslexia intervention, homeschooling, educator training, study skills, summer intensives and more. Our programs help students of all subjects and levels gain the skills they need for success to achieve balance in their lives. No matter the learning style, we will help your child to succeed and grow.

Goodspeed Learning Consultants

When you want a specialist to address your student’s learning needs, Goodspeed Learning Consultants is the learning center where you go and Dr. Goodspeed is whom you call. Whether your child struggles with dyslexia or needs enrichment activities, needs help with advanced math, struggles with time management and organization, learning to read or completing college applications, we can help. Call Goodspeed Learning Consultants today!

Mill Mountain Zoo

At Mill Mountain Zoo, our mission is to help save species under threat and to teach people about the wild animals that share our world. We do this through our exhibits, educational programs and by working to help manage species at risk. As part of our mission, we work hard so that our visitors of all ages can have a fun way to learn about wildlife.

We partner with other zoos to ensure the survival of rare species and are currently home to nine of the 350 remaining red wolves. Our exhibits are focused on species that are native to the Roanoke area. It is our hope to inspire the youth of today to learn more about their local wildlife and to educate them that conservation starts right here at home. We are proud to give homes to native animals with injuries or behaviors that prevent them from being returned to the wild. Animals with nowhere else to go.

We greeted about 45,000 guests to the Zoo in 2019, with many of our guests taking part in our educational programs or special events. We reach an additional 15,000 individuals a year through on and off-site education programming in around 25 cities and counties in southwest Virginia and other parts of the Commonwealth. Each year, we also provide special hands-on volunteering and internships for approximately 50 college students a year who are pursuing careers in conservation, veterinary science, animal science and education.

Roanoke Ballet Theatre

Roanoke Ballet Theatre is home to the premiere professional ballet company of the Roanoke Valley, as well as a robust student body. Dancers of all levels will find a diverse slate of classes under the tutelage of professional dancers, with offerings such as ballet, tap, modern and jazz. Registration for fall classes is now available.

END OF PREVIEW: To read more from our July/August 2020 issue, Subscribe Today. Thank you for supporting local journalism!