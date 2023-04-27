The Fight Against Homelessness

The story below is a preview from our May/June 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Homelessness is on the rise in the Star City — how are we helping those who need it most?

The city of Roanoke maintains a point-in-time count of those experiencing homelessness. The most recent data available is from the night of July 20, 2022. That night, the city counted 269 homeless individuals—91 of which were unsheltered.

The 2022 number is up compared to the same month in 2021 when 198 individuals were counted as being homeless.

Joe Cobb, Roanoke’s vice mayor, explains that since COVID-19, homelessness in the city has been on the rise. “We’re seeing more people wanting to be outside, which is why we’ve seen some increase in issues with encampments. And we’ve also seen an increase in the number of unsheltered youth and young adults,” he says.

Courtesy of the Rescue Mission of Roanoke, Inc. A guest makes a bed at the Rescue Mission.

The pandemic exasperated mental health issues and substance abuse in the community, which has contributed to increased homelessness, Matt Crookshank, Roanoke’s human services administrator, notes. “We’ve just seen extraordinarily high rates of substance abuse and mental health issues, folks with really severe issues.”

The rising cost of housing, utilities and food, he adds, are all factors that could lead to a continuation of the trend of homelessness.

Although there has been a recent spike in homelessness, Cobb notes, “homelessness in the city and region has been reduced by 60% over the last 10 years.” That success is due in part to the work of the Blue Ridge Continuum of Care and Blue Ridge Interagency Council on Homelessness, which is the region’s planning group that works to end homelessness. It’s comprised of service providers from Roanoke and its neighboring localities. “We have a really comprehensive effort that is very collaborative,” he says.

Each one of the individuals and organizations that collaborate with the council are working tirelessly day in and day out to make the lives of the homeless a little bit better.

Crookshank is one of the key people in the city whose job it is to tackle the issue. He’s been doing this type of work for the past 11 years. “My passion is to improve my community and have an impact on those that are most vulnerable,” he says.

His efforts extend to bureaucratic work and direct service programs like the Homeless Assistance Team.

The team, which was started in the 1990s, is an outreach program that connects individuals who are on the streets to services. Originally comprised of three case managers, two new members were added when the city observed the growing need.

The team’s work increased in urgency when the Roanoke City Council passed a sidewalk ordinance that prohibits sleeping on sidewalks in the downtown district in late 2021. “It created more urgency for us to work through permanent solutions to get people off the streets and into permanent housing,” Crookshank says.

× Expand Courtesy of RAM House Volunteers serve meals and share their love of the “Ram Fam.”

Two of the service providers the team connects individuals with in pursuit of permanent solutions are the Rescue Mission of Roanoke, Inc. and Roanoke Area Ministries, known as RAM.

Lee Clark, chief executive officer of the Rescue Mission, describes the mission of his organization as being to “change people’s lives for the better.” It does so by providing meals, emergency shelter, recovery programs, grocery boxes and medical care.

Even though the organization is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, it’s continuing to evolve to meet the community’s needs.

Courtesy of the Rescue Mission of Roanoke, Inc. About 160 meals are served daily at the Rescue Mission.

A year ago, it started a medical street outreach team that goes directly to the homeless to provide medical services. One of the benefits of going into the community, Clark notes, is that the Rescue Mission is able to build relationships with those who are homeless in the hopes that they will decide to go to the shelter and eventually utilize all of the services it has to offer. “We want to move them out of crisis and into stability,” he says.

Currently, an average of 250 individuals stay at the shelter each night. Over the course of 2021, 1,748 unique individuals were given temporary housing by the shelter.

The Rescue Mission’s work isn’t done once it helps someone obtain permanent housing. Two years ago, it started an after-care program. When someone moves out now, case managers follow up with them to make sure they have the support they need. The case managers even help with obtaining furniture. “Rather than letting things spiral out and having that person back on the street and in the shelter, we intervene quicker and help them stay in their home,” Clark explains.

Courtesy of the Rescue Mission of Roanoke, Inc. Guests enjoy eating meals in the Rescue Mission dining room.

Run by nine employees and around 30 volunteers, RAM has been advocating for those facing or threatened by homelessness and hunger since 1971.

In 2022, it spent just under $300,000 to keep those who were facing eviction stay in their homes. That same year, it helped 125 individuals, including 30 children, get off the streets. “A lot of those people came from our day shelter,” Melissa Woodson, executive director, says.

The day shelter, which offers breakfast and lunch, is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. year-round. Compared to before the pandemic, the number of those who are served lunch has more than doubled, with around 160 meals served every day. Sixty-six percent of the shelter clients last year were unsheltered.

“We’re getting younger and younger people in here who are severely addicted to narcotics. We see a lot of men in our shelter. We see a lot of people who are suffering from schizophrenia,” she explains. In response to the growing need, RAM is expanding its mental health and recovery support.

