Top Docs 2019

For our biennial polling to determine the best doctors and dentists of the Roanoke Valley, nurses and dental hygienists in Roanoke-area zip codes shared their views on physicians in 53 specialties. Those nurses and health professionals, whose names and addresses were provided by the Virginia Board of Health Professionals, anonymously filled out a ballot (listing one doctor per category) during March. The top three are listed in each category; some categories may have more than three doctors because of ties. Other categories may have fewer than three if votes did not reach the cutoff set by the magazine’s staff.
These results are meant as a guideline and as one part of a search for a physician; there are many reasons that many excellent doctors do not appear here, including lack of affiliation to a hospital, recent arrival to the area, the tendency to recommend those who are known, and practice in sub-specialties not on the ballot. These results do not suggest that you should change from a doctor with whom you have a positive relationship. When choosing your physician, use all resources available, including recommendations of family and friends.
Editor's Note: Yellow highlight denotes top vote-getter in category. Area code 540 unless otherwise noted.
Top Allergist/Immunologist
- Dr. Thomas Fame, 404-9598
- Dr. Dane McBride, 343-7331
- Dr. Gates Hoover (TIE), 800-422-8482
- Dr. Aneysa C. Sane (TIE), 591-9447
Top Anesthesiologist
- Dr. David E. Thompson, 345-0289
- Dr. Maxine M. Lee, 345-0289
- Dr. Trevor Wilkes (TIE), 776-4000
- Dr. Neil A. Macdonald (TIE), 345-0289
- Dr. Gennard T. Lanzara (TIE), 776-4000
- Dr. Charles H. Sturm (TIE), 345-0289
Top Bariatric Surgeon
- Dr. Tananchai Lucktong, 224-5170
- Dr. Bruce A. Long, 224-5170
Top Cardiovascular/Thoracic Surgeon
- Dr. Joseph W. Baker, 853-0100
- Dr. Joseph F. Rowe III (TIE), 853-0100
- Dr. Cemil M. Purut (TIE), 776-2020
- Dr. Mark Joseph (TIE), 853-0100
Top Cardiologist
- Dr. John C. Lystash, 982-8204
- Dr. Molly S. Rutherford, 283-6000
- Dr. Terrence P. May, 982-8204
Top Chiropractor
- Dr. Garrett Thompson, 776-8200
- Dr. Howard Wilson (TIE), 776-0101
- Dr. Daryl Rich (TIE), 344-1055
- Dr. Philip J. Mollica (TIE), 344-2000
- Dr. Paul H. Cronk (TIE), 344-6738
- Dr. Benjamin E. Bowman (TIE), 362-0811
Top Colon/Rectal Surgeon
- Dr. Keith D. Munson, 283-6000
- Dr. Farrell C. Adkins, 224-5170
- Dr. Madge Ellis, 772-3008
Top Dermatologist
- Dr. Melanie Walter, 562-8873
- Dr. Allison K. Divers, 725-7546
- Dr. Susan B. Dorsey, 981-1439
Top Dermatology/Mohs Surgeon
- Dr. Mariana A. Phillips, 224-5170
- Dr. Kyle A. Prickett, 224-5170
Top Emergency Medicine Specialist
- Dr. Paul A. Haskins, 800-422-8482
Top Endocrinologist
- Dr. Dewey J. Bailey III, 344-3276
- Dr. James R. Mulinda, 344-3276
- Dr. Carl H. Bivens Jr., 344-3276
Top ENT/Otolaryngologist
- Dr. Paul Lenkowski, 655-1888
- Dr. Kurt Y. Chen, 800-422-8482
- Dr. Brian C. Gross, 444-8100
Top Family Medicine Doctor
- Dr. Clifford A. Nottingham, (now retired)
- Dr. Nina K. Sweeney, 904-7912
- Dr. David Cummings, 989-5594
Top Gastroenterologist
- Dr. Brian van der Linden, 772-3400
- Dr. Dennis Weiserbs, 345-4900
- Dr. Roy Lee Meyers III, 344-1264
Top General Surgeon
- Dr. Nadeem E. Khuri (TIE), 772-3008
- Dr. J. Albert Hagy Jr. (TIE), 224-5170
- Dr. Bruce A. Long, 224-5170
Top Geriatric Doctor
- Dr. Aubrey L. Knight, 981-7653
- Dr. Christopher D. Wood, 981-7653
- Dr. Mazen I. Madhoun, 981-7653
Top Gynecologist
- Dr. George Maxymiv, 772-3400
- Dr. Eric D. Swisher (TIE), 982-8881
- Dr. Mona M. Sadek (TIE), 774-6000
- Dr. Jill A. Gaines (TIE), 982-8881
Top Hematologist/Oncologist
- Dr. William A. Fintel, 774-8660
- Dr. Padmaja V. Mallidi, 982-0237
- Dr. Suzan R. Merten, 982-0237
Top Holistic Doctor
- Dr. Alicia Hollis, 556-1061
- Dr. Michael Arthur, 989-9800
Top Hospitalist
- Dr. Susan C. Lee, 800-422-8482
- Dr. Gretchen M. Junko, (no longer in Roanoke)
- Dr. Harsukh P. Patolia, 776-4000
Top Infectious Disease Specialist
- Dr. Muddasar Chaudry, 772-3400
- Dr. Dorothy C. Garner, 981-7715
- Dr. Thomas M. Kerkering, 981-7715
Top Internist
- Dr. Vashist Nobbee, 283-3760
- Dr. Roy Habib, 772-3400
- Dr. William C. Mitchell (TIE), 344-3020
- Dr. Jeri L. Lantz (TIE), 224-5170
