Top Docs 2019

For our biennial polling to determine the best doctors and dentists of the Roanoke Valley, nurses and dental hygienists in Roanoke-area zip codes shared their views on physicians in 53 specialties. Those nurses and health professionals, whose names and addresses were provided by the Virginia Board of Health Professionals, anonymously filled out a ballot (listing one doctor per category) during March. The top three are listed in each category; some categories may have more than three doctors because of ties. Other categories may have fewer than three if votes did not reach the cutoff set by the magazine’s staff.

These results are meant as a guideline and as one part of a search for a physician; there are many reasons that many excellent doctors do not appear here, including lack of affiliation to a hospital, recent arrival to the area, the tendency to recommend those who are known, and practice in sub-specialties not on the ballot. These results do not suggest that you should change from a doctor with whom you have a positive relationship. When choosing your physician, use all resources available, including recommendations of family and friends.

Editor's Note: Yellow highlight denotes top vote-getter in category. Area code 540 unless otherwise noted.

Top Allergist/Immunologist

Dr. Thomas Fame, 404-9598

Dr. Dane McBride, 343-7331

343-7331 Dr. Gates Hoover (TIE), 800-422-8482

800-422-8482 Dr. Aneysa C. Sane (TIE), 591-9447

Top Anesthesiologist

Dr. David E. Thompson, 345-0289

Dr. Maxine M. Lee, 345-0289

345-0289 Dr. Trevor Wilkes (TIE), 776-4000

776-4000 Dr. Neil A. Macdonald (TIE), 345-0289

345-0289 Dr. Gennard T. Lanzara (TIE), 776-4000

776-4000 Dr. Charles H. Sturm (TIE), 345-0289

Top Bariatric Surgeon

Dr. Tananchai Lucktong, 224-5170

Dr. Bruce A. Long, 224-5170

Top Cardiovascular/Thoracic Surgeon

Dr. Joseph W. Baker, 853-0100

Dr. Joseph F. Rowe III (TIE), 853-0100

853-0100 Dr. Cemil M. Purut (TIE), 776-2020

776-2020 Dr. Mark Joseph (TIE), 853-0100

Top Cardiologist

Dr. John C. Lystash, 982-8204

Dr. Molly S. Rutherford, 283-6000

283-6000 Dr. Terrence P. May, 982-8204

Top Chiropractor

Dr. Garrett Thompson, 776-8200

Dr. Howard Wilson (TIE), 776-0101

776-0101 Dr. Daryl Rich (TIE), 344-1055

344-1055 Dr. Philip J. Mollica (TIE), 344-2000

344-2000 Dr. Paul H. Cronk (TIE), 344-6738

344-6738 Dr. Benjamin E. Bowman (TIE), 362-0811

Top Colon/Rectal Surgeon

Dr. Keith D. Munson, 283-6000

Dr. Farrell C. Adkins, 224-5170

224-5170 Dr. Madge Ellis, 772-3008

Top Dermatologist

Dr. Melanie Walter, 562-8873

Dr. Allison K. Divers, 725-7546

725-7546 Dr. Susan B. Dorsey, 981-1439

Top Dermatology/Mohs Surgeon

Dr. Mariana A. Phillips, 224-5170

Dr. Kyle A. Prickett, 224-5170

Top Emergency Medicine Specialist

Dr. Paul A. Haskins, 800-422-8482

Top Endocrinologist

Dr. Dewey J. Bailey III, 344-3276

Dr. James R. Mulinda, 344-3276

344-3276 Dr. Carl H. Bivens Jr., 344-3276

Top ENT/Otolaryngologist

Dr. Paul Lenkowski, 655-1888

Dr. Kurt Y. Chen, 800-422-8482

800-422-8482 Dr. Brian C. Gross, 444-8100

Top Family Medicine Doctor

Dr. Clifford A. Nottingham, (now retired)

Dr. Nina K. Sweeney, 904-7912

904-7912 Dr. David Cummings, 989-5594

Top Gastroenterologist

Dr. Brian van der Linden, 772-3400

Dr. Dennis Weiserbs, 345-4900

345-4900 Dr. Roy Lee Meyers III, 344-1264

Top General Surgeon

Dr. Nadeem E. Khuri (TIE), 772-3008

Dr. J. Albert Hagy Jr. (TIE), 224-5170

Dr. Bruce A. Long, 224-5170

Top Geriatric Doctor

Dr. Aubrey L. Knight, 981-7653

Dr. Christopher D. Wood, 981-7653

981-7653 Dr. Mazen I. Madhoun, 981-7653

Top Gynecologist

Dr. George Maxymiv, 772-3400

Dr. Eric D. Swisher (TIE), 982-8881

982-8881 Dr. Mona M. Sadek (TIE), 774-6000

774-6000 Dr. Jill A. Gaines (TIE), 982-8881

Top Hematologist/Oncologist

Dr. William A. Fintel, 774-8660

Dr. Padmaja V. Mallidi, 982-0237

982-0237 Dr. Suzan R. Merten, 982-0237

Top Holistic Doctor

Dr. Alicia Hollis, 556-1061

Dr. Michael Arthur, 989-9800

Top Hospitalist

Dr. Susan C. Lee, 800-422-8482

Dr. Gretchen M. Junko, (no longer in Roanoke)

(no longer in Roanoke) Dr. Harsukh P. Patolia, 776-4000

Top Infectious Disease Specialist

Dr. Muddasar Chaudry, 772-3400

Dr. Dorothy C. Garner, 981-7715

981-7715 Dr. Thomas M. Kerkering, 981-7715

Top Internist

Dr. Vashist Nobbee, 283-3760

Dr. Roy Habib, 772-3400

772-3400 Dr. William C. Mitchell (TIE), 344-3020

344-3020 Dr. Jeri L. Lantz (TIE), 224-5170

