"We Can Do Hard Things"

She survived the unthinkable; now this coach and mother is ready to help others thrive.

For the chance to share all she’s learned over the last grueling five years. For the time to build her life coaching business, Soul Body Connect. For the opportunity to raise her beautiful surprise-of-an-almost-three-year-old girl, slung across her lap, nursing, and wearing nothing save a pink, long-sleeved T.

Not so long ago, Lindsay McKinnon was living a picture-perfect life — mom to two curious, energetic elementary-school-age boys, working as a therapeutic dance leader, massage therapist and doula, frequent host with her husband, Thomas McKinnon, at their 4,000-square-foot home on the side of a mountain.

Then March 19, 2016 happened. In the middle of the night, Lindsay and Tom woke to a raging fire. Amid the confusion and destruction, the McKinnons and all four of their house guests escaped. But their sons, Patrick, 10, and Logan, 5, did not. They died in their sleep, together, as the blaze consumed every beam, every shoe, every framed photo. Everything the McKinnons held dear.

For McKinnon, the journey out of the abyss has been exhausting, terrifying, soul-crushing. Also eye-opening. And clarifying.

What she learned is that she has a purpose, to guide and to teach. And she’s meant to use every life experience toward that end.

These days, she is writing her story. She and Tom have divorced. She’s working two jobs on top of her coaching to make ends meet. And she is co-parenting Trinity Acadia McKinnon, the kind of child who races to the door when the bell rings, to announce through the glass, “I’m Trin!”

Most of all, McKinnon yearns to help: Those in the depths of grief and loved ones trying to reach them. Those discovering — after a year of pandemic stress — the value of self-care. Those who, like her, have survived trauma, loss, loneliness.

“I think ultimately, you come to a place where it’s like, I know some things. And they’re really important. And I’ve been called to share them.”

A Second Chance

McKinnon’s life is starkly divided between the before and the after.

Before the fire, McKinnon was a carefree spirit, who had followed her curiosity from her family’s roots in the Winston-Salem, N.C., Moravian community to the rituals of the Episcopalian church and the breathtaking mountains surrounding Roanoke. She was a competitive gymnast-turned-youth minister, who felt fed by nature’s wonders.

She was a young woman who fell in love. She was a new mother who fell in love again, and again. She uncovered the healing powers of massage and the magic of accompanying women through childbirth. She discovered Qoya, a practice that guides women to let go of negative emotions through movement, and she joined a worldwide community of seekers finding wisdom in spiritual sources such as shamans, mystics and Tarot cards.

“You know, we had a beautiful life,” she recalls, her blueish-grayish eyes distant. “We had it all. We had the big house, we had amazing travels. We had great jobs.”

After the fire, McKinnon had no home, no identity, no voice. She coughed up soot for months. She vacillated between working to heal her body and soul, and running away. She leaned heavily on her Roanoke community, who showed up in every way they knew how, and sought the solace of out-of-town friends where she could fall apart in anonymity.

Eventually, she began her practices of self-care again, taking part in therapies of all kinds, including an equine program at Healing Strides with a group of mothers who had also known and loved Patrick and Logan.

