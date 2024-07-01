Your 2024 Health Heroes

The story below is from our July/August 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you! You shared more about the incredible health care industry, and the individuals making a difference in our everyday lives. × Expand Illustrated by Ana Morales Our community thrives thanks to its dedicated health professionals. From doctors and nurses to massage therapists and veterinarians, their unwavering commitment deserves recognition. Our readers celebrated these heroes by submitting their stories earlier this spring. Entries spotlighted a diverse range of roles, from nurses, physical therapists and family physicians to surgeons, holistic providers, elder care specialists and many more. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who shared their health hero tales. Your contributions spotlight the impact of these remarkable individuals on our lives. Nominees are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Some nominators chose to remain anonymous. Quotes from nominators have been edited for grammar and spacing, but are otherwise as submitted. Steven Anama, DDS, Henritze Dental Group Nominated for Dentist by Melanie Fisher “I used to have a fear of going to the dentist. From a young age, my former dentist would use laughing gas so that I would feel calmer. I have seen Dr. Anama for about 20 years now and he has always taken the time to make sure I feel comfortable, while never using laughing gas in his practice. I was skeptical at first, but his calm voice and positive demeanor has helped me through the times with the dreaded drill. Dr. Anama is straightforward, always explaining what needs to be done, while building relationships with his patients through sharing stories and current events. Oh and, by the way, he is an exceptional dentist. I have never had one complaint about the work he has done on my teeth. He explains the plan for the work that needs to be done, so that I understand, and he always takes the time to answer my questions. He cares about his patients, takes the time to get to know you and makes you feel more comfortable about being in the dentist chair.” Shannon Anderson, Ph.D., Roanoke College Nominated for Educator by Alicia Petska “Shannon Anderson, director of strategic health initiatives at Roanoke College, has been a leader in strengthening our region’s talent pipeline for much-needed health professionals. She was a crucial driver of a partnership forged with Carilion Clinic in 2022 that created new training and education opportunities for both Roanoke College students and Carilion employees… The non-clinical focus of that collaboration was an innovative approach — emblematic of Anderson’s work — that reflected a deep understanding of the multi-layered health and wellness needs facing our community. Anderson continues to teach in the classroom and leads Roanoke College’s Public Health Studies program. She also stepped up to serve as co-coordinator of a brand-new Human Services program that tackles questions of wellness from a diverse, interdisciplinary perspective. She’s a dedicated mentor for students, making time to work with them outside the classroom as a research advisor or just a supportive ear whenever needed. She inspires students to pursue health-related careers to be part of creating positive change for patients and communities. Spurring her work is a desire to nurture a new generation with the skills and passion to tackle the complex needs of our modern-day health care systems. The difference she’s making for our students and our community partners make her a Health Hero.” Christy Arthur, MD, Ultra Primary Care Nominated for Female Health Hero by Anonymous “Dr. Christy Arthur is a primary care provider with her own practice. She uses a direct care model, cutting out insurance, which means she is able to fully access all aspects of your health and take her time coming up with a plan and solutions for you. My initial visit with Dr. Arthur was over an hour and a half long. We simply had a conversation on the comfy couches in her ‘living room.’ When I left, I had a solid plan to address weight, mental health and ADHD. As she has said, she is able to practice medicine the way that all doctors want to, but are often prevented by caseload. As a comparison, her max patient load in her private practice is 500 patients versus over 3,000 demanded of her in a corporate healthcare setting. I love that I can conveniently message her through a secure message center if I need a refill or have questions or concerns about my health. I am also able to see her by phone, video or in person. The type of care Dr. Arthur is able to provide is simply refreshing.” Nominated for Innovator by Janet Crawford “Dr. Arthur is leading the way in revolutionizing primary care through her direct primary care practice. While ensuring patients benefit from her medical expertise, she partners with them, helping them create a lifestyle that serves them. She takes the hassle out of scheduling, allows time in all visits for answering questions and discussing ways to improve my health and addresses any acute issues. I am a survivor of melanoma because on a visit to discuss lab work, Dr. Arthur noticed that a mole on my right cheek was changing shape and color and referred me to a dermatologist. When I received the news that the biopsy was positive for malignant melanoma, Dr. Arthur saw me that day, reviewed the pathology report with me, performed a more extensive physical and facilitated a referral for further treatment. Throughout the time, she regularly checked in with me to see how I was, offering encouragement and suggestions for healing. Efficient, compassionate, competent care. Dr. Arthur is setting a new standard for the delivery of primary care. I am grateful.” Nominated for Family Medicine by Sarah Kennedy “Dr. Arthur has brought a new primary care practice to Roanoke that is so needed. My care is thorough and thoughtful. My physical alone was over an hour and covered every concern I had in detail. Dr. Arthur is a treasure to our community.” Nominated for Family Medicine by Anonymous

“I’m so thankful that Dr. Christy Arthur opened Ultra Primary Care in Roanoke! Because she has a direct primary care practice, Dr. Christy is available at short notice and can spend as much time as needed to address my issues. And we can consult via text, direct message or phone. I really appreciate not having to worry about the cost of an office visit (included in my monthly fee) or lab work (price is provided up front). Direct primary care is a great option and Dr. Christy is a wonderful doctor.” Nominated for Family Medicine by Morgan Blankenship “After years of being distrustful of doctors due to a previous bad experience, I met Dr. Christy at an open house of her practice. I was blown away by how approachable and open she was. Several months later, I became a patient. I was unaware at the time that I was in the beginning of a new, ongoing, medical condition. Dr. Christy discovered the initial issues upon our first examination. She very quickly identified the problem and sent me straight away for testing. I knew what to expect and the cost, because she was very detailed and clear. She writes you a visit summary and sends it through your portal so you are very clear on instructions and you have the ability to ask ongoing questions. At one point during this time frame, I told Dr. Christy that I thought there was more going on underneath and asked for additional testing. She didn’t hesitate to help me and sent me right away for additional tests. I have never felt so heard and understood by a medical professional before. Dr. Christy trusts that you know your own body and she’s willing and able to take the time to investigate with you and advocate for you. Her business model is innovative and ingenious.” Nominated for Family Medicine by Anonymous “Dr. Christy is among the courageous pioneers of Direct Primary Care, ensuring her patients receive the highest level of care and the greatest amount of quality time with her. She is delivering top-notch, exceptional service within the optimal structure for delivering timely and meaningful health care. Her desire for complete and meaningful interactions with patients has allowed her to touch countless hearts and help effect positive change in countless lives. She is a Health Hero, paving the way for others who desire more quality time with their patients and lower stress in the world of healthcare. She is returning medicine to where it should be - whole-patient centered with individualized health care plans for every patient in her care.” Nominated for Family Medicine by Anonymous “In today’s medical world, the only way to maximize profits is patient volume. But patient volume destroys the quality of the care given and results in the physical and emotional exhaustion and burnout of providers. Dr. Christy Arthur has chosen quality over quantity. She has developed a concierge medicine practice that is not intended to cater to wealthy clients, as is the case with most concierge medicine, but is an affordable practice scaled to those of us with average to moderate income. Prior to my joining Ultra Primary Care, my doctor visits were often limited to 15 minutes of rushed and inadequate diagnosis with little or no real follow-up. Now I receive a holistic and deeply caring exam with carefully communicated instructions, not only for my current health concerns, but for the general improvement of my overall wellbeing. In this age of money-driven, bottom-line medicine, Dr. Christy is a breath of fresh air, a physician whose practice harkens back to the time when doctors felt ‘called’ into medicine. She is a Health Hero extraordinaire - by any standards.” Michael Arthur, MD, IFMCP, The Center for Ultra Health Nominated for Functional Medicine by Anonymous “Dr. Michael Arthur’s whole-person approach has impacted countless lives across the valley and beyond. His desire to seek answers ‘upstream’ and provide each and every person with the space and opportunity to tell their stories has been instrumental in the healing of his patients. He has helped to diagnose and treat conditions many may miss, all because he believes firmly in the power of a patient’s story. He makes time for each patient so that they feel supported and heard and additionally puts together individual treatment plans for each of his patients. This personal approach leaves you feeling well cared for and seen. For many of us, it is the first time we have felt this. He is a Health Hero.” Linda Bailey, MBA, CMSA, Total You Health Nominated for Holistic Health/Natural Healing by Anonymous “Total You Health uses a combination of therapies to assist in an individual’s path to better health, or self-care journey. The red light therapy has helped with my overall wellness!” William Ball, MD, Roanoke Family Medicine Nominated for Family Medicine by Anonymous “Dr. Ball keeps up with my health care on a timely basis. He is never rushed and recommends procedures when they are needed, i.e., flu shots, etc. He talks in layman terms which I can understand. Instead of a doctor’s appointment, it’s like going to talk to your best friend.” Nominated for Family Medicine by Anonymous “Here is a ‘down to earth’ family doctor. Dr. Ball takes his time with you. He talks in lay terms and takes care to explain the medical part. I don’t think he has ever met a stranger.” Jonathan Barrett, MD, Carilion Clinic Nominated for Family Medicine by Becky Morris “Dr. Barrett is always willing to listen and cares about his patients. He has worked me into his schedule prior to scheduled appointments so I can be seen for an ongoing issue. He listens and discusses your health care plan and any concerns that I may have. He is extraordinary in his care of his patients.” Matthew Billups, DO, Carilion Clinic Nominated for Family Medicine by Anonymous “Dr. Billups has been our primary care physician since the early 2000s. He has always given us excellent care, especially when my husband suffered a DVT in 2008. His incredible knowledge and expertise are coupled with a fantastic bedside manner and a great sense of humor. Additionally, he has suffered his own personal tragedies, but nothing keeps him down! A fabulous physician and person, bar none.”

Allison Bowersock, Ph.D., CSCS, RunAbout Sports Nominated for Female Health Hero by Mia Whitt “She is an amazing advocate for health and our community. From encouraging people to stay active and runners supporting each other. She is also a professor. She is an amazing advocate for health and community that needs to be celebrated.” Ben Bowman, DC, Walter/Bowman Chiropractic Nominated for Chiropractic Care by Anonymous “Dr. Bowman is kind and gentle but effective. He legally listens and knows exactly how to treat my symptoms.” Wayne Brackenrich, DO, Carilion Clinic Nominated for Family Medicine by Debra Coley “Dr. Brackenrich has been my PCP for many years. I’ve always felt as if my care has been in wonderful, experienced hands and that it has been top of the line. He’s always been willing to listen when you have questions or concerns. Never felt like I’m just another number on a piece of paper. To me this is so important!” Margaret Bright, Brighter Image Day Spa Nominated for Female Health Hero by Mattea Day “Margaret has served the Roanoke community for over 30 years. She blesses every person that she comes in contact with and she is the strongest woman I’ve ever met. She has been trained in massage therapy, esthetics and nail care. Not only is she a woman with many talents, but she is also a leader at her church and offers a group there for women to connect on a monthly basis, have fun and worship together. She is my hero, my mentor and my friend. Margaret is a cornerstone in her community, she is loved by many!” Kelly Buchanan, RN, Carilion Clinic Nominated for Nurse by Anonymous “Kelly is one of the nicest and caring people I have ever met. She always greets me with a smile and puts me at ease. I don’t mind going to a doctor when I have someone like Kelly as the doctor’s assistant.” David Buck, MD, Blue Ridge Cancer Care Nominated for Oncologist by Donna Speaks “Dr. David Buck is a radiation oncologist at BRCC in Roanoke and I was referred to him for adjunct treatment after chemotherapy and surgery for breast cancer. He is so very patient and knowledgeable, as you would expect, but also has just the brightest smile. Every time I’ve seen him, through many exams, diagnostics and 28 treatments, he exuded a confidence that I couldn’t help but share. When you have a cancer diagnosis, I think the most important element of treatment is hope. Without it, there’s not much point in going through the rest. And the rest is a trial of its own. But a positive attitude like Dr. Buck’s was something I could take back to my children after every visit and give them something to smile about during a dark and difficult time. I continue to return to BRCC Radiation Oncology and no matter what the eventual outcome (as I like to say — so far, so good), I trust them with my life and am grateful for the hope that helped me walk through those first dark days. Living with a cancer diagnosis is so scary but it can be less so when you know there’s a team ready to do everything they can for you.” Corey Burgoyne, DMD, Blue Ridge Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Nominated for Oral Surgeon by Mary Quillen “Dr. Burgoyne and her staff are the most professional and dedicated people I have ever encountered. They have offices in Lexington and Fishersville, shuttling between the two several times a month. I am very fortunate to have this high quality of health care in my hometown of Lexington.” Savannah Caldwell, LewisGale Physicians Nominated for ICU Nurse by Richard Hannabass “I would like to submit Mrs. Caldwell for the simple fact that I have never seen a more meteoric rise in any institution. In less than two years she has risen from nursing to director of ICU of LewisGale at the young age of 29 years old; this is, in my opinion, very impressive.” Nominated for ICU Nurse by Robin Hannabass “This young lady has worked her way from nurse’s aide to director all before 30 years old! She is an amazing nurse and all while still attending full time pursuing her master’s degree. She never stops. She has earned numerous awards and accolades for her dedication and commitment to the ICUs and is an asset to HCA LewisGale!” James T. Callis, MD, Jefferson Surgical Nominated for Vascular Surgeon by Jerry Guzi “Developed pain in my leg and was advised to go to the ER. It was discovered I had a blood clot in my right leg. Tried clot-busting drug, but also developed aneurysm in popliteal artery, which soon ruptured. Required immediate surgery. Fortunately, Dr. Callis was on call, got the call, came. He performed surgery, taking part of a vein from my left leg, and used it to repair the artery rupture in my right leg. He was very well educated, skilled and experienced. (And kind.) I always felt that I was very fortunate he was on call and answered the call. Serious surgery. Took a while to heal. Did. Very well. I felt very fortunate. A doctor my wife worked for then said I was fortunate - some who have that situation and surgery don’t have both legs afterward. I felt afterward, through all my jogging, golf outings, trips and dog walking, that my life exercise, abilities and trips were thanks to Dr. Callis. Every recheck at his office, I sincerely thanked him and his staff for him, them. Before he retired, he asked me to come in again. He wanted to make sure my leg was still okay. On that visit, I mentioned a golf trip with my fraternity brothers. He asked which … Turns out we’re also fraternity brothers. Dr. Callis is a life blessing to me.” Dennis Chen, MD, Virginia Orthopedic Nominated for Orthopedic by Beth Smith “Dr. Chen is a wonderful orthopedic surgeon who does hip replacement. I had one on 5/23; the surgery and the recovery was easy. Dr. Chen is a doctor who gets to know his patients and listens to you, so I highly recommend Dr. Dennis Chen, if you need hip surgery, call and get an appointment, you won’t be sorry!”

Lisa Clemmer, RN, The Brian Center Fincastle Nominated for Nurse by Anonymous “She is always willing to help her other coworkers no matter their need. Goes the extra step to make sure her patients have what they need, even if she has to go and buy it or retrieve it from most anywhere. She’s always buying or just getting things one of her patients has asked for, was instrumental in making sure everyone had something on Christmas Day. I may be a bit prejudiced, but she has never in her entire nursing career not been willing to help out where it’s needed. Her greatest accomplishment I think is how she took a deep and caring care in her helping our neighbor as much as she could. Our neighbor was a five-time cancer survivor, diabetic, heart valve replacement and also a great friend. No matter the time of day or night, even if she had worked long hours, she is always willing to help wherever needed!” Roxanne Davenport, MD, Carilion Clinic Nominated for Female Health Hero by Donna Speaks “After being told my breast tumor was inoperable and that cancer had no doubt spread through my body (by another breast surgeon and without any imaging for metastasis), I saw Dr. Davenport. She held no judgment of my lack of self-care that had led to the tumor’s large size and after thorough tests and examination, she told me confidently and kindly that we were going for a cure. She did my surgery, which went as smoothly as possible with a quick recovery despite the radical nature and her wonderful team continues to care for my health, over a year later. Dr. Davenport uses innovative techniques and even volunteered to explain them to my son who was an anesthesiologist resident at the time and was curious about pain-sparing methods in surgery. She is that rare doctor who is well-trained, intelligent and caring.” Dominique Dempah, MD, LewisGale Physicians Nominated for Surgical Oncologist by Anonymous “I would like to nominate Dr. Dempah for opening a new treatment option for patients with metastatic liver cancer or cholangiocarcinoma in SWVA. Dr. Dempah and his team use hepatic artery infusion therapy to provide a treatment option for patients in our area and increase the overall survival rate and quality of life for these patients. In addition, Dr. Dempah performs countless difficult tumor and hepatobiliary surgeries, working endless hours, to ensure patients get the cancer treatments they deserve. SWVA is so fortunate to have this health care hero!” Ian Dempsey, MD, Carilion Clinic Nominated for Orthopedic by Lori Dillon “Dr. Dempsey was a godsend in my husband’s journey after his accident. First and foremost, the very first time we saw him, he looked at my husband and said, ‘Dude, you look dazed!’ I was so thankful that he could see my husband’s concussion symptoms when occupational medicine diagnosed him with concussion symptoms but refused to document them. I’m assuming the reason was because my husband’s light duty was computer work and she would have had to take him completely out of work. Regardless, Dr. Dempsey showed genuine concern and kept my husband under his care to make sure he didn’t have any complications. He’s wonderful!” Lisa Deyerle, MD, LewisGale Physicians Nominated for Family Medicine by Casey Anderson “Dr. Deyerle has been my GP for many years. I am confident in her care. She is competent and professional, yet very warm and personable. It is difficult for me to imagine having the same rapport with someone else. I am grateful I am so much older than she is. I don’t have to worry about her retiring and having to find another GP before I pass on.” Alyssa East, Carilion New River Valley Medical Center Nominated for Nurse by Jacob East “Alyssa East is the embodiment of what a nurse should be in the labor and delivery field. She always goes to work with a positive attitude and shows kindness and compassion to everyone she crosses paths with. She takes the time to create a personal connection with each and every patient and always gives her patients her best, even on difficult days. She also handles incredibly stressful and complicated situations which arise during childbirth, always taking the time to comfort and reassure her patients that they’re in good hands and will be well taken care of. Put simply, she is a model of what a labor and delivery nurse should be and is absolutely deserving of the title of ‘healthcare hero.’ The nursing profession could certainly use more nurses like East.” Jennifer Easterday, MD, Good Samaritan Advanced Illness Care Nominated for Hospice Care by Scotti Hartman “Dr. Jennifer Easterday exemplifies the power of our purpose at Good Samaritan Advanced Illness Care and Hospice. During the four years of her tenure as our medical director, she has provided outstanding commitment to the patients in our care. She embodies a person-centered approach of compassion and enriches the thousands of lives she has touched. She completed her residency at East Tennessee State, and later completed her fellowship at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine with a focus on hospice and palliative care. What began as a clinical rotation spoke to her spirit and became her professional calling. The journey at the end of life is regarded as fraught with pain and fear, but Dr. Easterday gives us the vision and depth to understand otherwise. She remarks, ‘To understand the goal for the patient and to think outside of the box to achieve this goal is what helps us affirm life and the life of every person we serve.’ Dr. Easterday also founded our Palliative Care program, which rotates service through LewisGale Hospital-Salem, every other week. For the staff who work alongside her, Dr. Easterday serves as the gold standard for setting hospice best practices. As the only community-based, non-profit hospice in the region, employing a medical director of her caliber and expertise is a market differentiator for Good Sam. Her remarkable accessibility has provided prompt relief for her patients and nimble clinical direction for staff while bedside in the field.”

Michael Fitzgerald, Brightview Health Nominated for Addiction Specialist by Vanessa Fitzgerald “I am nominating my son. He has several degrees and certificates I did not list. The reason I am nominating him is because he is a dedicated counselor. He has worked in several facilities that have closed, but his clients will go to no one but him. They follow him and, when they are successful in his program, drop in to see him for an added boost to staying clean. I don’t get to visit often, but when I do, we always run into someone anxious to tell me about how he has helped them. They are not sure where they’d be as he was their first attempt to get clean. I truly would appreciate his dedication and hard work acknowledged!” Amanda Gillespie-Twardy, MD, Blue Ridge Cancer Care Nominated for Oncologist by Donna Speaks “I was referred to ‘Dr. G-T’ when a mammogram confirmed my suspicions of a large malignancy in my left breast. I was terrified on the day I first visited BRCC. My daughter was with me and had been in the room when a local surgeon had pronounced me beyond hope and likely with highly metastasized cancer. Dr. G-T ordered bunches of diagnostics, which showed no evidence of metastasis and referred me to another surgeon (see other nomination). She also got me rapidly fitted with a port and started chemotherapy to shrink the tumor before surgery and then radiation. She and literally everyone on the chemo team treated me with such kindness and patience that I often felt almost pampered on my treatment days. I never dreaded them and was given the most important treatment element there is — hope. When my initial scans came back clear, as opposed to the first surgeon’s predictions, my daughter was again in the room and we made them say the results twice because we’d been so hopeless until then. Again, Dr. G-T, along with her team, consistently provided the thing we needed most during this terrible time — optimism and belief in a future. They always asked and listened to my complaints and offered suggestions based on their vast experience and knowledge, time after time. I witnessed so many patients struggling and families having the worst day of their life, and the BRCC staff never flagged in their compassion.” Barbara Gray, Carilion Clinic Nominated for Female Health Hero by Erik Gray “Barbara is responsible for the scheduling of 16 cardiologists. She maintains their schedules, constantly communicates with patients, nurses and other administrators to ensure quality patient care. Her relentless enthusiasm and tireless work ethic demonstrate the highest qualities of professionalism. She is a great credit to the department.” Brian Gross, MD, LewisGale Physicians Nominated for ENT by Jerry Belcher “He has been a wonderful doctor. He has done several surgeries on me for cancer and he is a wonderful doctor.” Beth Hedrick, CPhT Adv, Carilion Giles Community Hospital Nominated for Certified Pharmacy Technician by Amy Westmoreland “Beth Hedrick, CPhT Adv, is a certified pharmacy technician with advanced training, who I have worked with for the past 26 years. We work in the hospital pharmacy at Carilion Giles Community Hospital in Pearisburg, VA. Pharmacy technicians are the unsung healthcare heroes in the pharmacy world who make sure that medication safety is the highest priority. They make sure the right drugs are available at the right time where they are needed. So often, the contribution that pharmacy techs make is unseen, but, remembering that medication therapy is key to making our patients better, this is an enormous responsibility. Hedrick has been the leader on our team for her delightful and hardworking attitude through the implementation of a new automated drug dispensing system. This was an enormous project from design of how the medications fit most optimally and safely in the dispensing cabinets, to developing reporting to make sure drug diversion is prevented. Maintaining medication supply and purchasing medications in the context of increased drug shortages is also a challenge that Hedrick has expertly managed. There are new regulations that impact the compounding of sterile intravenous medications. This year, Hedrick worked with the team on the design of the new compounding suite, using her unique skill set to visualize and recommend changes needed to impact the final workflow. Hedrick’s unwavering commitment to patient care and to our team is what has made Hedrick such a valuable team leader. She is my hero!” Ann Jaeger, MD, Physicians Associates of VA PC Nominated for Family Medicine by Timothy Clark “Dr. Jaeger does a fantastic job of managing my health as my primary care physician. She interacts with all my specialists; monitoring case notes, lab results and general status to ensure everything I need is covered and more importantly, ensures that I do not incur unnecessary testing and costs.” Carol Jacobs, PT, PRC, Embody Pilates Nominated for Female Health Hero by Anonymous “Carol Jacobs is the owner of Embody Pilates & Fitness. She is a classical Pilates teacher and a doctor of physical therapy. Before I started working with Jacobs, I was dealing with a knee injury that I thought would prevent me from ever enjoying the activities I most enjoy — hiking, biking and kayaking. I couldn’t even enjoy walking my dog because of my knee injury. Jacobs was able to help me strengthen my entire body and specifically the muscles supporting my knee through Pilates and Nubie. In addition to my knee, Jacobs has helped me strengthen my feet, including my fallen arches and ankles. There is a noticeable difference in even the way my feet look after working with Jacobs. Jacobs truly cares about her clients’ health and well-being. She has the most sincere, nonjudgmental nature and makes you feel you can accomplish anything. I can tell I’m stronger in many ways and have the confidence and desire to keep moving and making progress in my health. I can also tell that Pilates has helped my mental health as well.” Brian Jensen, DC, Cave Spring Chiropractic

Nominated for Chiropractic Care by Mary Florin “I met Dr. Jensen after desperately walking into his office because I could not walk. He immediately noticed a lifelong problem with my feet that no one had ever mentioned. He fitted me for orthotics which completely corrected my gait. He was also extremely attentive when I severely broke my humerus, requiring surgery. He started me on red light therapy and surprised even my ortho doc who was anticipating that I probably needed a shoulder replacement but didn’t want to do one because I was too young, 65, (haha) and would probably need another. Dr. Jensen is a teaching chiropractor and highly sought after in the chiropractic community to do seminars. He’s just great!” Mark Kochenderfer, MD, Blue Ridge Cancer Care Nominated for Oncologist by Karen Wood “I was very ill when I was referred to Dr. Kochenderfer. I was so very scared not knowing what to expect or what would happen. Dr. Kochenderfer knew right away what my diagnosis was and the treatments I would need. I knew from the first day that I was in the best of care. It was the scariest time of my life. It’s now been a year and I know without doubt that I wouldn’t be here if not for Dr. Kochenderfer. He is a true hero and now, thanks to him, I get to spend the rest of my life loving my family. We are so fortunate to have such an amazing oncologist in our area.” Richard Konstance, MD, Heart of Virginia Cardiology Nominated for Cardiologist by Ben Smith “Dr. Richard Konstance is the best cardiologist in Roanoke. He, along with Dr. Shapiro, saved my husband after he had the widowmaker heart attack; with his care and guidance we had five wonderful years after… then, after his death, he took me under his wing and treated me for broken heart syndrome. Richard is a caring doctor who listens to his patients and treats them with respect... He is not only my cardiologist but I put him in the category as a friend who if needed you can count on him, so if you need a cardiologist, I highly recommend Dr. Richard Konstance! You won’t be treated as just a patient going through the office visit, you will be treated as a cared for patient; he listens and cares and the staff of nurses that work with him are also great, friendly, caring.” Paul Lenkowski, MD, Ph.D., Roanoke Valley ENT & Allergy Nominated for Allergists/Immunologists by Debbie Key “Dr. Paul Lenkowski is my ENT doctor. He keeps my sinuses clear and clean. I’ve been seeing him for about 10 years and would not go anywhere else in the world but where he is. I have followed him from one office to another and now he has his own practice. I would follow him to the end of the earth because he actually does the job. He truly listens to his patient and evaluates their answers. Due to his efforts and intuitiveness, I was sent to a pulmonologist, Dr. Killeen, who also listens and evaluates the situation. He suggested a monthly medication and fought the insurance company to let me on it even though I had not been his patient for a long time. He pointed out my previous 10 years of misery prior and all the problems I had had. Both doctors went the extra mile. They are not there to just keep you coming back; they are there to fix you. They truly care about their patients. I have sent multiple people to Dr. Lenkowski and every time he has fixed them or evaluated them and gotten them to the right person for help. He doesn’t just throw up his hands and he doesn’t just throw medicine at it. He truly cares and he truly follows through and he truly fixes his patients. As I have said before, I would follow him to the end of the earth!” JoAnne Llavore, MD, Carilion Clinic Nominated for Family Medicine by J. Holland “Dr. Llavore is a compassionate/caring physician. She listens to my concerns, in which her diagnosis always includes my concerns with a thorough explanation. Thank you kindly, Dr. Llavore!” Padmaja Mallidi, MD, Blue Ridge Cancer Care Nominated for Oncologist by Debra Coley “I’ve had so many years of association with Dr. Mallidi due to my daughter having cancer in 2010 and then my diagnosis in 2020. I’ve always felt comfortable with her being extremely knowledgeable and so very important, caring! She’s always willing to take the necessary time to answer all of your questions and ease any concerns! Having cancer is a scary diagnosis so having medical staff that truly seem to care is extremely important to one’s mental health.” Kara Matala, DO, Roanoke Partners in Health Nominated for Family Medicine by Karen Martin “Dr. Matala’s story would be one of care and concern for me. She accepted me as a new patient a few years ago when my previous family physician of many years passed away. Dr. Matala welcomed me with open arms and has treated me with utmost respect and genuine care. I have had several areas of concern, and she quickly knew exactly where to send me and how to handle the situation. I cannot tell you one specific time or story that she has been a hero to me. She is a hero to me every time I enter her office or message her. She answers my questions, gives me a hug or listens to my concerns. I highly recommend her for a health hero.” Olivia May, PT, DPT, Pivot Physical Therapy Nominated for Physical Therapist by Sheila Long “I had tendinitis of rotator cuff, bursitis of my shoulder, shoulder impingement. Olivia worked with me three times a week for four weeks. She is excellent at what she does and is friendly and outgoing. She always asks how you feel after each exercise and will not do anything that causes you pain. I just finished my treatments and feel I am 80%+ better. She gave precise information on how to continue exercises at home and answered all my questions. I was very pleased and I come from a rehab career. She always has a smile during sessions. I would highly recommend her as knowledgeable and efficient.”

Sandy McGhee, MS, RNCS/FNP, Roanoke College Nominated for Female Health Hero by Alicia Petska “Sandy McGhee has been on the frontline of advancing health and wellness here at Roanoke College. In her role as director of student health and counseling services, she’s been a champion for whole student wellness and led major initiatives to ensure our Maroons are supported and poised for success. As chair of our care team, McGhee leads a group of campus leaders who collaborate to provide resources for students who are facing challenges and in need of wraparound services. She also spearheaded the redesign of a health services office to offer a secure space for students to take telehealth medical and counseling appointments. This came after she noticed on-campus students had no reliable venue to discreetly access those important services. McGhee also pioneered a new wellness-focused community, Flourish, for our residence halls to create a supportive environment that guides students through a multidimensional approach to wellness. Looking to the future, McGhee collaborated with the American College Health Association to engage in the National College Health Assessment. That assessment will provide insight into health and wellness trends on campus so we can better respond to emerging needs. ‘Sandy’s insight and voice of compassion have been extremely helpful in these efforts,’ said Donovan Hill, coordinator of wellness operations. McGhee’s kindness, expertise and commitment make her a health hero in our community. Her work to weave wellness into the daily lives of students has an impact that endures for years as our graduates go on to become community leaders.” Rachel Meadows, NP, Restoration Direct Primary Care Nominated for Family Medicine by Anonymous “Rachel Meadows is such a blessing to our family! She is so patient and makes you feel like she has all the time in the world to talk to you. She is very knowledgeable and has a wonderful balance of using natural products and modern medicine to best suit the family’s needs. She is always quick to get back to us and follows up to make sure we are healing well. She is simply the best!” Nominated for Family Medicine by Amanda Beville “Our son Tucker has asthma that flares up, especially when sick. Rachel Meadows knows Tucker and the rest of our family, so well. I texted her one day and told her Tucker’s breathing was very concerning and I had done all I could at home and asked if she could see him right away or if I needed to take him to the ER. I knew he needed a dose of steroids. Meadows said to bring him in right away. She listened and looked at Tucker’s breathing and knew right away that he needed a steroid. Thankfully she had some in office and was able to treat him right away! We were able to avoid going to the ER and he was quickly beginning to get better. She sent in a prescription for a steroid and later that night we were able to pick it up. Tucker was doing so much better soon after seeing her! She checked in and followed up with us and his pulmonologist to make sure all was well and he was doing better. When your child isn’t breathing well, it’s very scary as a parent. We are very grateful that Meadows saw him right away and got him what he needed to be breathing better so quickly!” Nominated for Family Medicine by Mary Florin “I started seeing Rachel Meadows after my doctor of nearly 40 years retired. I thought I’d never find anyone as kind, caring and meticulous as Dr. Kelleher. Someone who knew me, gets me. Not only is Meadows exceptionally approachable, she also listens to her patients. She goes straight to the root of your medical needs, not simply prescribing a medication and sending you on your way. She follows up. She is interested in the whole person and getting you to your best possible outcome. I can get in touch with her 24/7. She doesn’t take insurance for her services, but the monthly fee is less than one visit with a deductible. She is not owned by insurance companies. She is simply the very best.” Nominated for Family Medicine by Kelly Olson “Rachel is our direct primary care nurse practitioner. She is always available to help us in a moment’s notice when something occurs that is urgent but not an emergency room visit. Last summer my daughter fell off of a bunkbed and cut open the back of her head. The cut was wide, but the bleeding was contained. She came to my home, cleaned the wound and then instead of needing to do stitches, she knew of an innovative technique to braid the hair and tie it in a knot to keep the wound closed. This was so much less traumatic for my daughter than having to have stitches and worked even better than glue. I’m so thankful for her immediate response and creative techniques to serve our family.” Carol Mynatt, DC, Well Adjusted Roanoke Nominated for Chiropractic Care by Mattea Day “I am so grateful for Carol, her husband Brian and their office manager at Well Adjusted Roanoke. Carol has helped my body heal through sprains, breaks, migraines and many other health challenges over the years. I have received chiropractic care from her before, during and after childbirth. Her help is the reason I was able to continue working in the field of Massage Therapy throughout my pregnancy and I appreciate her so much. She has not just been a healer to me, she’s helped my family, my clients, friends and this community. Thank you to an amazing team! Dr. Carol and Brian are the BEST chiros in Roanoke.” Jane Nwaonu, MD, Carilion Clinic Nominated for Rheumatologist by Timothy Clark “Dr. Nwaonu maintains and reviews my labs and other tests while coordinating with my general practitioner to ensure my rheumatoid arthritis is addressed without interference with other conditions. I have very expensive support and maintenance medications that need detailed oversight, and Dr. Nwaonu is fabulous in managing this interaction and communicating with me in clear and concise communications.”

Tristina Pagans, LMT, Therapeutic Elements Massage Nominated for Massage Therapist by Douglas Hall “I have known Tristina for about three years; she was recommended to me as my doctors could not fix the issue with my sciatic nerve pain I was experiencing. I went to see her and within two weeks she had me back to work; she is the nicest, most outgoing massage therapist I have ever met! She works with me to keep my pain at bay to where I’m not on crutches. I would recommend her to anyone who has muscle or sciatic nerve issues or to anyone who wants a great massage; she is my hero!” Faith Pasley, MD, Fralin Free Clinic Nominated for Family Medicine by Anonymous “Dr. Pasley has been volunteering at the Fralin Free Clinic for many years. This clinic serves the homeless people in our community. She directly cares for patients every week and is the supervising physician for the rescue mission. She is a truly selfless volunteer.” James Pate, PharmD, Fair Way Pharmacy Nominated for Male Health Hero by Anonymous “James Pate is the owner and pharmacist of Fair Way Pharmacy. Fair Way is a cost plus pharmacy. This means you can buy your medications at a wholesale rate plus a small dispensing fee. Usually, the cost is significantly less than your health insurance co-pay. Pate has helped me and friends of mine get medicine that we need when other big box pharmacies say they aren’t obtainable. He is also a truly nice person. Fair Way Pharmacy is a gift — people should not have to choose between food and medicine.” Vishal D. Patel, MD, Carilion Clinic Nominated for Internist by Anonymous “After my former general practitioner retired, I called Carilion Clinic for an appointment with a new doctor for my annual wellness checks. By sheer luck, they scheduled a visit with Vishal D. Patel, MD. He has been thorough, informative and extremely helpful in dealing with everything from dandruff to COVID-19. He has been responsive and accessible when I have a question or concern. I have recommended him to friends who also have been very pleased with his care.” Antonio Petralia, MD, LewisGale Physicians Nominated for Family Medicine by Lisa Germanio “Dr. Petralia is the best doctor, he is so genuine and truly cares, and his patients aren’t just a number. He takes time and explains everything to help his patients.” Qusair Raza, MD, LewisGale Physicians Nominated for Family Medicine by Mary Wingate “Dr. Raza never overlooks any of your complaints. He takes them seriously and investigates the causes. He goes to the hospital immediately if you are admitted even if you’ve been admitted through the ER. We are 90 and 77 years old.” Randy Rhea, MD, Parkway Physicians Nominated for Family Medicine by Bootie Chewning “Randy has been my primary doctor for years. Even took care of my grandma, mom and husband and my children. Just a wonderful doctor for all my family and very deserving of this award. He cares about people and gives his time, not rushing you through like some doctors.” Nominated for Family Medicine by George Nester “Dr. Rhea has contributed many hundreds of hours volunteering for Bradley Free Clinic. I have known Dr. Rhea for more than 35 years. In all that time he has remained steadfast in caring and being empathetic to his patients and their families. He recently experienced his own health issues. With determination he worked to recover and return to the medical service he loves. The Roanoke Valley has been blessed by his service. I speak as a patient and a friend.” Daryl Rich, DC, CSCS, Core Chiropractic Nominated for Chiropractic Care by Anonymous “Dr. Rich is a wonderful Chiropractor. I have been going to him for 18 years. He has taken care of me through injuries and well times. He teaches wellness, has exercise classes and has helpful handouts to take home on certain wellness subjects. He is very caring.” Cara Rogers, DO, Carilion Clinic Nominated for Neurologist by Lori Dillon “My husband was in a major tractor trailer accident while on the job for UPS. Fighting with workers comp was an absolute nightmare. Thankfully, I had a customer whose husband was a retired neurosurgeon, and looked at my husband’s MRI and referred us to Dr. Rogers. She and her team are the most thorough, considerate and overall best group of people ever. She did a C3-C4 fusion on my husband, then she performed a carpal tunnel surgery on myself. She’s one in a million! So smart and kind! So thankful to have found her!” Molly Rutherford, MD, Carilion Clinic Nominated for Cardiologist by Brenda Adams “She came into my hospital room every day over my Christmas stay in 2023 and put me at ease and explained what had happened to me and the course of treatment, asked if I had questions and asked my husband if he had questions. She listened to us and gave us a game plan; she was wonderful and so smart, she knows her stuff. I’m a complicated case but she was on the game. We really liked her and she made sure I got to see her in her office.” Mona Sadek, MD, LewisGale Physicians Nominated for OBGYN by Anonymous “Dr. Sadek has been my doctor for over a decade and I’ve always appreciated her direct, calm manner. She is reassuring, open to all your questions (really important in her field for a patient to find a nonjudgmental doctor who listens to all concerns) and manages to take your mind off what’s typically an awkward situation with casual conversation or jokes. She’s always quick to answer questions in the online portal or see me quickly for an emergency appointment. I’m glad to nominate her as a health hero and to have her as my doctor!” Mark Schueler, DC, Roanoke Valley Chiropractic and Clinical Nutrition Center Nominated for Other by Kathryn Bishop “Neurolink, functional medicine, NRT, Ion cleanse, Microcurrent, QNRT, Bioscan — He uses a combination of analysis techniques to address the cause of clients’ ill health, getting to the root, not throwing scripts at you that keeps you coming back. It is fascinating, the things that he knows and can do that are unconventional that work!”

Matthew Skelton, MD, Blue Ridge Cancer Care Nominated for Oncologist by Brenda Adams “Dr. Skelton came in on Christmas day to see me. He allowed me to come into his office for bloodwork on Dec. 21 even though they were closing early for Christmas; he brought me in, his staff did my bloodwork and I was in need of blood transfusion, so I was sent to the ER. He and his staff are so polite; I’m glad he is my doctor for my blood transfusions, he is very knowledgeable.” Patti Smith, RT, Carilion Clinic Nominated for Radiologist by Anonymous “I am not a patient, but I have a local coworker with an amazing story to tell about her travels as an interventional radiologist to East Africa. She is passionate about IR and will never give up an opportunity to educate the world on what is possible with the incredible techniques that are being pioneered and improved upon daily in IR departments all over the globe.” Emily Staples, DO, Carilion Clinic Nominated for Family Medicine by Lois Garrett “Dr. Staples has one of the best rapports with patients I have ever seen. Not only is she very kind and attentive, she listens and reassures patients. She is very smart and conscientious. It is so nice to be comfortable talking with her in ‘every’ visit. She does not dismiss my symptoms like so many doctors in Roanoke do, especially doctors in most other specialties here.” Martha Sullivan, Virginia Western Community College Nominated for Educator by Pam Woody “Martha Sullivan became division dean of Health Professions at Virginia Western Community College five years ago. Prior to that, she was interim dean of Health Professions (during COVID and remote learning), program head of dental hygiene, both professor and adjunct professor in dental hygiene. Sullivan has continued to be successful in all roles at VWCC. While program head of dental hygiene, she not only represented the program in the community, but willingly served on numerous community and regional committees regarding access to oral healthcare and access to health services for the community. Marty had to continually manage emergencies that would occur, not only at VWCC, but also at both Joint Venture Dental Hygiene programs at Laurel Ridge Community College and Danville Community College. She performed her duties seamlessly. She currently serves as a mentor to the students, faculty members, program directors and staff members as well. She is always willing to go above the standard to ensure the programs at VWCC deliver the highest quality and produce the highest achieving graduates in the 10 healthcare programs at VWCC. While her background is in dental hygiene, she had to quickly adapt in the other fields represented at VWCC and assist with writing accreditation self-studies for numerous programs and hire and mentor new hires in the new health programs being offered at VWCC. She works tirelessly seven days a week to ensure the health professions Division is the best that it can be and she is a tireless leader for everyone.” Nominated for Educator by Tillie Conner “Marty Sullivan is the Dean of Health Professions at VWCC. She is dedicated, hardworking, extremely organized and focused on continuously learning and developing best practices to manage routine activities, both efficiently and effectively. Sullivan brings true professional attributes to not only health professions, but to the entire college community. Sullivan goes above and beyond the call of duty in pursuing excellence. She genuinely cares and easily develops and fosters relationships with students, faculty and colleagues. She actively participates in meetings and events, enabling her to understand the department’s implicit needs and initiate ideas to support our efforts. I highly recommend Sullivan as our health hero. She is motivated and positively engaged, serving as a true inspiration.” Nominated for Educator by Morgan Boyd “Marty Sullivan is the Dean of Health Professions at Virginia Western Community College as well as a dental hygienist. She was the program director for the dental hygiene program for several years prior to taking on the challenging position of Dean of Health Professions. She oversees several health professions such as dental hygiene, surgical technology, radiography, radiation oncology, practical nursing, medical laboratory technology, nursing and more. She serves as a role model to the program heads by always offering constructive criticism while putting the needs of the student first. She continually supports the health programs by actively participating in events that promote the programs that ultimately feed our community with the much needed health professions. She is a professional leader that we can always come to whether we need advice or encouragement and always treats her faculty with respect. She is a true role model and wonderful leader.” Nominated for Educator by Leah Savelyev “Mrs. Sullivan exemplifies dedication to health education at Virginia Western Community College, by embodying the essence of a health hero. As a cornerstone of the institution’s health profession programs, she advocates for the academic growth and success of students. With profound commitment, Mrs. Sullivan fosters an environment where students thrive not only academically but also personally. Her impact extends beyond the classroom, as she actively supports faculty and staff, ensuring they have the resources and support necessary to excel in their roles. Sullivan’s compassionate leadership and tireless efforts make her an invaluable asset to the health education community, enriching the lives of students, colleagues and our community.” Lindsay Thorn, DMD, LAT Dentistry Nominated for Dentist by Anonymous “I always look forward to my dentist visits now, thanks to Dr. Thorn and her entire team. Her staff is so sweet and kind; they always remember details from previous conversations, and the hygienist has such a gentle touch, you almost forget you’re getting a cleaning. Dr. Thorn answers all your questions without judgment and offers practical advice for all facets of dentistry, even recommending certain therapies or exercises to practice outside of appointments. The beautiful office is always a treat too, especially with soothing massage chairs, blankets, headphones and a little Bob Ross on the TV above you! She really shows that you don’t have to be nervous during a visit. I am very grateful to Dr. Thorn for her kindness and thoroughness, for showing how much she cares about her patients and for always making me feel welcome and open to any questions or concerns. She and her staff are absolute health heroes for the work they do, and the way they do it!”