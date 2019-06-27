Seamless From Start to Finish

The story below is from our July/August 2019 issue. For the full issue Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

From the street, you’d never know what was going on in the Moyers’ Raleigh Court home. But from the back, it’s demolition central.

× Expand Bob Sowder

John and Laurie Beth Moyer felt cramped in their 1922 brick American Foursquare in the Raleigh Court neighborhood. Baby number two had been born, family coming from out-of-town had no place to rest their heads and John’s medical supply business needed an office. So, they started looking at homes for sale.

“We wanted to stay in the neighborhood. We love it here,” says John. But six months later, they kept coming back to the idea of remodeling the home they’d grown to love in the last nine years.

“We love this house and its big porch,” says Laurie Beth, a physician’s assistant. “And the flat lot. Flat lots are hard to find in this area.”

The process began with architect Monica Rokicki-Guajardo, recommended by Building Specialists, Inc. The Moyers were happy to start with an architect because they had a written plan.

“Construction changes are easier to make on paper,” says Josh Beisley, project manager with BSI, “than when laborers are standing in the yard.” He added that having those plans in place reduces change orders and revisions once the project is underway.

Choosing a Partner

When you’re undertaking a renovation job that takes almost six months and has total strangers in and out of your home every day, choosing a building contractor is much like choosing a partner. According to Rokicki-Guajardo, good strong relationships between the homeowner, designer, contractors and architect make a big difference in how the project flows, keeps the costs down and avoids problems all the way around.

“We chose BSI,” says John, “because there was a level of trust.” Not the cheapest, nor the most expensive, BSI proved to the Moyers they would be accountable for their work from the first time they visited their home.

“When they came to bid,” says Laurie Beth, “they brought all the subcontractors with them. We had like 15 people in here.”

“They were crawling all over the place,” adds John, “looking in all the nooks and crannies of the house.”

“BSI,” says Laurie Beth, “is like a well-oiled machine.”

According to Beisley, inviting all partners to the home is standard procedure to help them get realistic pricing as early as possible in the project.

“This way,” he says, “we get answers to questions before the project gets started.”

As far as home renovations go, this job started with a modest wish list: a bigger, open kitchen, a master suite and more guest space.

... for the rest of this story and more from our July/August 2019 issue, Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!