Online Extra: Holidays Around the Globe

Editor's Note: This is an online extra from our feature of "Holidays Around the World" including more stories that didn't fit in print! You can read a preview of that feature here.

More than a month of holiday joy in Mexico City

In Mexico City, where Edgar Ornelas grew up, Christmas is more than just a 24-hour holiday. In fact, for families like his own, it can mean a whole series of celebrations that last more than a month.

“It’s definitely a season, not just a couple of days,” he says.

Mexico’s holiday season is heavily influenced by both Indigenous cultures and Catholic traditions by way of Spain. Drawing from those rich backgrounds, the colorful festivities often kick off in early December and, for many, extend all the way to January 6, when Ornelas grew up celebrating Dia de Los Reyes, or Three Kings Day, with gift-giving and the much-loved “king cake,” Rosca de Reyes.

Ornelas–a Realtor and the founder of the popular local dance group, Guia Salsa ‘Noke–remembers the way the season built in his community throughout the course of the winter months, and he has vivid memories of las posadas, in particular. A nine-day series of neighborhood processionals leading up to Christmas Day, the posadas are meant to reenact the Christian story of Mary and Joseph’s search for an inn, Ornelas explains. Children walk from house to house–with Mary and Joseph “turned away” again and again–finally arriving at a preselected home that welcomes the whole processional.

There, in Ornelas’ memories, the crowd of children and adults sang songs, sometimes participated in prayers, and capped off the night with warm food and drink–like tamales, Ornelas remembers, a cozy cup of pozole (that’s hominy stew, usually flavored with pork) and, of course, a steaming glass of ponche, “a real, legit fruit punch with sugar cane and fruits. Obviously, adults might spice it up and add a little tequila to their drink,” he says with a laugh.

And of course, no celebration was complete without the piñata–a final chance for children big and small to swing and slam their way into a rain of candy and treats.

Perhaps sweetest of all, though, is Ornelas’ memories of the friends and family who would return home and reunite with each other over the long holiday season–particularly those folks who had immigrated to the United States and elsewhere.

“A lot of people will leave the U.S. around Thanksgiving to get ready for the season in Mexico,” Ornelas says. “They may live in California; Ohio; they may live in Virginia… but you see each other in [your] little town and walk around the plaza… It’s like a family-and-friends gathering.”

By the time New Year’s Day arrives each year–along with the dancing and music Ornelas can’t help but love best–it’s been nearly a month of festivity, special reunions and joy.

A Celebration of Food, Faith & Family in Rural Kenya

Ask Purity Osoro about Christmastime in Kenya, and her face practically glows.

“Oh, Christmas is everything,” she gushes. “Just the food and families coming together … that joyous moment!”

Osoro–a local caterer who sells her popular samosas at the Grandin Village Farmer’s Market–grew up in the urban centre of Nakaru, about two hours from Nairobi. During the holidays, however, as a member of the Kisii people group, she traveled upcountry to celebrate in her local village.

“Every holiday when the schoolyear ends, we travel to the village to see the grandmothers and grandfathers and cousins,” she says. “When we go to the village, it’s just [like] being children again … going to swim in the river, going to pluck fresh fruits from the trees … You forget about your problems, forget the city life.”

And of course … you eat!

“The food … oh my goodness!” Osoro says. “Food brings people together.”

During the holidays in her village, food preparation is a community effort:

“One person would be in charge of the fire, the firewood … My task was chapatis,” or flatbread, she says. “I didn’t enjoy it at the time. It’s hard. But now, that’s one of the biggest foods I sell.”

Many of the holiday dishes she grew up eating and preparing are ones she now makes for catering events. Christmas dishes include the aforementioned chapati; a rich chicken stew served with thick ugali, or cornmeal; savory rice pilau; and a dish of grilled goat called nyama choma.

“Any Christmas function, any holiday, nyama choma was always there,” she remembers.

These days, Osoro is grateful to share her cooking and culture with others … and to share Kenya’s story, as well.

“When I first came here … it really, really used to bother me, because people think in Africa, we don’t have food, we are poor – [from] pictures on the TV,” she explains. “I want to share my story, Africa’s story, Kenya’s story … It is a beautiful country!”

She hopes to one day open a restaurant where people can experience the Kenyan atmosphere she misses from home… and where she can perhaps host large holiday gatherings. “Just for Americans to have that feeling … that would be awesome,” she says. “A spectacular with Kenyan food!”

A Tropical Yuletide from Belize

Jojo Friday–a local marketing consultant and founder and CEO of Sisters of Change–grew up in Central American nation of Belize, where Boxing Day is celebrated, and where the Yuletide season is a tropical affair. Palm trees might occasionally find themselves spangled in holiday finery, Friday says, and since seafood is an ordinary menu item in this coastal nation, the luxurious Christmas food she remembers most is one that might surprise you: ham. “It’s extremely special,” she says.

But perhaps her most vivid holiday memory is that of the intensely rhythmic and colorful Jankunu dancing, with masked and costumed revelers spilling out into the streets and dancing door to door.

“It’s only danced for Christmas and New Year’s,” Friday explains. The dance is one of Afro-Caribbean and Indigenous origins, with special meaning for the Garifuna people, of which Friday is a proud descendent.