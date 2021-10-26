Holidays Around the World

The story below is a preview from our November/December 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Locals share their favorite holiday traditions.

Whether you know it or not, Roanokers hail from cultures and countries all over the globe, a fact that feels particularly special during the winter holiday season, when many of us make time to remember our roots and put our own unique spin on family traditions.

No story could adequately represent the rich tapestry of cultural influences that makes up the Roanoke Valley, but we think the folks featured here reflect a beautiful part of that tapestry. And while none of them serves as a catch-all representative of their respective background, each of these individuals is dedicated to sharing their experiences, history and heritage with others. We hope their stories inspire you to try a new tradition of your own this year or to share an old favorite with someone new!

A Festival in Gleaming Light & Color

By the time you’re holding this copy of The Roanoker, Dhimant Sheth and his family are likely deep into their five-day celebration of Diwali, a festival of light celebrated by millions from around the world.

In India, where Sheth grew up, the holiday is grand and nostalgic–a season of sparkle and shine. And while the religious emphasis on different deities may vary from region to region and family to family – the holiday is significant in Hinduism, Sikhism, and Jainism, and among some Buddhist communities, as well–one thing is for certain: “It marks spiritual victory of good over evil and light over darkness,” explains Sheth, who has lived in Roanoke for nearly 20 years and currently serves as chairman for the India Heritage Society.

Anyone who has visited India during Diwali is quick to notice the visually stunning ways that this festival of light is celebrated. Rows of oil lamps glimmer in homes; brightly colored rangoli – a form of powder art – are carefully created on the floor; and families busy themselves mixing, kneading and frying up a vibrant lineup of traditional foods, which vary from state to state.

In his own home, Sheth’s family–hailing from the western state of Gujarat–prepares ghughra–hand pies stuffed with a variety of fillings–and mathiya papad, a crunchy flatbread made from lentil flour. “It brings back memories of the days we used to eat them carefree growing up in India,” Sheth says.

Part of the fun, of course, is swapping dishes and recipes with others, and that’s particularly special in the tight-knit community of Sheth’s local temple in Roanoke, where families from all over India mix, mingle and teach traditions that may be new to one another.

“All families prepare different traditional food items, and it is sort of a huge potluck. We sing Bhajans (devotional songs), perform Dhunteras and Laxmi Puja, take blessings from elders, wish everyone a Happy New Year, and enjoy food,” Sheth explains. “If I was in India … I would have not had the opportunity to celebrate and understand people coming from other parts of India… When we are at temple [though,] everyone is equal. It is sort of a melting pot where all traditions and celebrations blend.”

A Christmas Tree & a Menorah

When it comes to the holidays, Sydney Tova Brenner will be the first to admit that her upbringing was an unusual one.

“When I was little, I believed in both Santa Claus and Hanukkah Harry,” laughs Brenner, who graduated from Roanoke College in May.

Raised locally by a mother who celebrated Christian holidays and a father who kept the Jewish high holy days, Brenner learned early that it’s important to share your traditions with others … and to learn from others, too.

“My family did holiday traditions in a special way in order to respect both of their religions,” says Brenner. She remembers growing up with a Christmas tree in the house, but also, “almost every year, my mom bought our family a new menorah, and we all said the prayers and enjoyed latkes by the shining lights.”

When Brenner left home for college, she found herself at an important juncture: she could decide for herself what holidays were most personally important to her, and how she might celebrate them.

“As I grew older as an adult,” says Brenner, “I started really claiming my identity as a Jewish woman.” She joined Hillel, an on-campus student organization that gives Jewish students a space to connect, and that creates a place for others to learn about Jewish traditions, too. Before long, Brenner was president of the local chapter, and she has fond memories of shuttling students to Shabbat services and holding small Passover Seders in the college ballroom.

These days, as a new college grad, Brenner is already thinking about the Hanukkah traditions she’ll set for herself. She hopes to include an heirloom menorah from her family–that’s the branched candelabra reserved specifically for sacred use–and to master the art of a good latke–an addictively crispy fried pancake often made from shredded potatoes or root vegetables. Most of all, though, she hopes to celebrate the holiday at home in Roanoke, with the close-knit Jewish community she’s built.

Still, if that’s not possible, she says, she looks forward to sharing her holiday traditions with others, even if they aren’t familiar with them.

“I really am influenced by my childhood,” says Brenner. “It’s important, because I carry those values with me.” If that means observing Hanukkah with those whose backgrounds are different, “I think that’s always going to be a thing, because I’ve done that since I was little … I know that they’ll feel comfortable celebrating with me, and I’ll feel comfortable observing their holidays and explaining to them the importance of Hanukkah … and what being Jewish means to me.”

