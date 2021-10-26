Southern Spoonful: All Aboard for Happy Holidays!

The story below is a preview from our November/December 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Take the stress out of holiday hosting and feel a little fancy with these easy themed charcuterie boards.

× Expand Ashley Cuoco Granola Brunch Board

Relaxed and holidays are words that are rarely used in the same sentence. Company’s coming and you have to be ready to feed them breakfast, lunch and dinner. Make holiday cooking and entertaining just a little easier by getting on board with holiday boards! The components of each of these holiday boards can be made the day ahead and the boards can be easily assembled right before service. Then make a lovely French Vanilla Dream Cake and some yummy hot honey bourbon balls to have ready in the refrigerator for a sweet dessert surprise.

It’s especially nice to celebrate supporting local during the holidays. After all of your holiday cooking and baking, enjoy a Merry Cherry Cocktail, made with local Storied Goods Orange Cherry Sugar Cubes. You deserve a holiday treat!

Granola Brunch Board

This board is actually made out of granola! Make the board a day ahead and you’ll have brunch ready for guests to enjoy at their leisure.

Yield: 6 servings

1 package Crystal Spring Grocery granola

½ cup creamy peanut butter

¼ cup honey

Blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, banana slices and pineapple chunks

Fruit-flavored yogurt

Place a sheet of aluminum foil in a loaf pan to line the pan. Place granola in a mixing bowl. In a separate bowl mix together the peanut butter and honey. Pour the peanut butter mixture over the granola and stir to combine. Put the granola mixture in the loaf pan and press down to evenly distribute the granola in the pan. Cover pan with plastic wrap and place in freezer. Freeze for two hours or overnight.

Turn granola “board” out of pan onto a wooden cutting board or directly onto a clean non-scratch countertop. (If granola board has been in the freezer overnight, allow board to sit at room temperature for one-half hour.) Place blueberries, raspberries, blackberries and banana slices on top of the granola board. Place pineapple chunks next to the granola board. Place small bowls of fruit-flavored yogurt around the board.

Guests can cut pieces of the granola and spoon fruit right from the granola board and top it with their favorite flavor of yogurt. Serve with a large spoon.

Pickled Deviled Egg Board

Pickled eggs require that the eggs “marinate” in pickled beet juice overnight.

Your guests can top these tickled pink deviled eggs with as many toppings as they can fit on top of their egg.

Yield: 16 deviled eggs

Pickled Deviled Eggs:

8 large eggs

Juice from 16 oz. jar pickled beets (reserve the beets for another use or finely chopped to serve with deviled eggs)

2 1/2 tbsp mayonnaise

1 tbsp sweet pickle relish

1 tbsp grainy mustard

½ tsp Clark and Hopkins Chesapeake Bay Artisan Pepper Sauce

½ tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

Fresh parsley sprigs for garnish

Hard boil eggs. Peel eggs. Pour pickled beet juice into a bowl that is large enough to hold the eggs. Place peeled eggs in pickled beet juice. Cover bowl and place in refrigerator overnight. Turn eggs once or twice while they are marinating in the beet juice.

Cut a tiny piece off the ends of eggs, then cut the eggs in half horizontally so the egg half will sit up straight on the board. Remove yolks from eggs and place in a small bowl. Mash yolks with a fork. Add mayonnaise, sweet pickle relish, mustard, pepper sauce, salt and pepper to yolks and stir to combine all ingredients. Fill hollows in eggs with yolk filling. Place a parsley sprig on top of each egg half. Cover and refrigerate until ready for service.

Pickled Egg Board:

Place pickled deviled eggs on one side of a large wooden cutting board. On the other side of the board line up small bowls of toppings – whatever your heart desires – crisp crumbled bacon, bits of smoked salmon, chopped fresh dill, finely chopped Black Forest Ham, finely chopped jalapeño peppers, chopped anchovies, capers, finely chopped red onion, thinly sliced green onion, hot pepper sauce and finely chopped pickled beets.

