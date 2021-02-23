Medical Profiles 2019: Acharya Periodontics

A special advertising section

DENTISTRY: Acharya Periodontics & Dental Implants

× Expand (left to right) Alicia Toppins, RDh, Priya Acharya, DMD, Dawn Graham Thompson, Alyssa Doss

Education: Dr. Priya Acharya attended the University of Virginia for undergrad, Boston University for Dental School and the University of Pittsburgh for her three-year Periodontics residency. She became board-certified after completing her residency in 2011.

What Sets Them Apart: Dr. Acharya believes the best part of her practice is her staff. While they all have different jobs, they all work towards the same goal every day: providing the best patient care. Furthermore, they all love the field of Periodontics and see what good it can do for patients and how it can really improve a patient’s quality of life. Dr. Acharya feels very fortunate to have been able to get the right combination of people who really just "get it."

Improving Patients' Health: The whole reason Dr. Acharya chose Periodontics was to have the opportunity to educate patients on preventive dental care. Education is one of the most of important components of improving health in general. There is always new research which shows how periodontal disease is associated with several other inflammatory conditions. Therefore, treating inflammation may not only help manage periodontal diseases but may also help with the management of other chronic inflammatory conditions. Dr. Acharya loves the variety of ways in which they can help patients and being able to follow up up with them on a regular basis is key.

What she loves about Roanoke: Originally from Pulaski, Dr. Acharya was so happy to move to Roanoke. For her, the best part of Roanoke is that it's the "perfect size place with a great combination of small town and big city." She is very happy that she gets to raise her two girls in such a great place!

