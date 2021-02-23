Medical Profiles 2019: Aesthetic Surgery of VA

A special advertising section

PLASTIC SURGERY: Aesthetic Surgery of Virginia

Education: College: Princeton University; Medical School: New York Medical College; Internship: University of Miami (general surgery); Residency: University of Massachusetts (general surgery); Plastic Surgery Residency: University of Pittsburgh; Fellowships: Akron Children's Hospital (pediatric plastic surgery) and University of Alabama (hand and microsurgery).

Certification: American Board of Plastic Surgery

Specialty Services: In Office: Botox, fillers, minor surgical procedures under local anesthesia, Cool sculpting, FemTouch vaginal rejuvenation, labiaplasty, IPL, fraxel laser resurfacing, ultherapy skin tightening, micro-needling, NovaLash lashes, and permanent makeup.

Surgical Services: Full range of cosmetic surgical procedures with emphasis on breast augmentation, mini-facelift, abdominoplasty and gynecomastia.

Unique Features: I am the longest-practicing plastic surgeon in Roanoke (since 1985) and have consistently strived to be the first to offer cutting-edge, proven technologies to my patients. I was the first to use Botox for facial wrinkles (1995) and inject close to 1,000 patients a year. All injections and reconstitution are done by me. Other firsts include the use of Juvederm, Latisse, Keller funnels for breast augmentation, IPL and Fraxel.

Improving My Patients' Health: I take three to four weeks a year to attend professional meetings to keep up with the latest innovations, especially patient safety issues (something the American Society of Plastic Surgeons has been on the forefront of advocating). I pay attention to small details such as taking my patients’ blood pressure EVERY time they come in for Botox or fillers. If I notice a concerning pattern (consistently high readings), I will share this with my patient and even call to make an appointment for them.

Enrique A. Silberblatt, M.D., FACS is a member of American Society of Plastic Surgery, American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, American College of Surgeons, Virginia Medical Society, Roanoke Valley Academy of Medicine. Board Certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. Member: American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery.

Enrique A. Silberblatt, M.D., FACS

3505 Brambleton Avenue SW

Roanoke VA 24018

(p) 540-776-1600

www.silberblatt.com