VBR Life 2024: Dining and Retail

Learn more about the incredible food and shopping experiences you'll have throughout Virginia's Blue Ridge, including Botetourt, Franklin and Roanoke counties, Roanoke City and Salem.

Botetourt County

× Expand Courtesy of Town Center Tap House Town Center Tap House

Taste of Buchanan

The North Star Restaurant offers a delectable culinary journey with its diverse menu and inviting ambiance.

offers a delectable culinary journey with its diverse menu and inviting ambiance. Tammie’s Place is a charming local establishment where comfort food and warm hospitality create a memorable dining experience.

is a charming local establishment where comfort food and warm hospitality create a memorable dining experience. At the Foot of the Mountain Café , patrons can enjoy delicious bites and beverages in a cozy setting with scenic natural beauty.

, patrons can enjoy delicious bites and beverages in a cozy setting with scenic natural beauty. James River Drip is a favorite spot for coffee aficionados, serving up rich brews in a riverside setting that’s as refreshing as its beverages.

is a favorite spot for coffee aficionados, serving up rich brews in a riverside setting that’s as refreshing as its beverages. Buchanan Fountain & Grille combines delectable dining with historic charm, providing both locals and visitors a taste of local flavors in a welcoming environment.

Courtesy of Foot of the Mountain Cafe Foot of the Mountain Cafe

Cloverdale Eats

Top Dawgs Pub & Deli offers a savory adventure with its delectable pub fare and deli delights, creating a hub for food enthusiasts.

offers a savory adventure with its delectable pub fare and deli delights, creating a hub for food enthusiasts. One Love Coffee House, with locations in Troutville and Cloverdale, is more than a café—it’s a cozy haven where the aroma of freshly brewed coffee and community spirit blend seamlessly.

Delicious Daleville

Tizzone Wood Fired Kitchen & Bar offers a culinary experience that combines the rustic charm of wood-fired cooking with modern flair.

offers a culinary experience that combines the rustic charm of wood-fired cooking with modern flair. Town Center Tap House is a vibrant destination where patrons can enjoy a wide selection of craft beers in a lively town center setting.

is a vibrant destination where patrons can enjoy a wide selection of craft beers in a lively town center setting. Little Green Hive in Daleville Town Center is a cozy coffee shop that serves as a local hub for caffeine enthusiasts and community gatherings.

in Daleville Town Center is a cozy coffee shop that serves as a local hub for caffeine enthusiasts and community gatherings. Three Li’l Pigs BBQ tantalizes taste buds with mouthwatering smoked meats and classic Southern flavors that leave guests craving more.

tantalizes taste buds with mouthwatering smoked meats and classic Southern flavors that leave guests craving more. Bellacino’s serves up a variety of satisfying grinders, pizzas and more, satisfying both comfort food cravings and Italian cuisine aficionados.

serves up a variety of satisfying grinders, pizzas and more, satisfying both comfort food cravings and Italian cuisine aficionados. Lentini’s captures the essence of Italy with its authentic Italian dishes that transport diners to the heart of Mediterranean flavors.

captures the essence of Italy with its authentic Italian dishes that transport diners to the heart of Mediterranean flavors. Donnie D’s Bagels brings the flavors of New York with its freshly baked bagels and deli-style offerings that win over breakfast and lunch crowds.

brings the flavors of New York with its freshly baked bagels and deli-style offerings that win over breakfast and lunch crowds. Mimi’s Ice Cream delights visitors with a sweet array of handcrafted frozen treats, perfect for indulging in the heart of the town.

Enjoy Eagle Rock

Courtesy of Donnie D's Bagels Donnie D's Bagels

Blue Ridge Vineyard beckons wine enthusiasts to indulge in a journey of fine wines amid the stunning vistas of the Blue Ridge region.

beckons wine enthusiasts to indulge in a journey of fine wines amid the stunning vistas of the Blue Ridge region. Iron & Oar Grill offers a taste of classic comfort food and a warm, welcoming atmosphere, embodying the heart of traditional American diners.

Foodies for Fincastle

1772 Rooftop on Main offers a unique dining experience with scenic rooftop views, blending history and modern cuisine.

offers a unique dining experience with scenic rooftop views, blending history and modern cuisine. The Pie Shoppe is a charming bakery that serves up delectable pies and pastries, bringing a taste of homemade goodness to the town.

is a charming bakery that serves up delectable pies and pastries, bringing a taste of homemade goodness to the town. Virginia Mountain Vineyards invites visitors to savor locally crafted wines amidst lovely vineyard landscapes, creating a serene escape for wine enthusiasts.

Try Troutville

Savor the flavors of Italy at Bella Pizza Italian Restaurant , offering authentic cuisine that transports diners to the heart of Italy.

, offering authentic cuisine that transports diners to the heart of Italy. At Greenwood Restaurant , indulge in a delightful culinary journey in a charming setting that blends gourmet dishes with a touch of Southern style.

, indulge in a delightful culinary journey in a charming setting that blends gourmet dishes with a touch of Southern style. Experience the tranquility of the Blue Ridge Mountains while enjoying exquisite wines at Stoney Brook Vineyard .

. Angelle’s Diner serves up classic comfort food with a side of Southern hospitality, providing a nostalgic dining experience.

× Expand Courtesy of Twin River Outfitters Twin River Outfitters

Retail Therapy

From water adventures to serene landscapes, Twin River Outfitters in Buchanan offers gear for memorable outdoor experiences along the James River.

in Buchanan offers gear for memorable outdoor experiences along the James River. Blush & Ivy Boutique in Daleville brings fashion-forward trends and curated styles to shoppers seeking chic and unique clothing options.

Courtesy of Kelly's Real Deals Kelly's Real Deals

Bryant Orchards Farm Market in Daleville provides a delightful array of fresh produce and local goods, embodying the essence of a vibrant community market.

in Daleville provides a delightful array of fresh produce and local goods, embodying the essence of a vibrant community market. Ikenberry Orchards & Country Store in Daleville invites visitors to savor the seasonal bounty of the region, offering a charming blend of orchard-fresh produce and artisanal products.

in Daleville invites visitors to savor the seasonal bounty of the region, offering a charming blend of orchard-fresh produce and artisanal products. Kelly’s Real Deals in Troutville is a treasure trove of unique finds and discounted goods, appealing to bargain hunters and curious shoppers alike.

in Troutville is a treasure trove of unique finds and discounted goods, appealing to bargain hunters and curious shoppers alike. Honey Hole Bait & Tackle in Blue Ridge caters to fishing enthusiasts with a wide selection of gear and expertise to enhance their angling pursuits.

in Blue Ridge caters to fishing enthusiasts with a wide selection of gear and expertise to enhance their angling pursuits. Outdoor Trails in Daleville is a haven for outdoor adventurers, offering quality equipment and knowledgeable staff to fuel memorable escapades.

is a haven for outdoor adventurers, offering quality equipment and knowledgeable staff to fuel memorable escapades. Penelope in Daleville presents a curated collection of gifts and home decor, reflecting a blend of style and creativity.

in Daleville presents a curated collection of gifts and home decor, reflecting a blend of style and creativity. Heritage Family Market in Fincastle is a community-oriented grocery store that emphasizes local products and a warm shopping environment.

in Fincastle is a community-oriented grocery store that emphasizes local products and a warm shopping environment. Sharin’ Flowers in Buchanan offers vibrant blooms and thoughtful arrangements that convey sentiments from celebrations to heartfelt moments.

Franklin County

× Expand Courtesy of The Whole Bean Coffeehouse The Whole Bean Coffeehouse

Dining

Courtesy of Kupkakery Kupkakery

Homestead Creamery offers a delightful taste of the region with its farm-fresh dairy products and artisanal ice cream, perfect for those seeking a sweet, locally-sourced treat. Don’t forget to pick up milk, extra pints and more while you’re there!

offers a delightful taste of the region with its farm-fresh dairy products and artisanal ice cream, perfect for those seeking a sweet, locally-sourced treat. Don’t forget to pick up milk, extra pints and more while you’re there! The Landing Restaurant at Smith Mountain Lake offers waterfront dining with a diverse menu of fresh seafood and American classics.

at Smith Mountain Lake offers waterfront dining with a diverse menu of fresh seafood and American classics. Napoli Cowboy and Napoli by the Lake showcase Franklin County’s diverse culinary offerings, with a fusion of Italian and American flavors served in a cozy and inviting atmosphere.

and showcase Franklin County’s diverse culinary offerings, with a fusion of Italian and American flavors served in a cozy and inviting atmosphere. Holly Jo’s Creekside Grill is the perfect spot for burger lovers, whether you love the classics or want to try more adventurous choices like the Lady Bug, topped with a fried green tomato!

is the perfect spot for burger lovers, whether you love the classics or want to try more adventurous choices like the Lady Bug, topped with a fried green tomato! Westlake Corner’s Jake’s Place is a local favorite serving up barbecue dishes and homestyle cooking.

is a local favorite serving up barbecue dishes and homestyle cooking. Old Oak Cafe in Moneta provides a welcoming atmosphere for breakfast and lunch, featuring homemade pastries and hearty sandwiches.

in Moneta provides a welcoming atmosphere for breakfast and lunch, featuring homemade pastries and hearty sandwiches. Kupkakery is a hidden gem known for its delectable cupcakes and baked goods that provide a scrumptious ending to any meal or a delightful snack on the go.

is a hidden gem known for its delectable cupcakes and baked goods that provide a scrumptious ending to any meal or a delightful snack on the go. At Whole Bean Coffeehouse in Rocky Mount, an authentic coffeehouse experience starts with Floyd’s own Red Rooster Coffee, in addition to teas, smoothies and a menu full of scratch-made goodies.

Retail

× Expand Courtesy of Tink's Boutique Tink's Boutique