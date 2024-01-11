VBR Life 2024: Dining and Retail

Learn more about the incredible food and shopping experiences you'll have throughout Virginia's Blue Ridge, including Botetourt, Franklin and Roanoke counties, Roanoke City and Salem.
Botetourt County
Courtesy of Town Center Tap House
Town Center Tap House
Taste of Buchanan
- The North Star Restaurant offers a delectable culinary journey with its diverse menu and inviting ambiance.
- Tammie’s Place is a charming local establishment where comfort food and warm hospitality create a memorable dining experience.
- At the Foot of the Mountain Café, patrons can enjoy delicious bites and beverages in a cozy setting with scenic natural beauty.
- James River Drip is a favorite spot for coffee aficionados, serving up rich brews in a riverside setting that’s as refreshing as its beverages.
- Buchanan Fountain & Grille combines delectable dining with historic charm, providing both locals and visitors a taste of local flavors in a welcoming environment.
Courtesy of Foot of the Mountain Cafe
Foot of the Mountain Cafe
Cloverdale Eats
- Top Dawgs Pub & Deli offers a savory adventure with its delectable pub fare and deli delights, creating a hub for food enthusiasts.
- One Love Coffee House, with locations in Troutville and Cloverdale, is more than a café—it’s a cozy haven where the aroma of freshly brewed coffee and community spirit blend seamlessly.
Delicious Daleville
- Tizzone Wood Fired Kitchen & Bar offers a culinary experience that combines the rustic charm of wood-fired cooking with modern flair.
- Town Center Tap House is a vibrant destination where patrons can enjoy a wide selection of craft beers in a lively town center setting.
- Little Green Hive in Daleville Town Center is a cozy coffee shop that serves as a local hub for caffeine enthusiasts and community gatherings.
- Three Li’l Pigs BBQ tantalizes taste buds with mouthwatering smoked meats and classic Southern flavors that leave guests craving more.
- Bellacino’s serves up a variety of satisfying grinders, pizzas and more, satisfying both comfort food cravings and Italian cuisine aficionados.
- Lentini’s captures the essence of Italy with its authentic Italian dishes that transport diners to the heart of Mediterranean flavors.
- Donnie D’s Bagels brings the flavors of New York with its freshly baked bagels and deli-style offerings that win over breakfast and lunch crowds.
- Mimi’s Ice Cream delights visitors with a sweet array of handcrafted frozen treats, perfect for indulging in the heart of the town.
Enjoy Eagle Rock
Courtesy of Donnie D's Bagels
Donnie D's Bagels
- Blue Ridge Vineyard beckons wine enthusiasts to indulge in a journey of fine wines amid the stunning vistas of the Blue Ridge region.
- Iron & Oar Grill offers a taste of classic comfort food and a warm, welcoming atmosphere, embodying the heart of traditional American diners.
Foodies for Fincastle
- 1772 Rooftop on Main offers a unique dining experience with scenic rooftop views, blending history and modern cuisine.
- The Pie Shoppe is a charming bakery that serves up delectable pies and pastries, bringing a taste of homemade goodness to the town.
- Virginia Mountain Vineyards invites visitors to savor locally crafted wines amidst lovely vineyard landscapes, creating a serene escape for wine enthusiasts.
Try Troutville
- Savor the flavors of Italy at Bella Pizza Italian Restaurant, offering authentic cuisine that transports diners to the heart of Italy.
- At Greenwood Restaurant, indulge in a delightful culinary journey in a charming setting that blends gourmet dishes with a touch of Southern style.
- Experience the tranquility of the Blue Ridge Mountains while enjoying exquisite wines at Stoney Brook Vineyard.
- Angelle’s Diner serves up classic comfort food with a side of Southern hospitality, providing a nostalgic dining experience.
Courtesy of Twin River Outfitters
Twin River Outfitters
Retail Therapy
- From water adventures to serene landscapes, Twin River Outfitters in Buchanan offers gear for memorable outdoor experiences along the James River.
- Blush & Ivy Boutique in Daleville brings fashion-forward trends and curated styles to shoppers seeking chic and unique clothing options.
Courtesy of Kelly's Real Deals
Kelly's Real Deals
- Bryant Orchards Farm Market in Daleville provides a delightful array of fresh produce and local goods, embodying the essence of a vibrant community market.
- Ikenberry Orchards & Country Store in Daleville invites visitors to savor the seasonal bounty of the region, offering a charming blend of orchard-fresh produce and artisanal products.
- Kelly’s Real Deals in Troutville is a treasure trove of unique finds and discounted goods, appealing to bargain hunters and curious shoppers alike.
- Honey Hole Bait & Tackle in Blue Ridge caters to fishing enthusiasts with a wide selection of gear and expertise to enhance their angling pursuits.
- Outdoor Trails in Daleville is a haven for outdoor adventurers, offering quality equipment and knowledgeable staff to fuel memorable escapades.
- Penelope in Daleville presents a curated collection of gifts and home decor, reflecting a blend of style and creativity.
- Heritage Family Market in Fincastle is a community-oriented grocery store that emphasizes local products and a warm shopping environment.
- Sharin’ Flowers in Buchanan offers vibrant blooms and thoughtful arrangements that convey sentiments from celebrations to heartfelt moments.
Franklin County
Courtesy of The Whole Bean Coffeehouse
The Whole Bean Coffeehouse
Dining
Courtesy of Kupkakery
Kupkakery
- Homestead Creamery offers a delightful taste of the region with its farm-fresh dairy products and artisanal ice cream, perfect for those seeking a sweet, locally-sourced treat. Don’t forget to pick up milk, extra pints and more while you’re there!
- The Landing Restaurant at Smith Mountain Lake offers waterfront dining with a diverse menu of fresh seafood and American classics.
- Napoli Cowboy and Napoli by the Lake showcase Franklin County’s diverse culinary offerings, with a fusion of Italian and American flavors served in a cozy and inviting atmosphere.
- Holly Jo’s Creekside Grill is the perfect spot for burger lovers, whether you love the classics or want to try more adventurous choices like the Lady Bug, topped with a fried green tomato!
- Westlake Corner’s Jake’s Place is a local favorite serving up barbecue dishes and homestyle cooking.
- Old Oak Cafe in Moneta provides a welcoming atmosphere for breakfast and lunch, featuring homemade pastries and hearty sandwiches.
- Kupkakery is a hidden gem known for its delectable cupcakes and baked goods that provide a scrumptious ending to any meal or a delightful snack on the go.
- At Whole Bean Coffeehouse in Rocky Mount, an authentic coffeehouse experience starts with Floyd’s own Red Rooster Coffee, in addition to teas, smoothies and a menu full of scratch-made goodies.
Retail
Courtesy of Tink's Boutique
Tink's Boutique
- Westlake Towne Center is a premier shopping hub at Smith Mountain Lake, featuring a mix of national retailers, boutiques and dining choices.
- Step into a world full of color at JBohnBishop Mercantile, where you’ll delight in finding fun, trendy clothes and jewelry, accessories and gifts (and if you’re lucky, you might even meet beloved shop dog, Chipper!).
- The Cottage Gate invites shoppers to discover charming home décor and gifts, reflecting the lakeside lifestyle.
- A delightful boutique offering nautical-themed gifts and accessories, Gifts Ahoy is perfect for lake enthusiasts.
- Bridgewater Sportswear provides a range of sporty apparel and accessories, catering to those who love outdoor activities by the water.
- Blue Ridge Antique Center is a treasure trove of vintage finds and collectibles, an ideal visit for antique enthusiasts.
- Fashion-forward Tink’s Boutique offers trendy clothing and accessories for style-conscious shoppers.
- Premier furniture store Antique Mall and Mayberry Furniture, open every day, focuses on high-quality, unique items for your home or business, carrying new furniture, upcycled furniture, household items, gifts, sectionals and more.
Roanoke City
John Park
The Pine Room at Hotel Roanoke
Neighborhood Vibes: Downtown
- Known for its elegant Southern cuisine, The Regency Room offers a historic dining experience inside The Hotel Roanoke. Or, grab delicious bites and small plates at The Pine Room! While you’re there, stop in at the gorgeous 1882 Lobby Bar, an intimate yet unpretentious space; captivating live entertainment by local artists set the tone under the restored night sky mural.
- Billy’s Downtown serves American classics with a modern twist and offers an outdoor patio that’s perfect for enjoying happy hour in some sunshine.
- Savor authentic Lebanese cuisine, including shawarma, falafel and delicious baklava at Cedars Lebanese Restaurant.
- A sophisticated restaurant known for its contemporary American cuisine and an extensive wine list, Table 50 offers a fine dining experience with a comforting feel, offering classic techniques, local ingredients and affordable, hand-picked wines from around the world.
- The Liberty Trust Hotel and Vault is a haven for visitors to Roanoke and dining enthusiasts, offering exceptional accommodations and an eclectic menu of small plates featuring authentic recipes from around the world paired with specialty cocktails, international wines and local craft beers. Feel even fancier in the lobby vault’s wine tasting room, with 32 total wines by the glass poured from unique wine dispensing and preservation systems.
John Park
City Corner 2
- A historic diner known for its famous “cheesy western” and “hot dogs with everything,” Texas Tavern is a local favorite seating 1,000 people, 10 at a time. (Make sure to get a bowl with!)
- Start the day with a visit to Bread Craft, a local bakery offering freshly baked bread, pastries and sandwiches.
- Want to give back while you’re here? Grab lunch at Ursula’s Cafe, a donate what-you-can cafe and community arts venue.
- Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill is a beloved local spot offering American classics, live music and enticing specials like award-winning burgers, chili and wings during happy hour.
- For an upscale European experience, visit Sidecar. Savor rare whiskeys, craft cocktails and a menu featuring handcrafted sausages, mussels, steak frites, Polish pierogies and fresh seafood.
- Montano’s International Restaurant, a town staple for over 50 years, offers a diverse menu spanning steaks, seafood, Latin and Italian cuisine. Complement your meal with a microbrew, a mixologist’s cocktail, or a selection from their award-winning wine list.
- Experience the flavors of Italy at Fortunato, where you can savor delicious Italian cuisine crafted with the finest ingredients.
- Discover a charming drink spot at Stellina, a cocktail bar made to feel like an old-school speakeasy. (Its intimate atmosphere also grants access to the delicious Fortunato menu.)
- At Lucky, you’ll find dim amber lighting and a ban on all things TV. Savor fresh Rappahannock Oyster Co. oysters, marrow bone and fried chicken, along with fine wine, craft beer and handcrafted cocktails in a truly unique dining experience.
- Alexander’s is ideal for an American upscale dining experience, serving up a range of delightful dishes in a cozy atmosphere. The menu changes daily, with exciting flavors that boast regional plates, wines and cocktails.
Neighborhood Vibes: Grandin Village
- Grab a bite and watch the big game game at Community Inn (the regulars call it “CI”), or AllSports Cafe, where you’ll enjoy live music and award-winning food, including the best buffalo hot wings in town.
- Savor delicious pizzas and sandwiches at Grace’s Place Pizzeria or go Mediterranean at Falafel House. If you’re seeking more upscale vibes for date night, check out Rockfish Food and Wine for an incredible meal paired with even better wine.
- Start your day with Scratch Biscuit Company, with some of the biggest and best biscuits you’ve ever tasted (recently featured in Southern Living Magazine!). When you’re ready, come on back for lunch or dinner at the adjoining The Village Grill, and enjoy their new outdoor dining space.
- Enjoyable for all diners, especially those with allergy or vegetarian/vegan preferences, Local Roots Cafe is a farm-to-table restaurant committed to showcasing the best of the region’s locally sourced ingredients.
- Step into the vibrant world of Taaza Indian Cuisine, where the rich aromas and exotic flavors of Indian cuisine come to life. This cozy restaurant, recently highlighted on PBS food and travel series “Spice Road” with Oscar-nominated filmmaker Sami Khan and Indian American actor/writer Rupak Ginn, invites you to savor a diverse array of dishes, from fragrant curries to tandoori specialties, all served in a welcoming and culturally immersive setting.
- Pop’s Ice Cream and Soda Bar is a nostalgic diner that beckons travelers with its retro charm. Sit at the counter and indulge in delicious ice cream, milkshakes and a variety of grilled cheeses, all while soaking in the vintage ambiance that harks back to a bygone era.
- Right around the corner at Towers Shopping Center, Bobby’s Hot & Cheesy celebrates an expansion and a delicious menu that’s family and budget-friendly. (And may we recommend stopping next door at Bubblecake for a delicious dessert after your pizza night?)
Courtesy of chocolatepaper
chocolatepaper
Grab a Drink
- Located in downtown Roanoke, Big Lick Brewing offers a diverse range of craft beers in a welcoming atmosphere, making it a must-visit for beer enthusiasts. Enjoy live music and a game of cornhole out front and admire the wall mural!
- Blindhouse Brewing is known for its inventive and unique craft beers, focused on mixed-culture fermentation in the Saison tradition, providing a dynamic tasting experience with friends.
- Colorful, kid-friendly and with direct access to Food Hut Roanoke’s tasty revolving menu, visiting Golden Cactus Brewing is “like visiting your grandma’s greenhouse on a warm spring day.”
- Family-friendly A Few Old Goats Brewing prides itself on creating a welcoming environment for all ages, where you can enjoy a variety of handcrafted beers. Plus, it’s dog-friendly!
Courtesy of Chris's Coffee & Custard
Chris's Coffee & Custard
- Gladheart Wine & Brews features weekly tastings and pairings, along with live music. Not only do they have great wines, they also recently launched Gladheart Coffee to score thoughtfully sourced, locally roasted coffee beans by the bag or cup.
- A renowned Virginia brewery, Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage’s Roanoke location offers a pilot brewery where you can sample exclusive and experimental beers, often accompanied by live music.
- Three Notch’d Craft Kitchen and Brewery showcases locally-sourced, beer-infused dishes that complement the season as well as what’s on tap, and a full bar and craft cocktail menu pair perfectly with fare ranging from southern classics to modern favorites.
- Located in a historic building, Twisted Track Brewpub brews everything from traditional European ales to American IPAs, stouts and sours, while specializing in lagers. They have pub fare with yet another twist and a selection of wines, ciders and soft drinks – something for everyone.
- Founded in 2020 by three Roanoke natives who wanted to bring something to their hometown that had not been done in over 100 years, Brady’s Distillery offers carefully blended and aged craft spirits such as whiskey, bourbon, vodka and rum. Each spirit has been meticulously curated to satisfy anyone from the most sophisticated bourbon enthusiast to the up-and-coming novice.
- Specializing in mead, Atheling Meadworks offers a different taste experience, allowing visitors to explore this ancient beverage with a modern twist. Their production of premium quality, small-batch, handcrafted mead is worth its weight in gold.
- There’s always time to discover something delicious at The Jolly Grape, especially during an enjoyable tasting session inside the cozy space.
Always Room for Dessert
- Bruster’s Real Ice Cream on Williamson Road is the perfect spot for a banana split sundae. What’s better than crunchy handmade waffle cones, customized sundaes, candy-filled blasts and thick milkshakes?
- Sugar Magnolia is a delightful destination for families seeking sweet and savory treats or sports enthusiasts celebrating a victory (or consoling themselves after a loss). Whether it’s a family outing or a team-building adventure, this spot has you covered.
- Enjoy whimsical milkshakes, cheesecake cones, custom cakes and more at crazy cute Sweets by Shaneice Bakery.
- Treat yourself to dairy-free delights at Crème Fresh and authentic Hawaiian shaved ice at Hang 10 Hawaiian Ice and Cream over in Wasena (both open seasonally).
- Nestled near the scenic Roanoke River Greenway, Chris’s Coffee & Custard is a haven for coffee and custard enthusiasts. From custard sundaes and milkshakes to gourmet custard sandwiches, there’s a treat for everyone, even your furry friend with their custard pup cup!
- Indulge in the unique flavors of Blue Cow Ice Cream Co., a beloved Virginia-based small batch ice cream company with roots in Roanoke. With ingredients sourced locally, their delectable creations include classics and inventive options like the irresistible Goat Cheese with Blueberry Swirl – a must-try for everyone!
- Keep up with the schedule for Chillin’ Shaved Ice — you never know when the craving will hit on a sunny summer day!
- Evie’s Bistro & Bakery has a fantastic menu for the whole family, but it’s basically impossible to not get a delicious slice of homemade cake, cookies, brownie bars, creme puffs and more from their impressive display!
- Feel like a kid in a candy shop — because you are! — inside The Candy Store. From classics to oddities, we bet you could spend hours perusing the shelves and wondering what sugary treat to try first.
Shop ‘Til You Drop
Hannah Armstrong
WyndRose
- Nestled in a historic downtown building (formerly the Heironimus building, after starting out as Thurman & Boone), the beloved Mast General Store offers a diverse range of goods, from fashion to fried chicken cookbooks, toffee and tents.
- Within the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, explore sustainably sourced home decor and apparel from around the world at WyndRose Boutique.
- A delightful shop with an array of chocolates, gourmet treats, stationery and unique gifts, chocolatepaper is a must-visit.
- The French Farmhouse, where elegance meets practicality in farmhouse-style home decor, lighting and furniture, is also home to Rendezvous, an upstairs space hosting monthly Virginia Made Saturdays and available for events.
- Don’t forget the pups! Stop in at Unleashed Dog Bakery & Boutique, a canine haven where your furry friends can enjoy gourmet treats and stylish accessories.
Amber Horton
Fire Station One Boutique Hotel
- Journey to the renovated Fire Station Number One Boutique Hotel to explore the Txtur showroom, where sustainable furniture has been crafted in Roanoke for 87 years. (Within the same historic building, you’ll find Stock Cafe, a charming bistro offering a delectable menu of Nordic-infused dishes that will definitely wow.)
- Inside the lively 16 West Marketplace, you’ll find Crafteria: Handmade Food & Goods, a former 1950s cafeteria transformed into a makers market with small batch food and handmade goods from over 60 craftspeople, including popcorn and pottery, along with craft workshops.
- Boxwood Lane is decking the halls all year long. Glass ornaments from Poland, traditional wooden ornaments from Germany and more make Christmas Magic 365 days a year (and your other favorite holidays, too!).
- Explore 16 West Marketplace, a vibrant hub filled with a variety of boutiques, galleries and artisanal shops, offering a diverse range of handmade goods, art and crafts.
- At Market Gallery, immerse yourself in an artist cooperative featuring a diverse selection of fine art, crafts, jewelry and more, all created by local artists.
- Travel the world through fashion at She’s International Boutique, where you’ll find a global selection of clothing, accessories and unique finds reflecting cultures from around the world.
Roanoke County + Vinton
Courtesy of Agave Azul Mexican Grill & Bar
Agave Azul Mexican Grill & Bar
Community Favorites
- OTH Chophouse & Oyster Bar promises a sophisticated dining experience with a focus on top-notch cuts of meat and fresh seafood.
- 419 West invites diners to savor contemporary American cuisine with a touch of elegance, perfect for special occasions.
Courtesy of Pok-E-Joe's
Pok-E-Joe's
- Cast Plates & Pints provides a unique twist on comfort food, featuring cast iron skillet dishes and a cozy ambiance.
- Elderberry’s is a health-focused eatery that offers nourishing dishes made from fresh, locally sourced ingredients. We recommend all of their smoothies!
- Brambleton Deli is a local favorite for hearty sandwiches and a relaxed dining experience.
- At Capriotti’s, enjoy delicious sandwiches made with high-quality ingredients that keep customers coming back for more.
- Famous Toastery specializes in breakfast and brunch offerings, providing a wide range of delectable morning meals.
- Rain Bowl caters to health-conscious individuals with its fresh and flavorful bowls, providing a nutritious and delicious dining option.
- Burger in the Square offers a diverse menu of burgers and more, making it a satisfying spot for burger enthusiasts.
- Full Moon Café is known for its creative menu and eclectic atmosphere, making it a beloved spot for brunch and lunch. Don’t skip the chocolate chip cookies!
- Wildwood offers a mix of American and Mediterranean cuisine, serving up a variety of dishes to satisfy diverse tastes.
Sweet Treats
- Katie’s Ice Cream is a delightful destination, serving up a variety of ice cream flavors and toppings.
- Duck Donuts takes donuts to the next level with its made-to-order creations, allowing you to customize your favorite flavors.
International Flavors
- Alejandro’s offers an authentic Mexican dining experience with a variety of traditional dishes.
Courtesy of Hollywood's Restaurant & Bakery
Hollywood's Restaurant & Bakery
- Agave Azul Mexican Grill & Bar delights patrons with flavorful Mexican cuisine and a lively atmosphere.
- Café Asia 2 presents a fusion of Asian flavors with a diverse menu of dishes.
- El Mezcal captures the essence of Mexican cuisine through its extensive menu of classic dishes.
- El Rodeo is a beloved local spot serving up a range of Mexican favorites in a vibrant setting.
- Tacos Rojas brings the authentic taste of Mexican street food to Roanoke County, offering a delectable variety of tacos.
- Ben Gui Sushi crafts expertly made sushi and Japanese dishes with a focus on freshness and presentation.
- Get a taste of Italy with comforting Italian fare at Luigi’s Gourmet Italian Restaurant.
- Frank’s Pizza offers a menu of classic and creative pizza options.
- Remini’s brings a slice of Italian-American tradition to the table with its selection of pasta dishes and pizza.
- Sal’s offers classic Italian dishes in a welcoming setting.
Roanoke County offers a diverse array of shopping experiences, from unique boutiques and artisan markets to well-known retail destinations, catering to a wide range of tastes and preferences.
Layla Khoury-Hanold
Medmont Mercantile
- Discover the most incredible floral bouquets at Creative Occasions, whether for a special occasion or just a little treat for your spaces at home.
- Find the latest fashion trends at Cyndi’s Fashions.
- Explore a diverse selection of musical instruments and gear at DR Music.
- Indulge in fine wines and scenic views at Valhalla Winery.
- Shop for locally grown produce and artisanal goods at Solstice Farm and Jamisons Orchard Farm Market.
- Explore a curated collection of wines and gourmet products at Wine Gourmet and uncover antiques and vintage finds at Medmont Mercantile.
- Enjoy a diverse shopping experience at Tanglewood Mall and Keagy Village.
- Discover a world of tabletop gaming and comics at Star City Games & Comics, offering entertainment and collectibles for enthusiasts of all ages.
Salem
John Park
Gina's Food with Flavor
Fresh and Tasty
- Brood Restaurant & Bar is a seasonal, Southern American-inspired bistro bridging the gap between upscale and casual dining, offering up craft cocktails in an intimate space on Main Street near Roanoke College.
- Stave & Cork is Salem’s newest wine bar, offering boutique wines from Virginia and around the world. Taste and discover new and exciting wine options alongside a variety of charcuterie, perfectly paired panini sandwiches and more.
- Corbin’s Confections brings sweet delights with a range of baked goods and treats, specializing in gluten-free, peanut-free and tree-nut free options for the whole family.
- Local favorite Mac and Bob’s is known for its diverse menu and lively ambiance. May we recommend one of their incredible calzones? (And don’t forget the ranch dressing!)
John Park
Frankie Rowland's Steakhouse in Salem
- Founded in 2012, Parkway Brewing Company serves up distinctive beers, crafted with care in the heart of the Blue Ridge, and offers a great night out for live music and entertainment.
- Angelle’s Diner is an outstanding family diner, serving the most delicious and authentic Italian dishes and authentic diner food for breakfast, lunch and dinner, seven days a week.
- Mama Maria’s is a well-loved Italian restaurant serving authentic dishes from fresh ingredients for lunch and dinner. Their lunch buffet provides the variety you want and flavors you love.
- Olde Salem Brewing Co. only has one goal in mind: to make thoughtfully crafted beer worth sharing and enjoying with others. Their building was constructed just 114 years after the town was founded, so their beers hold a piece of local history in every glass. (You can also visit their second location on the Roanoke City Market.)
- Nestled in the heart of the city, Gina’s “Food with Flavor” tantalizes taste buds with a delectable array of comfort food options.
- Located along the scenic byway, Jersey Lily’s Roadhouse beckons patrons to savor hearty American fare amidst the rustic charm of a roadhouse-style setting.
- Tucked away on a quiet street, Chip and Jo’s warmly welcomes guests to indulge in classic American comfort food in an inviting and snug setting.
- El Jefe Taqueria Garaje, positioned on Salem’s bustling Main Street, transports diners to Mexico with its diverse menu of traditional dishes bursting with authentic flavors.
- A cozy corner in the suburbs, Lydia’s Italian Restaurant is the ideal destination for families to relish Italian classics in a welcoming and family-friendly environment.
- Nestled in the heart of West Salem, West Salem Diner serves up the timeless delights of classic American comfort food.
- Allsports Cafe, strategically placed in a bustling commercial district, has cemented its reputation as the ultimate spot for sports enthusiasts, offering a lively atmosphere to watch games and savor their renowned wings.
- Awful Arthur’s, with its laid-back coastal vibe, invites you to dive into a seafood-focused menu in a relaxed and convivial setting.
Shop 'Til You Drop
Courtesy of Wonderous Books & More
Wonderous Books & More
- A staple since 1978, R.M. Johnson & Sons Jewelers offers customers a stunning showcase of engagement rings and bridal sets, custom jewelry, fashionable gifts, watches and more.
- Stop in at New’d, a trendy, local, second-hand clothing boutique with brand name tops, dresses, bottoms, accessories and more at discounted prices; and just around the corner, Newfangled Bride and Formals has one of the largest dress selections in the state. Browse their new, pre-loved and vintage gowns for your next wedding or event.
- Book lovers must add Wonderous Books & More to their list! This locally owned used bookstore offers your next read at a great price, hosts events and supports local authors.
- Vintage Vault Boutique offers new and vintage-inspired ladies clothing, specializing in cultivating a woman’s style through timeless items that can be layered and accessorized to suit multiple styles and sizes.
- Salem Antique Market on West Main Street is an ideal spot for the shopper seeking all types of collectibles, antiques and much more.
- Main Street Primitives offers a collection for Early American Décor and decorative items for all seasons.
- Whether you’re just browsing or searching for something specific, Grandma’s Attic offers a great selection of home décor and furniture.