You're Invited to Our Juried Art Show!

Join Us for the Opening Reception of "Cover Story: Roanokers Celebrate the Region"

Monday, September 16 | 5:30-7pm

Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 4th Floor

215 Church Ave SW, Roanoke VA 24011

In partnership with the Roanoke Arts Commission, the Roanoker Magazine presents "Cover Story: Roanokers Celebrate the Region," an exhibition celebrating 50 years of The Roanoker magazine and the places we call home. This juried community art show features work from residents ages 12-83 who submitted original cover designs and reimagined past iconic covers.

Award winners will be selected at the discretion of the judges and announced at the reception at approximately 6 p.m.

In addition to the juried entries, the exhibition will also include a display of the artist cover recreations that have been featured in each 2024 issue of the Roanoker Magazine. The exhibition will be on view through Summer 2025. All submissions will be added to an online gallery on our website after deinstallation of the exhibition.

Meet the Judges:

Becky Carr is a retired middle school teacher who moved to Roanoke in 2007 and began taking pottery classes the same year. She was drawn immediately to the art of hand-building using coils and slabs of clay. Much of her work centers around creating artistic architectural forms by putting together geometric shapes of clay. She has a small home studio and teaches hand-building classes at Studio 228 in Vinton.

Bryce Cobbs is an artist born and raised in Roanoke, Virginia. He studied Communication Arts at Virginia Commonwealth University before returning home to work professionally as a freelancer. He works in a variety of 2D materials and his subject matter always reflects the beauty of black culture and the narrative aspects he wishes to convey through the black experience.

Maggie Perrin-Key is an artist and muralist based in Roanoke, Virginia. She received her B.A. in Studio Art from Hollins University in 2017, and has been showing her work regionally in group and solo exhibitions since her graduation.